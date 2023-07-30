Things Are Heating Up for the ‘Timid Twenty,’ Whose Fate Could Determine Who Controls Congress

At the start of this Congress, I wrote about the “timid twenty” — skittish House Republicans from marginal districts — and whether they would buckle to right-wing pressure. With the 118th Congress almost a third over, they haven't yet faced any killer votes, though there are warning signs.

The Republicans hold a slim 222-213 majority in the House, so they can't afford to lose more than four seats next year; all of my 20 are being targeted by Democrats. Most won in districts carried by Biden, a couple others won by less than a point.

The presidential race will have a bigger impact in close contests. If the Republican wins, most of the 20 will be favorites; if the Democrats win by a bigger margin than in 2020, the 20 will be trouble.

The toughest votes for the “timid twenty” are ahead, but already there have been a few seized upon by Democrats, especially on abortion.

Republicans generally assumed that candidates who survived the backlash from the 2022 Supreme Court's decision ending abortion protections would be ok. These closely watched 20 are anti-abortion, but most vowed that it is now “a state issue” and that they would oppose any federal interference.

However, several of the 20 are supporting a provision that would limit abortion access for the millions of Americans who get their health insurance through the Affordable Health Care Act. This is attached to a measure on the 1976 Hyde Amendment which prohibits Medicaid from paying for abortion. By also prohibiting private insurance companies from coverage through the ACA, the measure — if enacted — would supersede laws in states like New York and California that require private insurers to cover abortions.

New York Republican congressman Brandon Williams — who's supporting the bill — told Syracuse.com last September that abortion is a state issue now and “the federal government needs to stay out of this.”

In addition, the House appropriations committee has voted to make it more difficult to get the abortion pill, and two Republicans of the 20 — David Valadao of California and Arizona's Juan Ciscomani — are getting flak.

When freshman Oregon Republican Lori Chavez-DeRemer voted for legislation that would ban reimbursing military members for traveling for abortions, the Oregon Capital Chronicle noted the contradiction that just last month she promised to oppose any federal action that would limit abortion.

To the dismay of most Republicans, the abortion issue just won't fade away.

A planned referendum in Ohio shows overwhelming support to guarantee abortion rights. Restrictions in red states that virtually ban abortions are giving Democrats talking points that the right will attempt a national ban.

Another controversy that's plaguing some of the 20 is veterans’ benefits. Most of them voted for the initial House budget bill that proposed cuts in domestic discretionary spending. Republican leaders dispute the Biden administration's charge they're cutting benefits for veterans. The language is vague, but the reliable KFF Health News fact checker concluded the Democrats’ criticisms were more on the mark.

These 20 marginal Republicans — except for Pennsylvania’s Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick and New Jersey's Tom Kean Jr. — voted to overturn a gun safety regulation and allow stabilizing braces to be added to handguns which have been used in several mass murders, most recently in Nashville.

The biggest tests are on the horizon.

House Republicans plan to renege on the debt ceiling/budget deal they cut with Biden this spring and instead push for deeper cuts in education, health care, food assistance, housing, and other domestic programs. These will be tough votes in marginal districts, compounded by the likelihood of attaching some hot-button social/cultural riders. This is the approach that could lead to a government shutdown this fall.

Then there's the constant chatter about impeachment, driven by right-wing Republicans’ desire for revenge for Trump.

Two often-discussed targets are Attorney General Merrick Garland and Homeland Security chief Alejandro Mayorkas, both men of high integrity. The charges: whatever the Republicans can make up. The last time a cabinet member was impeached was in 1876.

The biggest impeachment target, of course, would be the president. His highest crime or misdemeanor: defeating Donald Trump. It’s something that should petrify the “timid twenty.”

Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) floated the idea of impeaching Biden last week. McCarthy has been consulting on this with former Speaker Newt Gingrich. In 1998, the Gingrich-led House impeached President Clinton for lying about sex. There was such a backlash that for the first time in more than 60 years, the party that didn't control the White House (Republicans at the time) lost House seats in the mid-term elections, and Gingrich was dumped.

Here’s my list of the “Timid Twenty”: David Schweikert (R-Ariz.); Juan Ciscomani (R-Ariz.): John Duarte (R-Calif.); David Valadao (R-Calif.); Mike Garcia (R-Calif.); Young Kim (R-Calif.); Michelle Steele (R-Calif.); Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.); John James (R-Mich.); Don Bacon (R-Neb.); Tom Kean Jr. (R-N.J.); Nick LaLota (R-N.Y.); George Santos (R-N.Y.); Anthony D'Esposito (R-N.Y.); Mike Lawler (R-N.Y.); Marc Molinaro (R-N.Y.); Brandon Williams (R-N.Y.); Lori Chavez-DeRemer (R-Ore.); Brian Fitzpatrick (R-Pa.); Jen Kiggans (R-Va.).

Al Hunt is the former Washington executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. He co-hosts the "Politics War Room" with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC