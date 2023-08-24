The winner of Wednesday night's Republican presidential debate was Donald Trump. That is all the more remarkable because, of course, he did not attend and was scarcely mentioned during the engaging two-hour conversation among the eight prospective candidates who did participate.

Those eight were former Arkansas governor and congressman Asa Hutchinson, former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie, former Vice President Mike Pence, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, South Carolina Sen. Tim Scott, entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy, former South Carolina governor and United Nations ambassador Nikki Haley, and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum.

Trump won because none of those eight distinguished himself or herself enough against their onstage rivals to challenge the overwhelming strength that the former president has shown in the Republican primary polling to date. In sample after sample, Trump regularly exceeds 50 percent of the Republican vote.

Similarly, none of the eight candidates made a compelling case in any shape, manner or form that Trump did not or does not deserve to be the Republican Party’s nominee in 2024.

Because of those two facts, Trump's decision not to participate — based, he said in several postings on his Truth Social site, on the record of his “successful presidency” and his overwhelming lead in the polls — was validated. And his position at the top of the Republican primary polling of the moment most likely will remain unchanged.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledges supporters as the visits the Iowa State Fair on August 12, 2023 in Des Moines, Iowa. Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

To be sure, there were standouts onstage during the Republican debate. That is particularly true of Mike Pence, Ron DeSantis, and first-time political candidate Ramaswamy. All three made a strong case for their candidacies, but those arguments in no way served to rival — much less threaten — the standing of the former president.

Pence made a strong case for the performance of the former administration in which he too served. Desantis made a strong case for his performance as Florida’s governor. And Ramaswamy made a strong case as a young man and, most notably, as a “fresh face” non-politician who would bring revolutionary change to Washington.

For all three, those were compelling cases that they need to be taken seriously as the contest progresses.

Indeed, Trump posted afterward on Truth Social that Ramaswamy was the night's winner — largely because he lavishly praised the former president and called him the “best president of the 21st century.”

Said Trump: “This answer gave Vivek Ramaswamy a big WIN in the debate because of a thing called TRUTH.”

And, based on their performances, Nikki Haley now appears as the leading candidate to be secretary of state, Tim Scott as a leading candidate to be vice president, and Chris Christie as a leading candidate to become attorney general — in a second Biden administration, should that occur.

But, again, no one laid a glove on Donald Trump. On the contrary, many of the Republican hopefuls appearing on stage endorsed the policies pursued by his administration, as well as his administration's overall performance — thus making Trump the clear and decisive winner of Wednesday’s debate.

Douglas E. Schoen is a lawyer, political analyst and consultant. He advised President Bill Clinton during his 1996 reelection campaign and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during his 2020 presidential campaign, among other public figures. He is the author of numerous books, including “Power: The 50 Truths” (2023).