“Presidents are not kings, and plaintiff is not President,” thundered U.S. District Judge Tanya Chutkan in her November 2021 opinion thwarting Donald Trump’s attempt to prevent delivery of White House documents to the House January 6 committee.

It should have been a truly humbling experience for Trump to stand in Judge Chutkan’s Washington, D.C., courtroom this past week, to be arraigned on a comprehensive indictment charging him with three conspiracies to overturn the 2020 election. The judge was quick to set a first hearing on Aug. 28 and will fix a trial date then.

The criminal indictment crafted by Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith, the third naming Trump in four months, alleges a web of lies and schemes to topple the will of the people, illegally seize power, and undermine a democracy and a Constitution that have stood the test of 231 years.

Trump’s defenders had little of substance to say in support of him. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) claims there is a “two-tiered” justice system, one for Trump and the other for Hunter Biden. There indeed is a two-tiered justice system — one for the poor and minorities who crowd our prisons, and the other for the privileged like Trump who can surround themselves with a phalanx of lawyers.

Trump has dealt with criminal lawyers since 1973, when he retained the infamous Roy Cohn to defend him and his father in a federal housing-discrimination case. Cohn taught Trump how to use litigation as a blood sport, counterattacking those who brought the case and blackening them on a second track in the court of public opinion. In the civil housing case, brought by the Nixon Justice Department, Cohn immediately counterclaimed against the government, seeking $100 million; he accused Justice Department lawyers of a “witch hunt” and Gestapo-like tactics, and leaked gallons of misinformation to the tabloid press, floating his side of the story. Thus, Trump learned that it was possible to play the legal system to delay proceedings and deflect a fair resolution.

With no trial date even set in this case, Trump already has taken to the media, attacking the judge as “unfair” and disparaging special counsel Smith and his family.

The First Amendment is Trump’s first line of defense, claiming that he was only exercising his free-speech rights to question the election results. The First Amendment is the bulwark of our political freedoms, of course, but it is ironic that Trump invokes the Constitution to defend his right allegedly to subvert it.

Yet Smith confronts this argument head-on. His indictment acknowledges that Trump was within his rights to question the election results but points out that he had to do it by lawful means, such as demanding recounts, starting litigation in the seven states named in the indictment where the vote was close, and talking to state officials to make sure they stood by their certifications but not threaten them to “find” the necessary votes. This all would be protected speech. The line is crossed when words are used to commit crimes — and in Trump’s case, according to Smith, the words were followed by deeds. Thus, a First Amendment defense is a loser: Conspiracy, threats, extortion, fraud, all involve speech, but all cross the legal line.

The essence of a conspiracy is a partnership in crime, separate from the crime itself. All that is required under the law is an illegal agreement to commit a criminal act and an overt act in furtherance of the conspiracy; it is not necessary that the plot succeed. Three people can plan to rob a bank, one may rent the getaway car from Hertz or Avis, and the crime of conspiracy is complete. If they are arrested on the way to the bank, the crime of conspiracy is still complete.

Trump will likely move to dismiss the indictment on First Amendment grounds. On such a motion, however, the court will assume the allegations of the indictment to be true. And the indictment is replete with descriptions of alleged criminal acts by which the plan was carried out — fake electors, pressuring Vice President Mike Pence to overrule certification and throw the election into the House of Representatives, leveraging the violence to delay certification, and so on. Whether there is a First Amendment defense will be determined after the case is tried to the jury.

A conspiracy is proved by evidence of acts, declarations and conduct. Often it is established by circumstantial evidence, and the jury must infer what was intended from what happened.

Then there is the defense of good-faith reliance on the advice of counsel. Where did the advice come from? Trump’s attorney general, his White House counsel, his director of national intelligence all advised that he had lost the election. Instead of relying on this advice and conceding, Trump turned to five lawyers — Pence has called them “crackpot lawyers” — who, wisely, are not named as co-defendants in this indictment. (I say “wisely,” because more defendants would mean more motions and more delays.) Purported reliance on a lawyer’s advice is not a defense when the advice is accepted in furtherance of a fraudulent scheme or the lawyers themselves are part of a criminal conspiracy.

Reliance on a lawyer’s advice may, in some cases, be evidence of honesty in fact and negate criminal intent — what lawyers call mens rea. Such evidence only goes to establish the defendant’s good faith in conforming his conduct to the requirements of law where the subject matter is complex or technical. It is not a “get out of jail free” card. A Mafia don cannot claim innocence for whacking someone because his legal consiglieri advised him to do it.

How about Trump reportedly chiding Pence in the Oval Office that he was “too honest”? That would suggest Trump knew the course of action he was pursuing was wrong, and he can hardly now claim to have sought refuge in the advice of lawyers.

How will Trump establish his reliance? He would have to take the stand to testify he so relied, and upon whom, and he could expect withering cross-examination. It is unlikely such testimony would be given much weight by an impartial jury, knowing that the Washington Post has calculated that he uttered 30,573 lies and misstatements during his four years as president, averaging a whopping 21 lies a day.

In fact, Trump knows he is unlikely to prevail before a D.C. jury. So his last line of defense is a demand to move the venue to West Virginia — a position that hardly passes the laugh test. The Sixth Amendment to the Constitution provides for a “speedy and public trial, by an impartial jury of the state and district wherein the crime shall have been committed.”Cases are sometimes transferred out of venues when a “court is satisfied that so great a prejudice against the defendant exists in the transferring district that the defendant cannot obtain a fair and impartial trial there.” When heinous crimes are committed — such as Timothy McVeigh’s Oklahoma City bombing, the trial of which was moved from Oklahoma to Colorado — the place of trial can be changed. But multiple Jan. 6 defendants already have tried and failed to have their cases moved out of D.C.

Reading this indictment — and every citizen should — it does not come across as the weaponized prosecution of a political opponent for a political crime. Instead, it resonates as the prosecution of alleged criminal acts by a former president who is being held to account. Not a political vendetta, but an instrument of justice.

James Zirin, an author and commentator on politics and the law, is a former federal prosecutor in New York's Southern District. His most recent book is “Plaintiff in Chief: A Portrait of Donald Trump in 3,500 Lawsuits” (2019). He is also the host of the public television talk show “Conversations with Jim Zirin.”