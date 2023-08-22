You may have heard that it’s “The Summer of Women” and not just any women: Women who make money that can transform an economy and draw millions in crowds, both inside and outside stadiums and movie theaters. There’s Beyonce, Taylor, Barbie. And the dozens of women who played in the World Cup — in Australia, a time zone that is not conducive to worldwide viewership, but which still managed to break records.

I’m a self-proclaimed feminist and former high school soccer player who drinks from a “Smash the Patriarchy” mug every morning. I love all these women and what they stand for.

So why am I annoyed by the hype du jour? Because OF COURSE these women can transform an economy, draw millions in crowds, and get people who hate mornings like me to get up at 5 a.m. to watch a soccer game. Why wouldn’t they? Women have been working hard and breaking records — whether anyone was recording them or not — forever!

And now people have started to notice? Has no one been paying attention?!

I wonder: What’s the difference now?

You know the story: There were many women who came before and opened doors and broke down barriers. But I’m not talking about Billie Jean King or Aretha Franklin, queens and glass ceiling smashers that they are. I’m talking about the generation that paved the way for the current crop of amazing women — women like Mia Hamm and Lauryn Hill. These were the GenXers who were doing the work — for very little money in comparison to today — while few noticed.

I admit our “Summer of Women” stars are even more authentic than their predecessors — and they’re not playing by anyone’s rules. They’ve often created their own rules. This authenticity, plus their marketing acumen and the rise of technology and social media has led to an energy that — when harnessed correctly — can shine like a thousand suns. And my goodness, have they harnessed it. Kudos to them!

But part of the story — what’s different now — is also the fact that regular women increasingly have the economic power to make their preferences felt.

The increase in single women working leads to more spending on — whatever they want. While women are still paid less than men and are still less economically free than men because of restrictive abortion laws, young women are catching up to men in some cities.

Of course, this isn’t all women by any means, but change is afoot — and as we all have learned well from the patriarchy, the one who has the money has the power.

But Money alone isn’t enough. We have also seen an increase in allyship — a change among the young men. My 15-year-old nephew is British, and so it goes without saying that he is a massive soccer (football!) fan. But his devotion to the “Lionesses” (the familiar name of England women’s national soccer team), is unparalleled. He has met and has signatures of current and former players and coaches. He follows them like it’s his job (needless to say, he was devastated by their recent loss). Sure, part of the credit goes to my sister-in-law who is working hard to make sure he’s a feminist, but we all know you can’t MAKE a teenager – no matter their gender – do much of ANYTHING.

Teenagers also have the power to lure their parents into anything that they are doing — whether it’s my nephew dragging my in-laws to yet another soccer match or my friend’s tween dragging her dad to a Taylor Swift concert, they’re bringing their money with them.

Many Gen Z and Gen Alpha have been raised to understand that equity between genders and races is important. They might take it more as a given, than something we are still working toward, but that’s the joyous optimism of youth. Or is it being “a given” — no big deal — the entire point?

Christina M. Hartman is a global democracy advocate who served as an international election observer for the National Democratic Institute during the 2019 Ukrainian Presidential elections. She ran for Congress in Pennsylvania’s 16th district in 2016. She is currently a senior associate (non-resident) at Center for Strategic and International Studies (CSIS).