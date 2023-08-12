For a nationally significant anniversary divisible by five, the 125th year after the Spanish-American war of 1898 — a transformative conflict that propelled the United States onto the world stage — has been little observed and indifferently commemorated this year.

A notable, if uneven, exception is the extensive exhibition at the Smithsonian Institution’s National Portrait Gallery in downtown Washington.

The 125th anniversary is important because the U.S. war with Spain over Cuba inaugurated the unprecedented deployment of American military and political power in the Caribbean, the Pacific, and Asia. But the Portrait Gallery’s treatment of this signal development is unfortunately selective and incomplete, offering the unsurprising narrative that the conflict in 1898 unleashed imperialist impulses and unseemly American land grabs near and far. The exhibition has little favorable to say about fin-de-siècle U.S. foreign policies.

Nonetheless, it is noteworthy that exhibition curators did not embrace the risible yet persistent media myth that flamboyant yellow journalism, as practiced in New York City in the late 19th century, fomented armed conflict with Spain. Factors far more consequential than overheated newspaper content brought about the far-flung war that ended with the signing of a cease-fire protocol at the White House on Aug. 12, 1898. In the 100 or so days before then, U.S. naval vessels had smashed Spanish squadrons off Cuba’s southeast coast and in Manila Bay, and American troops had forced the surrender of a Spanish garrison at Santiago de Cuba.

What prompted the United States to intervene militarily in Cuba — where rebels had been fighting the Spanish for three years — is not clearly addressed in the exhibition, which carries the title, “1898: U.S. imperial visions and revisions.”

The exhibition gives little attention to the abusive Spanish policy that forced hundreds of thousands of Cuban non-combatants into concentration camps, resulting in death from disease and starvation of tens of thousands of women, children and old men. That policy, which the Spanish called “reconcentratión,” ultimately “did more to bring on the Spanish-American War than anything else the Spanish could have done,” Ivan Musicant, a historian of the period, has observed.

By the time the United States went to war with Spain in April 1898, Cuba was steeped in atrocity. Reconcentration had created an intolerable state of affairs. The practice, I wrote, “inevitably stirred outrage and condemnation in the United States.” Newspapers and politicians of almost all persuasions denounced the practice and its graphic horrors.

Except for a couple of references in text panels, the 1898 exhibition gives little attention to reconcentration, however, and grants no space to the often-overlooked stories of Cubans affected by Spain’s policy. Images of the ravages of reconcentration, and of the Spanish general who imposed the policy, can be readily found in contemporaneous photographic and sketch-artistry sources. Yet the exhibition — which curators say was prepared through “the lens of portraiture and visual culture” — includes nothing to illustrate what historian Andrea Pitzer has called “systematically applied brutality” in Cuba.

“Before Nazi extermination factories arose in Europe,” Pritzer has written, “before the first prisoner entered the Soviet Gulag, before the twentieth century had even begun, concentration camps found their first home in the cities and towns of Cuba.”

Reconcentration was put in place beginning in 1896 by Gen. Valeriano Weyler, Spain’s military leader in Cuba, and was intended to deny rebels the support, supplies and intelligence-gathering offered by non-combatants. By giving short shrift to the humanitarian calamity that unfolded less than 100 miles from American shores, the 1898 exhibition projects a sense of incompleteness. (One of the exhibition curators told me by email that in curatorial tours of the exhibition, they “underline the human rights crisis caused by reconcentratión.”)

A popular assumption is that the United States went to war with Spain to avenge the destruction of the USS Maine, which mysteriously exploded in Havana harbor on Feb. 15, 1898, killing 266 American sailors.

What ruined the coal-fueled battleship remains unclear, 125 years on. The 1898 exhibition declares in text panels that the cause likely was “erupting furnaces” onboard. But it neglects to explain that U.S. Naval Courts of Inquiry in 1898 and in 1911 found that the Maine was destroyed by an underwater explosive device, given the inward, V-shape condition of the wreck’s bottom plates. Neither naval inquiry identified culprits. But thinking in the United States was that Spain bore moral responsibility, given that the Maine was on a friendly mission and anchored in waters controlled by Spanish authorities.

A somewhat more recent study, commissioned by National Geographic magazine and released at the 100th anniversary of the Spanish-American War, reported that “it appears more probable than was previously concluded that a mine caused the inward bent bottom structure and detonation of the magazines” on board, destroying the vessel.

The sinking of the Maine was one of the factors, including the plight of reconcentration victims, that culminated in hostilities between the United States and Spain. By spring 1898, the administration of President William McKinley recognized that Spain would never pacify Cuba. Nor would Spain willingly give up its long-held possession.

Had Spain done either — quieted the island or granted it sovereign rule — war with the United States in 1898 would have been improbable.

Many Americans in 1898 believed the country went to war to act not to express expansionist urges but, rather, on selfless grounds, to end the horrors that Spain imposed on Cuba. The conflict left the United States in control of not only Cuba but also Hawaii, and of Guam, Puerto Rico and the Philippines. America acquired an empire more out of reluctance than of imperialist design. Even so, the empire represented a contradiction to America’s anti-colonial birthright.

More than three years — and the application of brutal tactics akin to reconcentration in Cuba — were needed for the U.S. military to subdue a rebellion against American rule in the Philippines. It was, historian Lewis L. Gould has written, “the most unpleasant legacy of the dramatic occurrences of 1898.”

W. Joseph Campbell is a professor of communication at American University who has written extensively on the Spanish-American War period. His seven books include "Yellow Journalism: Puncturing the Myths, Defining the Legacies" (2001). On Twitter: @wjosephcampbell.