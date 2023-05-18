The SOVA Center for Information and Analysis in Moscow will be “liquidated” by request of the Russian Ministry of Justice, following approval by the Moscow City Court, the group announced on April 27. The grounds for the decision are transparently arbitrary — the claim that the group violated the law by organizing events outside Moscow, where it is legally registered.

Dissolution would be a disproportionate punishment for such a violation. No one is supposed to believe this is anything but brute repression.

That is bad for Russians, whose access to information that is not state-controlled is being systematically erased. It also is bad for a world already severely disrupted by the effects of Russia’s war on Ukraine, a world where religious freedom is increasingly threatened, and where the international campaign for religious freedom and minority rights is more important than ever, for Americans and people everywhere.

The closure comes as no surprise. Russian authorities have already shuttered most other major human rights organizations, including Memorial, which was formed to document the crimes of Stalinism and took on domestic human rights monitoring, and the Moscow Helsinki Group. Established in 1976, the Moscow Helsinki Group inspired a regional, civil society human rights movement and defined the non-political, objective approach to documenting human rights abuses that spread around the world. Keeping clear of opposition political projects, the group sought to assist the Soviet government comply with the human rights standards it had accepted by signing the Helsinki Final Act.

Physics Nobel Laureate Andrei Sakharov wrote that human rights practice should be informed by nonviolence, transparency, respect for law and a “conscientious attitude toward information.” Human rights work needed to be independent of any political agenda in order to expose the truth credibly. SOVA has followed the same principles, conducting “informational and research work.” Like many of the leaders of the Soviet human rights movement, founder Alexander Verkhovsky has a scientific orientation, educated in applied mathematics. SOVA’s mandate follows his research interests in political extremism, nationalism, xenophobia, and religion and politics. But while the center’s work adhered to a scientific ethos, political developments increasingly made it impossible to avoid condemnation of repressive policies. Vaguely worded Russian anti-extremism legislation has been used to persecute political dissidents like Aleksei Navalny, according to the U.S. Commission on International Religious Freedom.

The main targets of Russia’s anti-extremism policies typically have been Muslims, ranging from fundamentalist groups like Hizb ut-Tahrir to the missionary movement Tablighi Jamaat to readers of the texts of Turkish theologian Said Nursi. Since a wave of anti-government protests in 2011, however, the Russian government has engaged in a wider-ranging crackdown on non-Muslim denominations, including those of whom the Russian Orthodox Church has traditionally disapproved, such as the Jehovah’s Witnesses, Scientologists, and the breakaway Russian Orthodox Autonomous Church. The Jehovah’s Witnesses were completely banned in 2017, making it illegal for 170,000 people to practice their faith, and members are regularly jailed.

Verkhovsky maintained a balanced, moderate position on the legislation, telling an audience at the Wilson Center in Washington in 2013 that he hoped for “a consensus that the legislation as written is counterproductive for all.” But he thinks the decision finally to dissolve SOVA could have resulted from criticism that became more overt as policies became more destructive. SOVA’s concerns for the rights of religious minorities became incompatible with an increasingly important emphasis on “traditionality,” spearheaded by Russian Orthodox Patriarch Kirill and Eurasianists like Aleksandr Dugin.

Information on violent ultra-nationalism may have been interesting to functionaries in the early stages of Russian President Vladimir Putin’s regime, but it posed problems for authorities as those tendencies merged into state ideology. Nonetheless, Verkhovsky believes SOVA’s nonpolitical approach, and adherence to scientific standards, allowed the organization to have some positive impact on Russian policy. With no experimental controls, it is hard to measure the general impact of any human rights organization; we don’t know what would have happened in their absence. Russian authorities are cracking down on monitoring and advocacy, and abuses are likely to increase behind a wall of secrecy, in a state with no balance of power. Few will be there to document them, but we will then know the degree to which such organizations constrained the government from violating basic rights.

The moral response to Soviet totalitarianism among Russian and other Soviet intellectuals taught us how to monitor and advocate for human rights. The response to Russia’s current assault on civil society also could provide models, and hold lessons. Will it mean the end of independent efforts to monitor state policies in the light of universal standards for safeguarding individual rights and freedoms? Activists say no, that they will doggedly continue their work; institutions may be banned, but individual efforts are more resistant to repression. Methods will be developed, as clever as the underground samizdat human rights reports of the Soviet era that helped the international community and the Soviet people understand, on the basis of evidence, the brutality of communist rule.

These are dark days for Russians who have sought life in a democratic, tolerant state respecting human rights. But people like Verkhovsky are unlikely to relinquish their efforts on behalf of the freedoms and security of Russian citizens, and people everywhere.

Aaron Rhodes is senior fellow in the Common Sense Society, whose council of trustees is chaired by Thomas Peterffy, an investor in The Messenger. Rhodes is also chairman and president of the Forum for Religious Freedom Europe (FOREF) and was executive director of the International Helsinki Federation for Human Rights from 1993-2007. Peter Zoehrer is a journalist and executive director of FOREF.