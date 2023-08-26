What we have seen in the post-debate analysis is clear: The unabashed winner of the Republican debate on Wednesday night — amongst the candidates who were actually present in Milwaukee — was Vivek Ramaswamy.

Even former President Donald Trump agreed, declaring Vivek the winner of the debate due to Vivek’s praise of him during the debate, including calling Trump “The greatest president of the 21st century.”

In many ways, this makes complete sense, as Vivek circa 2023 represents precisely the kind of candidate that Donald Trump was in 2015 and 2016. An outsider, with no political experience, who takes extreme positions, all presented simply and clearly as if to be common sense that the political class actively resists and refuses to embrace.

For example, during the debate, Vivek answered in the affirmative when asked whether he thinks that the Department of Education, the FBI, the ATF, the Nuclear Regulatory Commission, the IRS, and the Department of Commerce should not exist. These positions are more extreme than even Donald Trump’s, but they will surely resonate with MAGA voters.

Put another way, where Vivek has a simple critique of American government and politics is that every politician is bought and paid for, or are — in his words — “Super PAC puppets,” and that he is the only true and honest man in the race by dint of his independence, and if you just follow a few commonsense ideas, like those he’s put forward, America will be a great nation.

In that same vein, much like Donald Trump’s original campaign, Vivek paints a picture of a nation in decline, undergoing a national identity crisis due to surging crime and uncontrolled drugs and criminals coming through the Southern border. Unlike other candidates, both then and now who try to inspire hope, Vivek seeks to emulate Trump’s version of an America in the grips of chaos which only he can save — through his radical overhaul of America’s institutions.

What Vivek is basically saying is that he is the new version of Donald Trump without the indictments or other baggage.

To be sure, he understands that by being the most pro-Trump candidate, by calling for a pardon and praising Trump’s work as president, he is well positioned to pick up the Trump vote if — and this is a big if — for some reason, Trump is unable to become a candidate for president again.

Republican presidential candidate, Vivek Ramaswamy talks to members of the media in the spin room following the first debate of the GOP primary season hosted by FOX News at the Fiserv Forum on August 23, 2023 in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Scott Olson/Getty Images

That is Vivek’s theory, which until the debate he had yet to fully articulate, but did so in prime time on Wednesday. He understands full well what Trump’s lead is, and he recognizes that his chances of winning are very limited. Further, given the positions he has taken and the posturing he has shown, he realizes that he is a distinctly unlikely candidate for vice president.

However, given the present realities of a leading GOP candidate who has four indictments, a mugshot prominently displayed in every newspaper and on every news channel, and polling that increasingly shows President Biden leading Trump, Vivek also understands that his best chance is if Trump should drop out, whether because of a plea bargain or otherwise, that he could then emerge the way Trump did in 2016, in a multi-candidate field as the only outsider and the only man of change.

Moreover, Vivek likely senses that if he can co-opt Trump’s base within the Republican party, should Trump need to drop out of the race, he will be in pole position to leapfrog Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis and all the other challengers on his way to the Republican nomination.

Let’s be clear: It is highly unlikely that Vivek Ramaswamy will be the Republican nominee. Post-debate, it still seems certain that the overall winner of this debate and likely winner of the GOP nomination is Donald Trump.

But what we learned Wednesday night, notwithstanding the simplicity of his arguments and radical nature of some of his positions, is that the “new Donald Trump” for 2024 is Vivek Ramaswamy, and that is not a trivial matter that can be overlooked.

Douglas E. Schoen is a lawyer, political analyst and consultant. He advised President Bill Clinton during his 1996 reelection campaign and former New York City mayor Michael Bloomberg during his 2020 presidential campaign, among other public figures. He is the author of numerous books, including “Power: The 50 Truths” (2023).