Brittney Griner’s recent press appearances and return to the Women’s National Basketball Association (WNBA) have been a welcome sight. A star player for the Phoenix Mercury, Griner made international headlines when she was detained in Russia in February 2022 after Russian authorities claimed they discovered a small amount of cannabis-derived oil in her luggage. Griner had been prescribed medical marijuana for pain, according to her lawyers, but the Russian government arrested her on smuggling charges, and the WNBA star spent nearly 10 months in prison after pleading guilty.

The terrifying ordeal ended in December, when the U.S. and Russia agreed to a prisoner exchange and Griner made her way home. She’s said she will “never go overseas again” for the sport unless she’s representing the United States.

Now back with her teammates and ready to start a new season with the Mercury, Griner has expressed her appreciation for the support she received from her fans and teammates.

And yet it was, ultimately, a lack of support — media, money and fans — that drove Griner to Russia in the first place. As she noted in a press conference in late April, players like Griner have played professionally in Russia in the off-season because of the much higher wages available for women’s basketball players there.

“The whole reason a lot of us go over is the pay gap,” she noted.

In the United States, stars in the WNBA earn, on average, just over $100,000 in salary, with the potential for another $50,000 or so in marketing revenue.

By contrast, in Russia, star players can earn more than $1 million. The lure of that extra money was hard for WNBA players to pass up. It’s a sign of just how far professional women’s sports has to go in the United States.

Men’s players in the NBA earn, on average, more than $9.5 million a year, meaning they eclipse their WNBA counterparts’ salaries by more than 98%.

It’s a shocking disparity that has long historical roots in American sports culture. Mildred “Babe” Didrikson, arguably the greatest U.S. female athlete of the 20th century, found it nearly impossible to earn a living as an athlete after achieving gold medal glory in track and field at the 1932 Olympics. Eventually, she turned to golf and dominated the sport, but she had to endure lean years on the way, performing in poorly paid vaudeville exhibitions.

Tennis champion Althea Gibson and Olympic superstar sprinter Wilma Rudolph similarly struggled with serious financial problems after their athletic careers ended in the 1960s, despite having been international sensations in their respective sports.

The financial inequalities were so significant in women’s tennis — at some tournaments, women’s champions earned less than 20% of what male champions earned — that star player Billie Jean King and magazine impresario Gladys Heldman established a rival professional tour, the Virginia Slims Tour, in 1970. After a few years, they forced the U.S. Lawn Tennis Association to up the prize money for women players significantly — but the struggle continued for decades, with a number of major tournaments continuing to have significantly elevated prize money for men.

In more recent times, the U.S. Women’s National Soccer Team fought a long struggle to achieve parity with the men’s team. Despite the U.S. women’s team’s global success in winning four FIFA World Cup titles and four Olympic gold medals — more than any other nation — the female players received less pay than their male counterparts, who have never reached the final of any major international competition. Only after multiple lawsuits and outpourings of fan support did the players finally achieve pay equity with their male peers in 2022.

These historical examples speak to a wide range of financial obstacles when it comes to women’s sports. The paucity of television coverage for women’s sports has been an issue for decades, one that continues into the present day. Not only have women’s athletics been neglected, but major networks often prioritize coverage of male sports — even if not in season — over current women’s teams and leagues. In 2002, Sociologist Michael Messner argued that “sport’s center is still, by and large, a space that is actively constructed by and for men,” referring to the dominant media visibility and flow of money to men’s athletics. Few would dispute that contention today, two decades later. Media coverage of women’s sports remains spotty: Women’s sports are neglected — and the coverage they do get can frequently be sexist, racist or both.

Black women like Griner continue to face extra media scrutiny and criticism in sports as a result of their race and gender. Highly publicized incidents featuring the Rutgers University women’s basketball team (slurred by radio host Don Imus), Serena Williams (mocked for her form-fitting “catsuit,” which was then banned), Olympic gymnast Gabby Douglas (criticized for her supposedly “unkempt” hair) and gymnast Simone Biles (who a rival Italian gymnast reportedly suggested got better scores because of her race) all reveal the ongoing pressures and scorn heaped upon black women athletes.

While Title IX — which gives girls and women the right to equal opportunity in sports at educational institutions that receive federal funding — made significant headway in improving the funding of girls’ and women’s sports at the high school and college levels (although spending on men’s sports at NCAA Division-1 schools continues to far outpace spending on women’s programs), there has not been a comparable shift in the professional realm. Professional sports remain male-centered in a host of ways.

Keeping athletes like Griner at home will require more investment in women’s sports, from fans, media and corporate partners alike. Only a full-scale embrace of women’s athletic competition, at all levels, will begin to level the uneven playing field in the world of sports.

Gregory Kaliss, Ph.D., is an assistant professor of history at York College of Pennsylvania and author of “Beyond the Black Power Salute: Athlete Activism in an Era of Change” (University of Illinois Press).