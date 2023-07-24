Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is more like his mentor, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, than he perhaps wanted to be. On July 18, members of the European Parliament called upon the International Criminal Court (ICC) to issue an arrest warrant for Lukashenko, calling out Belarus for “serving an accomplice role in Russia’s war against Ukraine.” They emphasized that “Belarus, under Lukashenko’s regime, bears responsibility for crimes committed against Ukraine, particularly for the deportation of Ukrainian children.”

One word uttered by Lukashenko tells us all we need to know about Belarus backing Putin’s invasion of Ukraine: “Our.” Specifically: “Our only mistake is that we didn’t resolve this issue in 2014-2015, when Ukraine didn’t have an army and wasn’t prepared.”

Short of putting boots on the ground, Lukashenko has been all-in from day one of Putin’s “special military operation.” He permitted the staging of as many as 30,000 Russian ground forces and equipment in Belarus and allowed them to launch their ground assault into Ukraine to try to capture Kyiv. He green-lighted ballistic missiles to be fired from within his borders, provided secret medical facilities to treat Russia’s wounded, and provisioned 131,582 tons of ammunition between January 2022 and February 2023. In October 2022, Belarus also provided Russia 94 T-72A tanks.

Lukashenko stood before a map on Feb. 28, 2022, and briefed the Russian invasion plans for Ukraine — which included an incursion into “Moldova’s breakaway region of Transnistria” — during a security council meeting that aired on Belarusian State Television.

In every sense of the word, Lukashenko has acted as Putin’s willing accomplice. Now, however, perhaps fearing ICC prosecution, self-preservation is likely to become his watchword.

Lukashenko also faces threats to his political survival — and perhaps his life. He is particularly vexed by Poland, and NATO to a lesser extent. Other threats include Svetlana Tikhanovskaya’s government in exile, the Belarusian partisans she directs, and the potential for a military coup or civilian rebellion. He is probably mindful of Putin’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the main successor agency to the Soviet Union’s KGB, which may have played a role in the “sudden death” of Belarusian Foreign Minister Vladimir Makei last November. Usefulness in Putin’s Union State often comes with an expiration date.

Big brother, or the “Fatherland,” as Lukashenko describes Putin’s Russia, is struggling with its 17-month war in Ukraine and the aftermath of a Yevgeny Prigozhin-led mutiny, a march that came within 120 miles of Moscow. He noted that “If Russia collapses, we will be left under the rubble; all of us will die.” Coming to the rescue of his ally in these challenging times for the Kremlin is probably not at the top of Putin’s priority list; therefore, Lukashenko sought assurances.

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko is pictured at his residence in Minsk on Feb. 16, 2023. NATALIA KOLESNIKOVA/AFP via Getty Images

The lesson learned as a result of the Budapest Memorandum of 1994 was simple: Countries with nuclear weapons do not get invaded and politically binding security assurances are not worth the paper they are written on. So, Lukashenko reached out to the Kremlin to secure the deployment of tactical nuclear weapons to Belarus. In May, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Belarusian Defense Minister Viktor Khrenin signed an agreement “defining the procedure for storing Russian non-strategic nuclear weapons in a specialized facility in Belarus.”

On June 17, Putin announced the transfer of tactical nuclear weapons was complete, with the caveat that “they would only be used if Russia’s territory or state was threatened.”

Then Lukashenko turned to his own well-being and solicited Prigozhin and Wagner Group mercenaries, who fell out of favor with Putin and the Kremlin but have a marketable skill set for which he’s willing to pay: security. Wary of a homegrown insider threat, he bought a Republican Guard force to protect him and keep him in power, and a cadre of experienced combat veterans who could train his military to ward off an invasion from Poland — you might call it a “win, win, win” scenario. Prigozhin and his private army can avoid prosecution, Lukashenko gets a security blanket, and Putin, after purging the military ranks of possible Prigozhin collaborators, won’t have to spend as much time looking over his shoulder.

But Wagner does not come cheap, and loyalty follows currency in the mercenary world. From May 2022 to April 2023, Wagner reportedly cost the Kremlin “70.4 billion rubles ($786 million) for regular pay, 15.9 billion rubles for bonuses and 100.2 billion rubles for “insurance payments,” meaning compensation for deaths and injuries. Those figures do not include the cost to uniform and equip the mercenary force. Western sanctions have hurt the Belarusian economy and Putin is not likely to foot the bill. Keeping Prigozhin’s private army on the bankroll will be expensive, a cost Lukashenko cannot sustain indefinitely.

But the presence of Wagner Group mercenaries in Belarus is having the effect Lukashenko wanted — respect and some breathing room, perhaps even against Putin himself and Kremlin pressure for Belarus to attack Ukraine from the north.

Wagner’s presence in Belarus may cause alarm among some NATO partners regarding regional stability — specifically, the Baltic States and the threat Wagner may pose to the Suwałki Gap. In this 40-mile-wide stretch of border between Poland and Lithuania, its two highways running north-south are the only ground lines of communication connecting old NATO countries with new NATO. Russian forces from the west and Belarusian forces from the east could possibly seize the region and cut off Lithuania, Latvia and Estonia from receiving military support over land routes from Europe.

The possibility of that scenario happening is minimal. Finland has joined the NATO alliance and Sweden is on the path to membership. NATO reinforced its military footprint in the region, and Russia pulled the 11th Army Corps out from Kaliningrad to fight in Ukraine, where it was destroyed.

For all the tough talk that comes out of Lukashenko’s mouth, he is not likely to poke his head out from beneath Putin’s shadow. He appears to be in survival mode, trying to project strength. His fate is linked largely to Putin’s — and in the short term, he is not too confident. A fitting end likely soon will befall Lukashenko’s regime, and many would say, “Good riddance.”

Col. (Ret.) Jonathan Sweet (@JESweet2022) served 30 years as a military intelligence officer. His background includes tours of duty with the 101st Airborne Division and the Intelligence and Security Command. He led the US European Command Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012-14.