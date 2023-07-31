Defending champion Jonas Vingegaard recently won the Tour de France for the second time after dominating the time trial and the steep mountain stages during the final days of the three-week race. In such grueling competitions, we always celebrate the victor — but this race offered another important takeaway for the moments in life when we don’t finish first; when we don’t win; when we don’t achieve what we had hoped.

That story from this year’s race is not as obvious from the headlines and sports commentary. And it requires a bit of play-by-play of the recent race to fully appreciate.

For the race’s first two weeks, Vingegaard and his main rival Tadej Pogacar sparred at the center of the ring. On Stage 5, Pogacar had an off day and lost time. Two days later, he rebounded and put the hurt on Vingegaard.

Back and forth it went. One day the cycling pundits wrote off Pogacar’s chances at winning a third Tour de France; the next day, they wrote off Vingegaard’s chance of a repeat.

Still, everyone relished this new, epic rivalry between the two “big men” of the Tour. It was a matchup like Andre Agassi vs. Pete Sampras, Rafael Nadal vs. Roger Federer or Everett vs. Navratilova.

Until it wasn’t.

On Stage 16, a 22-kilometer time trial, Vingegaard had the race of a lifetime; it seemed even he could not believe his speed and power. Pogacar rode an incredible race, but he finished in second place, a minute off the pace.

On Stage 17 in the French Alps, Vingegaard and his Jumbo Visma team dealt the final blow to Pogacar’s chances at winning. At the start of the final climb to the finish, Vingegaard’s Jumbo Visma team pushed the pace. Pogacar could not respond. Jumbo pressed harder.

The race’s television camera trained on a struggling, wilting Pogacar, who pressed the button on the radio wire to communicate with his team’s car.

“I’m gone, I’m dead,” he said.

Those four words would dominate social media and the next day’s headlines. Vingegaard’s performance was impressive, but Pogacar’s defeat — if you want to call finishing second place in the Tour de France a defeat — was the defining moment of this year’s Tour de France.

How Pogacar lost explains so much more about professional cycling and the human condition than winning. The moment when Pogacar’s spirit cracked and his legs wobbled is the moment to which all of us can relate — whether on the bike or off.

We are all Tadej Pogacar at some stage of our lives or careers.

There are moments on the bike and, especially, off the bike, when our legs don’t work, and our lips are caked with spittle and salt. Electrolyte drinks fail to replenish our muscles with much-needed glucose; the thought of eating an energy bar or gel makes us nauseous.

We’ve spent hours on the road and the stationary trainer and cut out the excess sugars in our diets. We should be ready, but we struggle and suffer, and someone performs better than us. It is infuriating and demoralizing. It is enough to make the best rider in a generation, or perhaps ever, succumb and admit that today is not his day.

There are some days — even many days —when we just don’t have what it takes; when our best is not good enough; when we fail to perform at the level we expect or fail to live up to others’ expectations.

We say to ourselves, “I’m gone… I’m dead.”

What Pogacar likely meant, of course, is, “I’m gone, I’m dead right now, at this moment.”

And when we do stumble, it is helpful to have a teammate like Marc Soler. The 30-year-old Spanish veteran stuck with Pogacar and paced him up the mountain and across the finish line.

Despite being defeated that day and without saying it directly, Pogacar held out the possibility of winning another day.

Indeed, that moment came three days later on Stage 20 — a demanding and difficult stage — requiring the peloton to cover 82 miles and climb more than 10,000 feet.

Where days earlier Pogacar had looked ill and a bit sullen, his color was restored, and he raced with his trademark grin. Like there was no place in the world he would rather be. He and Vingegaard matched each other pedal stroke for pedal stroke.

In the final kilometer, on a climb that looked as if they were riding up the side of a wall, Vingegaard attacked. Pogacar marked the acceleration and pulled even with the soon-to-be defending champion. Vingegaard paused, unable to mount another acceleration. Pogacar put in another effort and flew past Vingegaard to win the stage.

Whether we ride bikes or not, there are days and weeks when we might not have had what it takes or what we want to win or succeed. But we can all hold out for the chance to win, or fail, again.

There’s always another stage.

Jonathan E. Kaplan is a writer and the author of a newsletter on professional cycling. He is the host of the podcast “Riding With,” about the Tour de France that explores various aspects of the Tour, including its history and interviews with owners, mechanics, chefs, cyclists and others who make up the race.