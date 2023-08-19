If you were unclear about how important Pennsylvania is to the presidency, a quick glance at the Biden administration’s travel schedule could show you: Since January, President Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris have made eight visits to the commonwealth. Former President Donald Trump — based on polling alone, the current frontrunner for the Republican ticket — visited Pennsylvania twice in July.

The path to the White House runs through Pennsylvania. Trump won Pennsylvania with just over 44,000 votes in 2016, before Biden flipped his home state blue in 2020.

Pennsylvania’s 2022 midterm election results should give the GOP pause. Despite voters indicating their concern for the economy, inflation and rising crime, their displeasure for Trump was greater — and that translated to their disdain for his endorsed candidates.

In Pennsylvania, registered Democrats outnumber Republicans by a significant margin — although the Republicans have done some work to close that gap — so Trump would need to not only win over Democrats in the General Election, but also all the Republicans who refused to vote for him in the primary. That’s an increasingly tough road for him to navigate.

Yet Pennsylvanian’s disdain for Bidenomics may help the former president. In her recent visit to Philadelphia, Harris touted the president’s economic record of low unemployment, millions of new jobs, rising salaries and decreased inflation.

“That is Bidenomics,” she said.

Voters aren’t sold. They have firsthand experience in this economy that shows them otherwise. To many, Bidenomics is — in the words of one prominent Philadelphian — “an empty promise.”

High inflation — primarily the result of Biden’s $1.9 trillion America Rescue Plan — decimated the livelihoods of everyday Pennsylvanians. According to one study, families lost, on average, $7,400 in annual income, equal to more than one month of lost income, under Biden.

Business in Pennsylvania has never fully recovered from the pandemic. Though Biden boasts about a low unemployment rate, the metric is primarily due to so many hopeless workers dropping out of the workforce. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics, Pennsylvania has 1.9 million fewer workers than it did before the pandemic, meaning businesses continue to struggle to fill empty job openings. With 9.8 million openings, those jobs will remain unfilled for the foreseeable future.

Even Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro, a Democrat, appears less-than-bullish on Bidenomics. While Biden was visiting Philadelphia, Shapiro was 267 miles away, talking about broadband at a senior care center. Shapiro’s obvious snub of his party’s presumptive nominee had some observers scratching their heads.

What’s the path forward, then?

It’s a simple blueprint: Deliver on the reforms that voters want. A June poll of registered Pennsylvania voters found that over half of respondents believe Pennsylvania is on the wrong track. At the top of their concerns are — no surprise — inflation and cost of living. Six in 10 respondents believe economic conditions in the commonwealth are getting worse, not better.

To win Pennsylvania, presidential candidates must address these issues — not with flowery rhetoric or inaccurate representations but with sound, sustainable reforms: Reforms that address broad-scale regulation, making it easier for entrepreneurs to open businesses and find workers, and for businesses to afford to stay in Pennsylvania. Regulatory reform that addresses the energy crisis that Pennsylvania faces, making it easier — not harder — to tap into Pennsylvania’s natural resources and lower the cost of efficient energy sources for families.

Voters are tired of demagoguery on both sides of the political aisle. Pennsylvanians don’t yearn for the political nostalgia proposed by Biden and Trump, right now the two frontrunners for the White House in 2024. They don’t want to “Build Back Better,” the catchphrase Biden uses, nor do they need to “Make America Great Again,” Trump’s 2016 campaign slogan that became the MAGA movement.

Pennsylvanians, and all Americans, need elected representatives who respect the rule of law and the fundamentals of our constitutional republic — while passing policies that empower each individual to earn his or her own success without the burden of an ever-growing big government.

Jennifer Stefano (@JenniferStefano) is vice president and chief strategist for the Commonwealth Foundation, Pennsylvania’s free-market think tank.