The single most important date of the 2024 political calendar will be revealed on Aug. 28, 2023. That is the day District Court Judge Tanya Chutkan will announce the date of former President Donald Trump’s trial on four felony counts relating to Jan. 6. This Trump trial will be the central focus of the entire 2024 campaign — for both parties.

First, let us face a few facts: Donald Trump — without lifting a finger or mounting a GOP primary debate stage — will be the GOP presidential nominee. We already know that. Polls show already that all his GOP challengers have faded as Trump has increased his dominance over the field.

Short of Trump’s withdrawal from the race as part of a plea deal, a possibility that cannot be ruled out, it is inconceivable that anyone currently in the running will become the GOP presidential nominee. That is how besotted the Republican primary electorate is with the former president.

Trump does not even need to campaign for the GOP nomination. Nor does he have to participate in any of the GOP presidential debates; without his presence, they are useless sideshows akin to NFL pre-season games and will garner similarly meager TV ratings.

Can you imagine being one of Trump’s GOP primary opponents? All you are ever asked about is Trump. You get no attention from the media when you talk about your own record — as a senator, congressman, governor or private businessperson — and what you would do if you were to be elected president. No, the only way you can break through is to make either an outrageous defense of your opponent — or get booed for attacking him.

The Trump trial will be the central focus of all political discussion in the weeks leading up to it. During the duration of the trial itself, the 24/7 news coverage will exceed the O.J. Simpson murder trial for analysis, speculation and conversation. Just as it was often said that Donald Trump “sucks the oxygen out of the room,” the Trump trial will suck the life out of the political world before, during and even after it is held.

Meanwhile, President Biden is licking his chops because the 2024 race will be — just as the 2020 race was — all about Trump.

Normally a presidential campaign is a referendum on the incumbent. But as much as Trump will try to throw the snake of scandal — the Hunter Biden case, Burisma, the “Biden Crime Family,” an allegedly corrupt Department of Justice — onto President Biden, the focus for ’24 will be on what happens in Judge Chutkan’s Washington courtroom.

A basic rule of political campaigns is that the candidate who is the subject of the campaign will usually lose. One always wants the focus of the campaign to be on the “other guy,” to make him or her the issue in the campaign. The Trump trial guarantees that Trump will be the sole focus of the campaign.

Because of this trial, normal political dynamics will cease. There will be little or no debating regular issues such as aid to Ukraine, tariffs on China, or the normal domestic topics of taxes, social spending, budgets, crime and border security. This is terrible for the country and for those congressional candidates who win in 2024, because they will be asked to govern without clear direction from the people.

For those today who ask whether Trump can still be elected in 2024, the answer, of course, is yes. As the Republican nominee, he would be in the finals — and anyone conceivably can win.

But, for Trump to remain viable for November ’24, he must escape conviction at his trial. Despite his bravado — “I’ll keep running even if I am convicted” — his aides and confidants privately are more pessimistic. They comfort themselves with a faint hope, as written to me last week by one of Trump’s longtime closest confidants, “he will win on appeal.” Which, of course, means he first will be convicted.

In fact, being found guilty likely will be the death knell for his campaign. Forty-five percent of GOP voters say they no longer will vote for Trump if he is convicted; another 20% are not certain what they will do. One can just imagine how independent voters will view a convicted Donald Trump.

If half the Republican vote abandons Trump, his campaign will be doomed by November 2024. Many other GOP candidates down the ballot in Senate and House races also will be endangered. A Trump conviction very well might drive the Republican Party right over the cliff.

That is why the entire 2024 presidential campaign will be determined not out on the campaign trail but inside a federal courtroom just blocks from the White House and the U.S. Capitol.

John LeBoutillier was a Republican member of the House of Representatives from New York’s Sixth Congressional District, 1981-1983.