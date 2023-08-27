Some 50 years ago, a leading Democratic economist, Arthur Okun, crafted the leading political economic indicator: the “misery index” — a combination of the unemployment rate and the annual rate of inflation. The higher the index, the more miserable the party in power.

By that standard, President Biden is in good shape, on the economy at least. The misery index today at 6.7% —with 3.2% inflation and 3.5% unemployment. That's down from 7.8% when Biden took office.

Often this record, over the first 30 months of a presidency, is compared to Ronald Reagan in the 1980s. On the “misery index,” Biden wins. In July 1983, Reagan's misery index stood at 11.8% — 9.4% unemployment and 2.4% annual rate of inflation.

But if it's direction that counts, as some political economists argue, Reagan probably wins, as he inherited a worse economy (stagflation), and the index stood at 19.3% when he took office.

The two presidents are similar in that their fate is shaped by the Federal Reserve. Paul Volcker's tight money policy in the early 1980s was an albatross on the Reagan White House, driving unemployment up to 10.8%. But by the 1984 election, the Fed had squeezed most of inflation out of the economy, paving the way for Reagan's reelection. Currently, Fed Chairman Jerome Powell has been assailed for underestimating inflation and then risking a recession. If there's a soft landing — lower inflation with no recession — next year, Powell may be Biden's Volcker.

Still, as a matter of style and oratory skill, I doubt Biden next year will be able to replicate Reagan's 1984 “Morning in America” pitch on an economic renaissance.

“If you look at the economic data,” says the Brookings Institution's David Wessel, “It's baffling that Reagan sold us on ‘Morning in America,’ and Biden can't seem to get any credit for an economy that is doing pretty darn well.”

Wessel offers a couple explanations.

There's a decline in trust of all institutions. In 1983, the Gallup poll found that more than 40%of Americans had a lot of confidence in American institutions; by last year that number had dropped to 27%.

He also notes that while the “recent uptick” in inflation never was even close to as bad as it was when Reagan assumed office, it came as a shock to many Americans who had lived for years with only modest inflation.

I think there may a bigger reason: Reagan was a superb salesman — as was his team, led by public relations maestro Michael Deaver. Biden and his team don't measure up to that standard.

It’s not that this president lacks material. His aides note he could spend every day between now and election day around the country touting his climate measures, new manufacturing, broadband, and infrastructure facilities. The macro picture, if it holds for a year, is impressive. In the Biden years, 13.4 million jobs have been added; inflation, while still high, is coming down and is lower than in most other major industrial countries. Real wages are rising and manufacturing is making a comeback.

“If the economy looks as good (in 2024) as it does right now, you couldn't design a better set of data for Joe Biden,” says Roger Altman, a prominent Wall Street investment banker and Democratic economics adviser.

But Biden's new pitch to sell his economic success (I've watched on television) seems pretty flat. For starters, the term “Bidenomics,” which the White House has seized on, is no “Morning in America.” In reading Lou Cannon’s excellent biography of Reagan, The Role of a Lifetime, the word “Reaganomics” is not in the index.

Reagan knew how to simplify and sell; “He was a salesman, and he valued the work that salesmen did,” Cannon wrote. “He thought of himself (and the economy) as a product.”

I may approve more of Biden, who sees it in policy terms, but the Reagan “product” approach is more effective.

The Reagan persona was captured in the legendary 1984 “Morning in America” commercial; the veteran Wall Street Journal political reporter James M. Perry called it the best political commercial he'd ever seen. It opens with a fishing boat leaving harbor at daybreak, a businessman getting out of a taxi during the morning rush, a farmer on his tractor, a paperboy riding his bike through the suburbs throwing the morning paper onto doorsteps — over soft music, the announcer says: “It's morning again in America.” Images of home and family are followed by a park ranger and a grandfather raising the American flag. The country, under Reagan, is “prouder, and stronger and better. Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago?”

I don't think this message resonates as well with “Bidenomics.” This economy — even if stays as strong as it is today — will, at best, be a marginal plus for Biden next year.

However, the tagline in Morning in America — “Why would we ever want to return to where we were less than four short years ago” — with scenes like the Trump-inspired mob assault on the Capitol just might work.

Al Hunt is the former Washington executive editor of Bloomberg News. He previously served as reporter, bureau chief and Washington editor for The Wall Street Journal. He co-hosts the "Politics War Room" with James Carville. Follow him on Twitter @AlHuntDC