Momentous changes are taking place in the Middle East that are redrawing relations in the region and potentially setting countries on a new course. Syria, which has experienced more than a decade of civil war, is poised to rejoin the Arab League. Saudi Arabia and Iran have reconciled, and Israel is more integrated in the region than at any time in the past eight decades.

The new diplomatic era in the Middle East is underpinned by important global shifts. The United States is more focused now on confronting Russia and China. This is important because at the end of the Cold War, there was a rapid transition to focus on the Middle East as a key strategic area because of its oil, trade and the rise of extremist groups. President George H.W. Bush, for example, gave his “new world order” speech in the wake of the invasion of Kuwait by Iraq’s Saddam Hussein. Later, the global war on terror and U.S.-Iran tensions became key features affecting the region.

Saudi Arabia's Prince and Defense Minister Mohammed bin Salman speaks during bilateral talks at the G20 in Osaka, Japan, in 2019.

Today, unprecedented changes are taking place. National security adviser Jake Sullivan was in Saudi Arabia on May 7, meeting with counterparts from Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and India. He talked up regional integration — how to build upon ways that these countries already work together. For example, Israel, India, the U.S. and UAE are part of a group called I2U2. It’s not clear whether Saudi Arabia will normalize ties with Israel, but Riyadh has been making diplomatic efforts to normalize relations with Iran and Syria.

The same day that Sullivan visited Saudi Arabia, Arab League states agreed to let Syria return to the group. This is an important symbol because Damascus was isolated from the region for the past decade because of its civil war. Although many Western countries oppose the Russia-backed Syrian regime getting a “red carpet” in the region, some local countries believe a shift in policy could lead to more stability.

Stability means different things to different countries, however. Iran’s president recently flew to Syria, and Iran’s foreign minister was in Lebanon, while a top Iranian general went to Oman. For Iran, stability evidently means trying to reduce U.S. presence in the region and to use groups such as Hezbollah to threaten Israel. Iran’s news media openly boasts of using Hezbollah as a “bayonet” against Israel.

For China, which helped broker peace between Iran and Saudi Arabia, the new era promises an increased role in the Middle East. In 2021, China forged a 25-year deal with Iran for economic, military and security cooperation, and has been making inroads via the Shanghai Cooperation Organization to bring on board a half-dozen Middle Eastern countries as “dialogue partners.”

The Gulf states likely see this era of diplomacy as potentially ending conflict in Yemen, Syria and Libya, three countries that have been divided by civil discord. This is a major shift; the Gulf states at times had invested in different sides of these conflicts over the past decade. The Houthis in Yemen, for example, received backing from Iran, and other groups had backing from Saudi Arabia. If the situation changes, a tenuous peace could result in Yemen. In Libya, both Turkey and Egypt have played a role on opposite sides of the conflict. Turkey also occupies parts of northern Syria. Iran also has forces in Syria, and the U.S. backs the Syrian Democratic Forces in the eastern part of the country. It’s an incredibly complex conflict, but Syria’s return to the Arab League could lead to pressure for Turkey and the U.S. to leave.

This is a time of opportunity for the Middle East. More peace deals may be in the works, including, potentially, normalized relations between Israel and Saudi Arabia. However, it’s also important that countries such as Iran not be empowered to exploit the changes to further entrench in Syria or Lebanon. There is an opportunity for countries in the Middle East to solve many of the past decade’s conflicts and to turn the page on extremist threats, such as ISIS, which have done immeasurable harm.

Seth J. Frantzman, Ph.D., is the author of “Drone Wars: Pioneers, Killing Machines, Artificial Intelligence and the Battle for the Future.” He has more than 15 years of experience covering conflict and security issues in the Middle East, as a correspondent and analyst.