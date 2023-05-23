On April 18, 1983, a Hezbollah truck bomb rammed into the U.S. embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, killing 63 American and Lebanese staff members, including Robert Ames, a Middle East specialist with the CIA. Assigned to CIA headquarters, Ames was visiting the embassy; he had spent years earlier in his career in Beirut. Fluent in Arabic, he promoted U.S. interests in the Arab world by developing a deep understanding of the region’s people and cultures. His loss was devastating for the CIA and began a decades-long hunt by the U.S. government for justice against those who perpetrated the attack.

David Ignatius likely immortalized Ames in his best-selling book, “Agents of Innocence,” a historical novel. When I was a senior manager in the CIA’s Near East Division, I gave this book to many young case officers who worked for me; it was “the bible” of how to be a case officer in the region.

I thought of Ames recently, not just because last month marked the 40th anniversary of the tragedy, but also because of what he did for the United States government that blurred the lines between the operational world of the intelligence community and the practice of State Department diplomats. Ames was one of the first modern practitioners of intelligence-diplomacy. As told by Kai Bird, in “The Good Spy: The Life and Death of Robert Ames,” Ames developed a secret back-channel to the Palestine Liberation Organization at a time when there were no overt relations between the PLO and the U.S. government. As the government’s liaison, he helped to protect U.S. interests and laid a foundation for the future U.S. relationship with the Palestinian Authority.

This was not without controversy, since the PLO was considered to be a terrorist group and was designated as such by the United States in 1987. Ames argued it was imperative to speak with PLO leaders on a variety of issues. Even though this angered the Israelis, the Reagan administration found it helpful and believed that U.S. lives likely were saved by utilizing this channel.

The practice has continued throughout the Near East region; such intelligence-diplomacy later led to breakthroughs with Libya, for example. Then-deputy director of the CIA Steven Kappes met secretly with his Libyan counterpart in the early 2000s, which reportedly led to the dismantling of the Libyan nuclear program. And current CIA Director Bill Burns has conducted sensitive talks with countries and groups such as Saudi Arabia, Russia and even the Taliban prior to the chaotic 2021 withdrawal of U.S. troops.

It’s clear that Burns’ missions almost certainly occur upon the request of President Biden, who entrusts Burns and the CIA to go where others cannot. Burns appears to have perfected the blended practice of the overt and covert worlds. For the most part, our allies admire him and our enemies fear him, and he gets along with most colleagues in America’s other national security institutions.

Yet, intelligence-diplomacy is not without drawbacks. When you involve CIA senior leaders in the policy world, there is a chance this could diminish the objectivity of the CIA’s core collection and analytic missions. After all, the agency has a stake in policy outcomes now. And, such behind-the-scenes work escapes the usual oversight from Congress and the American people regarding our overt diplomatic efforts.

Of course, not every secret mission is the same — they always involve different actors. Sometimes the juice may be worth the squeeze, and sometimes not. In many cases, the U.S. is dealing with rogue regimes that have abysmal human rights records and may have American blood staining their hands.

This brings us back to Afghanistan and the question of whether U.S. intelligence should formulate such a relationship with the Taliban. I am no longer in government and have no firsthand knowledge about this subject, but I had questions when CIA Deputy Director David Cohen visited the Gulf in October 2022 and news reports indicated that he met with senior Taliban officials. If true, were these one-off meetings? Have we established a formal intelligence channel with the Taliban to exchange information? Given the nature of the Taliban regime, would such intelligence-diplomacy really be in the U.S. national interest?

I’m not alone in pondering these questions. In fact, I spoke with several U.S. government officials who were involved in the two-decade conflict in Afghanistan, and even posed these questions to students at a military academy where I recently lectured. The response has not been unanimous; some have strong opinions for and against working with the Taliban on counterterrorism. But it’s clear that this is an issue we cannot avoid confronting: The absence of U.S. boots on the ground in Afghanistan includes intelligence personnel who previously could help uncover terrorist plots.

I have former friends and colleagues who died as a result of Taliban terror attacks. I ran a paramilitary base in eastern Afghanistan, and we buried many courageous Afghan partners as well. Proponents of talking to the Taliban about terrorism note that Taliban leaders are sworn enemies of ISIS-K, the group most likely to perpetuate attacks against the West, according to the recently leaked Department of Defense documents. So, there is apparently some common cause.

Perhaps we can save U.S. lives by talking with the Taliban. We recently learned that the Taliban killed an ISIS-K member who was responsible for the attack on the U.S. military at the Kabul airport. Yet, we must not forget that the Taliban clearly allowed then-al Qaeda leader Ayman Zawahiri to live openly in Afghanistan before he was killed by an U.S. air strike.

The Taliban rule of law is barbaric and their treatment of women is abhorrent. In countering terrorism, we sometimes provide material assistance to groups who aid us with counterterrorism operations. But how can we guarantee that any intelligence or methodology we share won’t be used for the continued repression of human rights in Afghanistan? And, most importantly, we know the Taliban are still hunting down and killing some of our old allies — the same allies who once helped to keep me and my team alive in Afghanistan.

Marc Polymeropoulos, a former CIA Senior Intelligence Service official, is a nonresident senior fellow in the Forward Defense practice of the Atlantic Council’s Scowcroft Center for Strategy and Security.