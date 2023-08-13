A special counsel finally has been appointed by Attorney General Merrick Garland in the ongoing probe of Hunter Biden. His choice, David Weiss, is the federal prosecutor who investigated the president's son for the better part of five years before writing up a laughably light plea deal that fell apart in spectacular fashion last month.

Republicans immediately slammed Garland’s decision to appoint Weiss, including House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.): "This action by Biden’s DOJ cannot be used to obstruct congressional investigations or whitewash the Biden family corruption,” McCarthy said. “If Weiss negotiated the sweetheart deal that couldn’t get approved, how can he be trusted as a special counsel?"

Former President Trump also ripped the decision: "If this special counsel is truly independent — even though he failed to bring proper charges after a four-year investigation and he appears to be trying to move the case to a more Democrat-friendly venue — he will quickly conclude that Joe Biden, his troubled son Hunter, and their enablers, including the media, which colluded with the 51 intelligence officials who knowingly misled the public about Hunter’s laptop, should face the required consequences."

Democrats hailed Garland's decision, saying it proves the DOJ operates independently from the White House.

"Attorney General Garland has committed to avoiding even the appearance of politicization at the Justice Department, and his appointment of a Special Counsel in this matter demonstrates that commitment yet again," wrote Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.). "U.S. Attorney David Weiss is a distinguished prosecutor, and I trust that the Justice Department’s professional, nonpartisan approach will carry on as the Special Counsel continues his investigation.”

So it's obvious as to where this is going: Democrats will hail Weiss as his own man in the pursuit of justice, while Republicans will accuse him of being Merrick Garland's puppet who ultimately will declare President Biden was simply an innocent bystander to his troubled son exploiting the family name.

Hunter's business partner, Devon Archer, told House investigators last week that Joe Biden, while vice president, joined at least 20 conference calls with Hunter and his overseas business associates from countries including China, Russia and Ukraine. Biden also attended dinners with his son's business partners in Washington, D.C., according to Archer.

House Democrats claim Joe Biden never discussed business in these meetings, opting to talk about the weather instead. House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) has released bank records the committee has obtained, showing ten members of the Biden family received $20 million in payments through shell companies that apparently served no other purpose but to funnel cash to various family members.

From a journalism perspective, there is far more than enough for various news organizations to launch their own investigative reporting in the matter. More than 50 years ago, in 1972, Bob Woodward and Carl Bernstein, two young reporters at the Washington Post, started investigating a break-in of the Democratic National Committee offices in the Watergate office building that many dismissed as a third-rate attempted robbery.

Joe Biden and Donald Trump ANDREW CABALLERO-REYNOLDS/AFP via Getty Images; Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images

But after two years of meticulous digging and sourcing under the steady hand of editor-in-chief Ben Bradlee, the Post's reporting prompted impeachment proceedings of then-President Richard Nixon. He resigned on Aug. 8, 1974.

So it wasn't congressional Democrats opposed to Nixon who took him down but, essentially, two journalists in their 20s who led the way.

Things didn't always happen that way when it came to reporting on other presidents. Reporters famously stayed quiet about President Franklin Delano Roosevelt's deteriorating condition due to polio for more than a decade while he was in office. Per the Washington Post in 2020:

"Newspapermen who had cultivated close ties with the White House kept Americans ignorant of the president’s true condition. For more than a decade, reporters had willingly concealed Roosevelt’s paralysis. Even Roosevelt’s journalistic nemesis, the right-wing Chicago Tribune, published an editorial cartoon depicting a muscular, sprightly president literally running away with the Democratic nomination."

Roosevelt died while in office, not long after winning a fourth term in 1945.

John F. Kennedy, the youngest person elected president, suffered from Addison's disease that often required him to use crutches due to severe back pain. And as with FDR, reporters made sure those crutches never were seen in any photo of the president.

Historian Robert Dallek concluded, after studying Kennedy's medical records years later, that JFK took as many as 12 different medicationsat once. But when asked in 1959, as he launched his presidential campaign, about having Addison's disease and what impact that would have on his ability to lead the country, JFK answered bluntly.

“No one who has the real Addison’s disease should run for the presidency," he told historian Arthur Schlesinger Jr., "but I do not have it.”

And that was the end of that.

Fast forward to 2020, and we all remember the way almost all of the media (and social media) treated the Hunter Biden laptop bombshell from the New York Post just weeks from a presidential election. It was a product of Russian disinformation, we were told by 51 former intelligence officers who never examined the laptop itself before jumping to such a definitive conclusion. Consequently, social media shut down accounts that shared the story and de-amplified its exposure.

Turns out the laptop and its damning contents outlining Hunter Biden’s business dealings and other questionable behavior was legit. So one would think, after that major-egg-on-face disaster for the journalism community, they might try to get it right this time around.

Well, think again.

The evidence is certainly mounting, through bank receipts released by House Republicans, that the Biden family was compensated millions of dollars by foreign companies because — as Devon Archer told House investigators — of who the head of the family is and what potentially could be offered by a sitting vice president.

Yet, according to the Media Research Center, when the House Oversight Committee released its Biden family bank records memorandum, the ABC, CBS and NBC evening newscasts gave it a total of exactly zero minutes and zero seconds. Other stories the networks covered instead included a billion-dollar lottery ticket and an announcement of the first space tourist flight.

Trust in media has never been at a more disturbing juncture. According to Gallup, just 23% of Americans believe journalists are acting in the public’s best interests. Also according to Gallup in another poll, 83% of voters believe the media bears a "great deal" or "moderate amount" of blame for the country’s political division.

One way to begin the long process to reverse those horrible perceptions: Cover the multiple Trump trials, of course — but cover the Biden scandals with equal vigor and conviction. Follow the facts wherever they may lead. Take the time to get it first and get it right, just as Woodward and Bernstein once did.

Could pursuing the Biden story and potentially succeeding in finding something verifiable and earth-shattering possibly result in being ostracized from an industry that is more about conformity than independence?

Perhaps.

But there are far more readers and viewers who appreciate quality journalism than who want to be spoon-fed only what they prefer to hear. Even if it means conducting investigative reporting on a president who happens to have a (D) or an (R) next to their name.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.