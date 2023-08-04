This week has offered up two exhibits that underscore how hopelessly biased much of our media has become. As we barrel towards the 2024 presidential election, it's only going to get worse because, now, even the right to free speech is under attack by some of the very people who should be fighting to protect it.

Exhibit A of bias in broad daylight occurred after the closed-door House questioning of Hunter Biden's former business partner, Devon Archer, who served with Hunter on the board of directors at Burisma, an energy company in Ukraine.

During his testimony to the House Oversight Committee, Archer reportedly shared that then-Vice President Joe Biden was on the phone with Hunter's business partners in China and Ukraine on at least 20 occasions. Archer also reportedly said “Burisma would have gone out of business if ‘the brand’ had not been attached to it."

The brand, of course, included access to a sitting U.S. vice president.

According to several reports, Archer said Hunter Biden and top executives of Burisma Holdings "called D.C.” in 2015 to ask if the Obama administration could help arrange for a Ukrainian prosecutor investigating the company to be fired. And who was the Obama administration official responsible for U.S.-Ukraine policy? Vice President Biden.

Not long after, lo and behold, the prosecutor, Viktor Shokin, was fired by then-Ukrainian President Petro Poroshenko, which Joe Biden openly bragged about executing at an event hosted by the Council on Foreign Relations in January 2018. "I said, ‘I'm telling you, you're not getting the billion dollars,’" Biden recalled telling Poroshenko. "I looked at them and said: 'I'm leaving in six hours. If the prosecutor is not fired, you're not getting the money.’ Well, son of a bitch. He got fired."

If that isn't a smoking-gun of U.S. foreign policy being directly impacted by Hunter Biden’s influence-peddling, I’m not sure what is.

This, despite Joe Biden having insisted time and again that he never spoke to his son at all about his son's business.

Yet that hasn't stopped Democrats and perpetual Biden defenders on cable news and in the press from twisting themselves into human pretzels to somehow make the argument that there's nothing to see here.

Enter Reps. Dan Goldman (D-N.Y.) and Jim Himes (D-Conn.) who both went on MSNBC's Morning Joe to insist that VP Biden only joined these calls on numerous occasions to talk about the weather. Predictably, the show’s hosts nodded in agreement.

Then another predictable thing happened: Just one day after Devon Archer’s testimony, four more indictments of Donald Trump dropped from Justice Department special counsel Jack Smith. Many in the press, who dismissed Archer's testimony as a witch hunt, dropped everything to cover yet another Trump saga, thereby erasing any coverage of the allegations leveled against Biden by the whistleblowers and Hunter’s closest business partner.

The latest indictments pertain to the Jan. 6 riot at the Capitol and Trump's repeated insistence that the 2020 election was stolen from him. This has been Trump's opinion since Biden was declared the 2020 victor after mail-in ballots put him ahead in states like Georgia, Wisconsin and Pennsylvania. But that's all that this is: Trump's opinion, his right to free speech under the First Amendment.

"The most jarring thing about this indictment is it basically just accuses him of disinformation — this is a disinformation indictment," legal scholar Jonathan Turley told Fox News after reading the indictments. "It said [Trump] was spreading falsehoods, that [he] was undermining integrity of the election — that is all part of the First Amendment," Turley said. "And I think that courts will look skeptically.”

This attack on the First Amendment is nothing new from Democrats. In May 2022, the Biden administration’s Department of Homeland Security (DHS) announced a Disinformation Governance Board to combat “misinformation.” DHS Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas, the guy presiding over the worst border crisis of our lifetimes, was the man selected to be in charge. Reporting directly to him was Nina Jankowicz, who declared in October 2020 that Hunter Biden's laptop was a Trump plant.

“We should view it as a Trump campaign product,” Jankowicz said at the time. “Not to mention that the emails don’t need to be altered to be part of an influence campaign. Voters deserve that context, not a [fairy] tale about a laptop repair shop."

Thankfully, this “Ministry of Truth” never came to fruition. But the attempt provided a preview of what this administration really thinks of the First Amendment: That the government should decide what is, and what is not, disinformation.

For example, let's say you thought the COVID-19 coronavirus came from a lab that studies coronaviruses in the same city — Wuhan, China — where the virus first appeared. You certainly would not be alone in holding this theory, if polls are any indication.

Well ... but the Biden administration disagrees with that notion. Instead of simply disagreeing, it dubs your opinion as "disinformation."

A Reason magazine investigative report in July includes emails from administration figures to social-media giants like Facebook requesting that the platform demote and label any COVID-is-man-made claims by Facebook members.

"Can someone quickly remind me why we were removing — rather than demoting/labeling — claims that Covid is man-made,” asked Nick Clegg, Facebook's president for global affairs in one email to coworkers.

"We were under pressure from the administration and others to do more. We shouldn't have done it," a content moderator replied.

Of course, universal truth is not the endgame here. Instead, it's about controlling opposition speech which those in power don't like. And the steady drumbeat about the danger of disinformation from Democrats and many of their allies in the media is having a disturbing effect on public opinion.

According to a recent Pew Research survey, a majority of Americans, 55%, now believe the federal government should restrict false information online, even if it limits freedom of information. And when asking Democratic voters the same question, that number balloons to 70%, up from 40% in 2018 in the same survey.

With his new indictments of Trump, special counsel Smith is attempting to charge a former president with the crime of contesting an election result through false statements, which is not against the law. And from a media perspective, the growing Biden scandals mostly get ignored while Trump's legal challenges dominate the headlines.

Trump thought, incorrectly, that he was robbed. But so did Hillary Clinton after she lost to Trump in 2016.

"You can run the best campaign, you can even become the nominee, and you can have the election stolen from you," she told The Atlantic in 2020. And it wasn't the first time she made such a statement, either.

Same goes for Georgia Democrat Stacey Abrams, who long insisted that state’s 2018 gubernatorial election was stolen from her. This is all dangerous stuff. But don't expect the editorial boards at most major newspapers to condemn Jack Smith or Team Biden for their attacks on the very thing this country was founded on: the freedom to express ourselves.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.