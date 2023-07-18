Historic flooding, record-breaking temperatures and wildfires are just a few of the climate-related extremes confronting the United States this summer. The rest of the world is also in the throes of extremes, highlighting the catastrophic consequences and underappreciated risks of climate change unfolding before our eyes.

John Forman sees what he can salvage from his kitchen after flood waters inundated the home he has lived in for nine years on April 14, 2023 in Fort Lauderdale, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Last week's devastation and flooding across parts of Vermont were called “historic and catastrophic” by Gov. Phil Scott after parts of the state were pounded with unprecedented rainfall causing destruction and damage to homes, businesses, as well as the state's infrastructure, roads and bridges. Lifelong residents of Montpelier, the state’s capital, said it was the worst flooding they had ever experienced. The Biden administration approved a federal disaster declaration for the state.

Phoenix is experiencing record-breaking temperatures, with over 13 consecutive days of temperatures above 115 degrees Fahrenheit, and that's just one area; much of the South and Southwest are in the midst of what feels like endless heatwaves. With persistent heat and drought, the likelihood increases substantially for large wildfires that burn over 12,000 acres. New extremes are quickly becoming the new normal and creating a portfolio of new risks for homeowners and insurers.

In 2015, then-President of the Bank of England Mark Carney, speaking to heavy-hitting insurers from Lloyds of London, raised the specter of the issues of the cascade of emerging risks associated with climate change and the financial risks of holding investments in stranded assets, which are assets that suffer from unanticipated or premature write-downs due to changes in their risk profile. Climate risk is now a significant concern for insurance companies, and the threat to homeowners of losing insurance, paying exorbitant premiums, and seeing the devaluation of property value is now not limited to one or two distinct areas but a growing problem across climate-vulnerable regions of the United States.

Insurance companies are either raising or eliminating insurance on vulnerable housing assets that are at risk of the impacts of climate change and the increasingly extreme natural disasters, floods, wildfires, as well as excessive and extreme heat that's not a day or two but prolonged heat days and more. Compounding calamities linked to climate change are on the rise, and there's no scenario where things get better before they get worse. The extremes are now the new normal, and the new normal may one day look like better times as risks continue to grow in magnitude and cost.

For most homeowners, real estate is a long-term investment. As the climate becomes more volatile, the risk of owning or investing in property becomes more expensive. Today's stranded assets also include homes, residential units and infrastructure that are becoming increasingly uninsurable, now high-risk assets due to climate change. In 2021, 62% of the $343 billion worth of economic losses caused by climate change were uninsured. These numbers will only increase as our climate continues to become more volatile and more and more businesses and assets are affected.

Numbers can highlight the magnitude of the problem — and they are striking. Climate risk has led to an estimated 12% increase in homeowner premiums from 2021 to 2022, with the average cost of a yearly policy now at $1,900. State Farm, the largest insurer of homes in California, announced in May it would cease selling policies in the state, emphasizing increasingly challenging "catastrophe exposure." In 2018, the California Camp Fire destroyed 18,804 structures and cost more than $10 billion. California is by far the most at-risk state for wildfires in the U.S., with nearly triple the number of properties at-risk in 2022 than the second-highest state.

Worst-case scenarios are now here, and mitigating against increasing climate risks across regions is making insuring these areas increasingly expensive and out of reach. It is also costing states and the government unplanned expenses when uninsured properties require funding, as well as the rising cost of infrastructure damage, including billion-dollar events. The federal government will need to continue to step in when private insurers step out. We are not only in a period of mitigating against climate change by reducing overall emissions but also mitigating against the increasingly devastating financial risks to households that are only expected to get worse in some areas. Scientists expect climate-related risks to continue to rise and the number of heat days to increase over the next decade — add to that flooding, wildfires and areas prone to increasing risk of drought, and you've got a situation that will go from bad to worse, with risks across the economy, health and livelihoods.

Insurance companies and banks that provide mortgages are asking more questions about climate risk exposure — and while this is necessary, the impacts, especially for lower-income areas and residents, raise a number of challenges and the potential for displacement and disruption when a home or apartment becomes unlivable. Tough questions that need to be addressed: Who, then, bears the costs of climate-related disasters?

Flooding, high temperatures and fires are not new, but the immediacy and severity of climate-related extremes across parts of the United States today, on top of increased residential development and housing stocks in climate-vulnerable areas, make the challenges more acute. It's not a tragedy that's on the horizon; it's here now.

Carolyn Kissane, Ph.D., is a clinical professor and associate dean of New York University’s graduate programs in Global Affairs and Global Security, Conflict and Cyber at the Center for Global Affairs. She is also the director of the NYU Energy, Climate Justice and Sustainability Lab.