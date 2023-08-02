The U.S. House Oversight Committee held hearings last week on COVID-19 vaccine mandates which clearly showed public harm even if the vaccines themselves have done so much good.

It is possible to be pro-vaccine — and even pro-COVID-vaccines — yet be anti-mandate.

Clearly, mandates even for front-line workers didn’t make sense once it became clear in July 2021 among a group of vaccinated individuals that the delta variant could spread anyway.

Yet the mandates continued.

While other countries such as Israel (which instituted the Green Pass) and the European Union allowed immunity from infection to stand instead of vaccination in terms of rights of passage in public spaces, here in the U.S. we adhered to rigid vaccine passports. This was wrong, especially as mutations to the virus allowed it to spread despite the vaccine. It was wrong too because the Emergency Use Authorization should have allowed people to decide to say “no” to vaccination, especially given that the vaccine has side effects and not everyone tolerated it the same. Mostly it was wrong because “natural immunity” from infection works, as Israel and the EU realized.

Unfortunately, when it came to federal, state, and municipal governments, the answer was too often a forced capitulation or a loss of job.

I fought for many who refused the vaccine (despite taking all available shots myself and urging it on my friends, patients, and family), because they were either protected by immunity from a recent infection or else were frequently testing. I remember one patient who was a director of an Emergency Room who was set to be fired until I wrote a strong letter saying she shouldn’t have the vaccine because of a recent COVID infection. All too often these letters didn’t work.

One of my favorite patients is a kind and unassuming peace officer at a state criminal court where he supervises five others who keep order in the court. He loves his job and is not looking for an excuse to leave it. He had a mild case of COVID in 2021, but in early 2022 he was threatened with job loss unless he took the vaccine. He had never had a side effect to a vaccine before, and acquiesced, taking the Johnson & Johnson shot, which at the time was utilized mainly by those who wanted to fulfill the vaccine requirement with one shot only. Unfortunately, two weeks later he developed ascending paralysis (Guillain-Barre Syndrome) and to this day he walks with a cane, with residual weakness in his arms and legs, and blurred vision late at night.

He has struggled to continue working like this for many months before considering disability. The J & J shot was found to be associated with both blood clots and Guillain-Barre Syndrome, and was withdrawn from the U.S. market in March 2023.

Don’t get me wrong: My patient’s experience is NOT an argument against taking this or any other vaccine, although when he asks me if he should take another COVID shot at this point, I advise against it, and he agrees. For the vast majority, though, the remaining COVID shots (MRNA and Novavax) are safe and effective, and the MRNA shots are now fully licensed (Pfizer for ages 12 and up, Moderna for ages 18 and up).

I remember when the vaccines first came out, a cardiologist friend of mine in Florida developed a temporary partial facial paralysis after taking the Pfizer shot, and instead of cancelling his second shot, he merely delayed it a few weeks and did fine. I felt his decision was a strong argument on behalf of the risk/benefit we make in medicine on a daily basis for all our treatments and preventatives. In this case, the virus was more dangerous than the vaccine we used to at least partly protect ourselves against it.

It is always possible for a devastating vaccine side effect to occur in one patient while many others take it safely. Much data now shows that the COVID vaccines cut down the risk of not just severity of infection but also of long-COVID. Not only that, but for those who worry about myocarditis from the vaccine, it is interesting to discover that the vaccines actually decrease the risk of myocarditis which is far more common from the disease itself.

The vaccines remain important — especially in high risk groups with chronic diseases, in the obese, and in the elderly. It will be prudent for these groups to take the new subvariant-specific vaccine when it comes out this fall.

The problem was never with the vaccines themselves; it was always with the mandates. A superimposed government mandate helped create a backlash and political division which undermined public health.

Dr. Marc Siegel, clinical professor of medicine at New York University’s Langone Medical Center, is the author of numerous books, including “COVID: The Politics of Fear and the Power of Science.” He hosts and is medical director of SiriusXM’s “Doctor Radio” program.