Although Donald Trump officially has until this evening to make a final decision about whether to attend the first Republican primary debate in Milwaukee, the current tea leaves point to him skipping the event and even doing some simultaneous counterprogramming with Tucker Carlson.

Trump posted on Truth Social that he "will not be doing the debates." It's unclear if that means all debates, the first debate, or the first two debates hosted by Fox. He can also still change his mind.

A recent string of criminal indictments and upcoming surrender in Atlanta has made debate preparation difficult for Trump. Despite these numerous legal controversies, Trump currently enjoys a commanding lead in all national and early state Republican primary polls.

In addition to denying his distant opponents the opportunity to attack him directly on the big stage, boycotting the debate also enables Trump to stick it to host network Fox News and the Murdoch family for their early support of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis. The $64,000 question heading into the inaugural Republican debate centers around how large of a shadow Trump will cast over Wednesday night’s showcase if even he’s not physically present.

The Des Moines GOP primary debate from January of 2016 offers the best clues as to what happens when Trump pulls a Houdini.

While more than seven years apart, there are several similarities between the Des Moines and Milwaukee Republican primary debates, including the absence of frontrunner Trump. Both feature Fox News host Bret Baier as a moderator. He was joined by Chris Wallace and Megyn Kelly in 2016 and now will be paired with Martha MacCallum. Trump enjoyed a large double-digit national polling lead over Texas Sen. Ted Cruz the last time he avoided a primary debate stage and has an even larger cushion this time.

A total field of seven or eight candidates will likely be present in Milwaukee — depending on whether Asa Hutchinson, Perry Johnson, and Francis Suarez officially meet the criteria according to the RNC. Regardless, it's roughly the same number from Iowa in 2016.

When Trump abruptly announced he wouldn’t be attending the Des Moines primary debate, there was a mad scramble regarding what role he should occupy from afar and how omnipresent his name would be in questions from the moderators and candidate responses. Trump had dominated the previous six debates in the 2015-2016 primary cycle, and tens of millions of Americans tuned in to debates involving Trump to see what would happen next — it was the ultimate political reality TV show.

To the surprise of many, Trump largely served as an afterthought in the Des Moines debate — and if past is prologue this will likely occur again in Milwaukee.

The first two questions of the Iowa debate asked by Megyn Kelly did involve Trump, and Ted Cruz jokingly did his best mock impression to insult all the other candidates on stage. He predicted that in Trump’s absence a substantive debate over policy would break out — and that’s largely what occurred.

Throughout the remainder of the two-hour debate that featured over 40 questions to the candidates, only two other questions mentioned Trump, and they were both from Brett Baier. Florida Sen. Marco Rubio and former Florida Gov. Jeb Bush each brought up Trump’s name twice when answering unrelated questions, but none of the other five candidates did. The Trumpless debate garnered an audience of 12.5 million, while less than 3 million watched counterprogramming that was shown by CNN and MSNBC. When Iowa voters went to the polls just four days after the debate, Ted Cruz notched a narrow victory over Trump, an outcome that many pollsters had not anticipated. Despite taking a tremendous amount of fire on the debate stage from the other candidates, Cruz was rewarded by Iowa voters for showing up and engaging in such an important exercise.

The vacuum left by Trump’s expected absence from Milwaukee this week will need to be filled, and the Des Moines experience again serves as a preview of coming attractions.

The Republican candidates in Iowa repeatedly trashed the presidency of Barack Obama. They complained about his economic stewardship and executive orders. Democratic frontrunner Hillary Clinton was continually criticized for her private email server, and the candidates argued over who was best equipped to prosecute the case against Clinton during the general election. Kentucky Sen. Rand Paul even highlighted Bill Clinton’s affair with Monica Lewinsky and millions of dollars his foundation received from regimes in the Middle East.

This time around, President Biden will likely replace Barack Obama, and Hunter Biden will likely assume the role of a familial political punching bag during the debate. Brett Baier will likely even touch upon many similar topic areas from Des Moines that remain pertinent today: abortion, Ukraine, the military, spending, etc. While the first few questions in Milwaukee will likely center around Trump’s recent criminal indictments and potential pardon promises, viewers should again be treated to a more traditional political debate while the elephant is away.

Aaron Kall is the Lee H. Hess Director of Debate at the University of Michigan and editor/co-author of “Debating The Donald”