It is the debate that we would likely see if Donald Trump and Joe Biden decided not to run for president in 2024: The Republican governor of Florida, Ron DeSantis vs. the Democratic governor of California, Gavin Newsom. And the two men and their states could not be any more of a contrast.

The matchup will go down on Fox News in November and be moderated by Sean Hannity, who has promised a "policy-based debate" when the two governors meet for the first time. He has interviewed both men recently and obviously has earned their trust to ask relevant questions on the major issues facing this country today.

According to Gallup, which does regular surveys on the most important problems facing the country, those issues are:

Economic problems

The government/poor leadership

Immigration

Crime/Violence

Race relations/Racism

Unifying the country

Poverty/Hunger/Homelessness

Ethics/moral/religious family decline

Abortion

Judicial system

The top four issues don't bode well for Newsom.

On the economic front, for example, California has the highest state income taxes in the country (13.3 percent) while Florida has no state income tax.

California's crime rate, along with high taxes, is driving a mass exodus out of the state — and not just of residents but of businesses, too. Corporations ranging from Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Oracle and Charles Schwab, to CBRE, Toyota and Tesla, along with all the jobs and tax revenue they create, have fled. In fact, no state has seen its population drop as much as has the Golden State. San Francisco, once the jewel of the West Coast, has seen the highest exodus of any city in the country.

And the biggest beneficiary in terms of population growth? Florida.

The suggestion of California as a model for the rest of country gets more dubious when looking at some of the stats:

California has the highest poverty rate in the country.

Florida wasn't shut down like California was during COVID, even though Newsom broke his own strict mask mandates again and again.

At last check, there aren't tent cities taking up good chucks of Tampa or Jacksonville as there are in Los Angeles and the City by the Bay.

So Newsom can talk tough while living in a land of lollipops and rainbows, but a simple look at his record and the numbers tells a much different story.

Meanwhile, DeSantis' Florida has one of the lowest unemployment rates in the country (2.6% vs. 4.6% in California, which ranks it 48th in the country). Florida's crime rate is at a 50-year low. On education, U.S. News and World Report ranks Florida as No. 1 in the country (California is 20th). Overall, U.S. News & World Report ranks Florida in the top ten in its best-states-to-live-in rankings, while California, which also has a warm climate and inviting coastline, ranks 33rd.

All of that said, if you're Newsom, why go on national television and debate DeSantis when he has all of these facts and stats in his arsenal? Simple answer: Because there's no downside.

Newsom, at least for now, isn't running for president in 2024. But he has shown an ability to at least attempt go on the offensive, something he says his party doesn't do enough when taking on the Republican Party. In the past few months, Newsom has done tours of deep-red states, including Florida, Arkansas, Mississippi, and Idaho. He has been especially critical of DeSantis, who he likely sees more as a presidential opponent in 2028 than in 2024.

“Freedom, it’s under attack in your state. Republican leaders, they’re banning books, making it harder to vote, restricting speech in classrooms, even criminalizing women and doctors,” Newsom says in a 30-second ad that ran on Fox News and includes images of DeSantis and former President Donald Trump flashing on-screen.

“I urge all of you living in Florida to join the fight. Or join us in California, where we still believe in freedom — freedom of speech, freedom to choose, freedom from hate, and the freedom to love,” it adds.

It is a fascinating argument for the state with arguably the strictest lockdowns during COVID to appeal to Floridians to move to what Newsom portrays as a beacon of freedom. But the strategy is clear: The California governor knows he can't win a street fight with DeSantis on the big issues — the economy, taxes, crime, education, quality of life in major cities — so he's going to make this a fight on abortion, gun control, race, education and LBGTQ+ rights.

This is Newsom setting himself up either to take the reins from Joe Biden, the president who a majority of Democrats don't want running again, or for four years from now when Vice President Kamala Harris is likely to fail as a presidential candidate because of her public-speaking challenges, her authenticity issues, an her total lack of a successful record of accomplishments.

Gavin Newsom vs. Ron DeSantis: They may well be the future of their respective parties. That future may even be soon, if things go sideways for Donald Trump and Joe Biden during this election cycle.

There is no greater contrast between two major states. Florida vs. California is the debate this country needs and deserves.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.