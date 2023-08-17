It is increasingly likely that, for the first time in 63 years, Congress will not pass a National Defense Authorization Act. There are only 12 working days left for Congress to remain in session before the end of the fiscal year and it is unclear whether the Republican-led House Armed Services Committee (HASC) and its Democratic-led Senate counterpart (SASC) can resolve their differences in that time. Indeed, even if they were to agree on a conference report and bill, there is no guarantee that their agreed position would pass muster on the House floor.

Ironically, the bills that the two armed services committees individually passed have virtually an identical budget top line for the Department of Defense (DOD) — $844 billion — that is only slightly higher than the Biden Administration’s budget request for fiscal year 2024. Moreover, both bills have many similar provisions. These include preventing the retirement of Navy warships; setting the floor for the intercontinental ballistic missile force at 400; and adding funds for a variety of programs, including a sea-launched cruise missile that the Biden administration does not want, and more money for the new Sentinel strategic nuclear ballistic missile and for hypersonic defenses.

Nevertheless, what could well stymie congressional approval of both the authorization and appropriations for the fiscal year 2024 defense program is the gap that divides both the House and Senate Armed Services and Appropriations Committees regarding what the House Appropriations Committee terms “conservative priorities.” The two House committees forbid the DOD to implement and enforce executive orders on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). They prohibit the Defense Department from spending money to enable military or civilian personnel to undergo medical procedures that would, in the words of the House appropriators, “change an individual’s biological gender.” They would ban funding DOD programs “to promote or advance critical race theory.” They would cancel DOD programs addressing climate change. And, in the spirit of Sen. Tommy Tuberville’s (R-Ala.) hold on over 300 military promotions, they would prohibit the Defense Department from expending funds “for the purpose of obtaining an abortion or abortion-related services.”

Even if the two Armed Services Committees could somehow overcome their differences on these issues, it is far less likely that the more partisan Appropriations Committees would do so. And even if by some miracle they, too, were able to issue an agreed conference bill, its fate on the House floor would be even more problematic than that of an NDAA conference proposal.

Like the defense authorization, the appropriation is running up against the limits of the congressional timetable before the current fiscal year ends. Moreover, given the staunch opposition of right-wing Republican members to any dilution of the House Appropriations Committee’s strong language on what they consider to be “values,” the only way an agreed appropriation bill might be approved is if the Republican leadership relied on Democratic votes, a step that Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) has made clear he opposes.

In addition, until Congress passes all 12 appropriation bills by Jan. 1, 2024 — it thus far has passed only the Military Construction and Veterans’ Affairs bill — funding for all appropriations accounts will be reduced to 1% below fiscal 2023 levels. Should Congress fail to pass those appropriations bills before the start of the new fiscal year, it would have to pass a continuing resolution, thereby preventing most new defense programs to start, unless — and worse still — House Republicans block passage of the resolution and the government shuts down entirely until an agreement is reached to pass such a resolution or until more appropriations bills pass.

Equally ominous, many in the ultra-conservative House Freedom Caucus are making the case for reducing spending, including defense spending, to fiscal year 2022 levels. Since the Biden fiscal year 2024 defense budget request already in practice represents a real decline once inflation is accounted for, reversion to a two-year-old top line would represent the most serious defense budget reduction in decades. Moreover, such a cut would effectively bring to a halt any additional assistance to Ukraine, such as the $24 billion included in the administration’s Aug. 10 proposal for $40 billion in supplemental spending, which includes $13 billion in military assistance that a growing number of House Republicans oppose.

It is ironic that a group calling itself the “Freedom Caucus” does not seem to care much about freedom in Ukraine or, for that matter, elsewhere in the world. Nor do America’s solemn undertakings to its allies and friends seem to matter to them. Nor indeed does the reality that the only beneficiaries of sharp defense cuts would be the world’s autocrats, led by China’s Xi Jinping, Russia’s Vladimir Putin and the ayatollahs of Iran.

Sadly, little do the more extreme members of the Freedom Caucus realize that, however much they proclaim their thirst for freedom, should their plans come to fruition, they ironically will have ensured that the United States no longer can credibly lay claim to its heretofore undisputed role as leader of the Free World.

Dov S. Zakheim is senior adviser at the Center for Strategic and International Studies and vice chair of the Foreign Policy Research Institute’s board of trustees. He is a former Under Secretary of Defense (Comptroller) and Chief Financial Officer for the Department of Defense.