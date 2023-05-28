Now that President Joe Biden and Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) have struck a deal “in principle,” the real turmoil begins — the fight for House approval. President Biden has a key tool to keep our economy, and the world’s, going — if ordinary Americans do our part.

Don’t think for a moment that a framework agreed to by the speaker and the president immediately solves the problem. Rep. Dan Bishop (R-N.C.) reportedly said that House Republicans on the call were “congratulating McCarthy for getting almost zippo.” Kyle Griffin of MSNBC reports that “[c]onservatives are … plotting ways to gum up passage of the bill or add amendments to make it more appealing to hardliners.”

The MAGA extremists and Trump want the economy to collapse into deep recession. Trump would benefit next year as the non-president. That’s why he instructed Republicans on May 19, “Do not fold” unless they “get everything they want.” That’s a formula for chaos.

By report, the current deal, while ensuring virtually flat non-defense spending for two years, doesn’t get close to what the GOP sought, a nearly 9% decrease in government spending. Instead, the agreement reportedly keeps 2024 non-defense spending roughly flat for a year, with a 1% increase in 2025.

While that won’t please the firebrands, New York Republican Rep. Mike Lawler was positive, emphasizing that the deal “cuts spending for the first time in our nation’s history.’’

McCarthy apparently scored other GOP gains. IRS funding to catch tax evaders would drop to $70 billion from the $80 billion Congress gave last year. That absurdity for reducing government revenue demonstrates how strongly the GOP seeks to protect rich tax-cheats.

Another key Republican goal was increasing work requirements for anyone receiving federal food aid. The tentative deal would apparently raise from 49 to 54 years old the age requirement that low-income people be working or in work training programs before being eligible for food aid.

Progressives will absolutely detest cutting spending on the back of the poor and may vote against the deal on that basis. But let’s face it: For middle-income or more wealthy Americans without a lot of time to think about it, Biden’s concessions will not be unpopular, and Biden knows it.

In difficult but successful negotiations, one can expect terms that both sides hate. Biden’s experience — and that of his negotiators — likely led them to concede what they believed they needed to get to a combined 218 House votes. That would include a cohort of Republicans who have not lost all bearings and loyal Democrats who want to keep the world from financial catastrophe.

Democratic House Leader Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) said Sunday that he “had no idea what [McCarthy was] talking about” when the speaker wrongly said that Jeffries had complained about an agreement whose details he hadn’t yet read. Indeed, the deal apparently excluded key things that House Republicans wanted – repeal of clean energy tax credits Democrats had gained last year and stopping the White House’s plan to cancel student loan debt.

To help ensure such things by keeping opponents in check, Biden still has a key threat in his back pocket. He’s left on the table the possibility of invoking the 14th Amendment to avert a catastrophe.

The amendment’s section four provides that “the public debt of the United States … shall not be questioned.” If this deal gets scuttled, markets will start to crash, and Biden can exercise unilateral authority to avert a default, as key legal scholars recommend. Should he do so, he may well be viewed as a savior by the sensible middle of America, even though there will be volatility for a while.

In any event, Speaker McCarthy may likely need to begin bailing water to keep his boat afloat. Under the terms of his House election, a single hard-right member can call a vote to end McCarthy’s speakership. If you liked the 15 rounds of voting and the near-fist fights that broke out on the Republican side of the aisle, you’ll love what could be coming.

Here’s the thing: The more extreme and out-of-whack the MAGA House members get, the more likely swing voters will be turned off — and the better the prospects for a sane president’s election in 2024.

For now, ordinary Americans can write and call their representatives, including progressive Democrats and Republicans with a whit of concern for the country or their party’s future, to support something close to the current framework that may emerge.

House flamethrowers do not represent the American majority.

It is up to citizens and the president to help keep our economy and our country afloat. We can and we will — if we take our future into our hands.

Dennis Aftergut, a former assistant U.S. attorney and former Supreme Court advocate, is currently of counsel to Lawyers Defending American Democracy.