There is a saying: Trust people until they prove they cannot be trusted. In America, we seem to be at the proverbial “fork in the road” regarding broken trust between the U.S. military and our politicians. It can be complex to create mutual, enduring trust between our elected officials and members of the armed forces. The soldier-statesman construct appears to be slipping away, in many respects, overtaken by time and circumstances.

The memories of presidents Dwight D. Eisenhower and John F. Kennedy may belong to a forgotten era. In some of today’s situations, the contrast between military professionals and active politicians is so bold — almost as if they belonged to a different time and place. Perhaps the easiest example I know of is Winston Churchill, who literally acted as the United Kingdom’s prime minister and minister for defense during World War II. Churchill possessed rare military operational experience and a sharp political sense of reality, to steer the West toward a brighter, stronger future during his five years as Great Britain’s wartime leader.

In the United States, there have been vivid examples of military personalities and political realities clashing. In 1951, for example, President Harry Truman famously relieved Gen. Douglas MacArthur of duty because of their differing approach to Communist North Korea. In 1990, President George H.W. Bush’s defense secretary, Dick Cheney, fired Gen. Michael Dugan over remarks he made about Iraq’s Saddam Hussein and his family.

More recently, in 2010, President Barack Obama fired Gen. Stanley McChrystal because he and aides were quoted making critical comments about the president and senior administration officials regarding troop deployments in Afghanistan. In 2018, President Donald Trump ousted Gen. (Ret.) John Kelly as White House chief of staff and accepted the resignation of Gen. (Ret.) James Mattis as secretary of defense because of policy differences. In 2020, Gen. (Ret.) Michael Hayden and 50 other senior intelligence officers crossed into political controversy by signing a letter saying that they believed emails from Hunter Biden’s laptop were the result of a Russian disinformation campaign.

Then, in 2021, President Biden overrode his senior military advisers’ recommendations and ordered the pullout of all U.S. troops from Afghanistan.

Therefore, the trend lately appears to be for politicians to interfere with or attempt to use the military for political advantage — at the expense of the time-honored tradition of the military remaining apolitical and neutral on all divisive political issues.

The reason for this recent change — infusing political calculations into military good order and discipline — is clear: Americans are divided on cultural issues and the “woke” politics that has dominated under Democrats. Some political operatives evidently see the military as one way to mitigate some of the criticisms of progressives’ agenda. The problem is that, rather than benefiting from sound military recommendations, elected officials appear more apt to compromise the general respect that civilians have had for the heretofore neutral military institution.

As a consequence, perhaps, confidence in the military is at an all-time low, and one metric may reflect this dissatisfaction: Recruiting goals for the military are abysmal. In 2022, the Army experienced its worst recruiting year for over 50 years; not since the end of the draft in 1973 has the Army missed its recruiting goal by nearly 25%. And as some politicians use the military as a shield for promoting their culture changes, policy choices and value judgments, it is regrettable that Army Gen. Mark A. Milley, the chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, and Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin appear to be willing participants in the Biden administration’s partisan attempts to transform the military’s apolitical history.

President Biden has ignored the advice of Milley and Austin, unless it aligns with his progressive agenda. Examples include flip-flopping on the support the U.S. offers Ukraine, ordering the August 2021 troop withdrawal from Afghanistan, promoting social change in the military over its capabilities, and endorsing deficient annual budgets for the Department of Defense that do not keep pace with inflation. According to the Heritage Foundation’s recently released 2023 Index of US Military Strength, our overall military capability has fallen from “marginal” to “weak.” The president’s nominee to succeed Milley as Joint Chiefs chairman, Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr., made it clear during his confirmation hearing testimony that he supports Biden’s progressive policies and agenda.

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin (L) and Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Gen. Mark Milley talk before the start of a Senate Appropriations Committee hearing on the defense budget. Caroline Brehman-Pool/Getty Images

As its summer recess is soon to end, one political “hot potato” looms over the 118th Congress: the issue of military promotions placed on hold by Sen. Tommy Tuberville (R-Ala.) because of the Defense Department’s politically-charged policy toward abortion.

There are ways to overcome that hold. Option 1 is to withdraw the recently imposed Biden administration abortion policy. If the administration really thought promotions were important, they would withdraw the policy that resulted in Tuberville’s block. But the Biden team is not doing that, evidently because they view a larger political advantage accruing from making a Republican senator look like the bad guy. Option 2 is to approve promotions via regular order — that is, vote on each promotion separately. Option 3 is to change the promotion approval process, and a fourth option is to somehow convince Turberville to change his mind.

Yet there seems to be no rush to seek a resolution, as long as one party or the other sees an advantage to keeping this issue before the public’s eye. But using the military as a substitute for hammering out political differences is not in the best interest of this country. Our leaders need the political will to resolve this issue where it rightfully belongs: in the House and Senate chambers.

The bigger issue, however, is the apparent erosion of trust between members of the military and some elected officials. Those tensions surrounding the abortion policy are sharpening the differences between the military’s priorities and political one-upmanship. Drawing the military into political disputes represents a conscientious tactic to skirt a disagreeable legislative impasse with military compliance to a debatable directive from Defense Secretary Austin. So, the open question is whether a broken political-military trust can ever be mended.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth R. Israel is a veteran of the Vietnam War and former director of the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office (DARO).