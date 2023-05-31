Early Tuesday morning, Moscow found itself under a sizable drone attack of unknown origin. Initial accounts suggested a swarm of 32 drones had targeted the Russian capital and surrounding area. Moscow’s police activated “Typhoon,” an emergency services plan, and there were numerous reports of satellite and GPS signals being jammed. TASS, the Russian news agency, quickly claimed only “eight unmanned aerial vehicles [were] reported to have been used in the attack.”

The Kremlin has yet to spin this attack as an assassination attempt on Russian President Vladimir Putin, as they did when a drone struck the Dome of the Senate in early May. However, as Chris York pointed out for the Kyiv Post, “Three [of Tuesday’s] drones had been downed over the capital’s exclusive Rublyovka suburb where President Putin has an official home.” Intended “hit” or not — and it likely was not — the blunt messaging was abundantly clear. Moscow’s elite is no longer safe from Putin’s war in Ukraine.

Yevgeny Prigozhin, founder of the Wagner Group and Putin’s mercurial putative ally, was quick to pick up on this developing theme. As "Dmitri," an anonymous Estonian who operates the @wartranslated Twitter channel in London, observed, “Bro Prigozhin is maaaad.” Prigozhin was all that and more, and his chief targets were his usual suspects: Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu and Chief of the General Staff of the Russian Armed Forces Valery Gerasimov.

As Dmitri went on to transcribe and Tweet, a howling Prigozhin savagely berated the two in an obscenity-laced video clip, telling them to “Get your asses up,” to remember that they are the “Ministry of Defense,” and that “you’ve done [expletive] all in order to advance!” Prigozhin went on to say, “The fact that they fly to your home in Rublyovka, to [expletive] with that — let your houses burn,” only to then ask, “What are regular people meant to do when UAVs with explosives crash into their houses?”

Mikhail Svetlov/Getty Images

The man who willingly would be Putin’s king was audibly irate. Yet Prigozhin’s rant was likely in part an act, especially since it was telling who Prigozhin failed to criticize: Putin’s Federal Security Service (FSB), the powerful successor to the KGB operating out of its fortress in Lubyanka Square in Moscow. For now, at least, Prigozhin appears to be avoiding a fight with Russia’s de facto institutional kingmaker and its formidable director, General Alexander Bortnikov — and that is revealing in and of itself.

Prigozhin one day may gun for Putin, but not just yet. Likewise, Putin may gun for him. But for now, the two are glued together in a codependent existential relationship, wary of each other but still useful to one another. That dichotomy — devolving “frenemies” — makes the present case of Prigozhin all the more curious and intriguing.

Putin has a history of similarly pitting competing factions in his regime against each other, apparently as a check on any one rival bloc accumulating too much power. Between that and how badly Putin’s “special military operation” in Ukraine is faltering, it is conceivable the Russian president is deploying Prigozhin to set up Shoigu and Gerasimov as “fall guys” if the war against Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Kyiv becomes a lost cause. To that end, Prigozhin may or may not be an unwitting accomplice. Nonetheless, he is a willing player even if the endgame is not clear — or he has his own, very different ending in mind.

One potential end could be just around the corner. Ukraine increasingly is hinting that its long-anticipated counteroffensive is nearing, and there is a growing sense in Moscow that if it is successful, it could deal a knockout blow to Putin’s military adventurism in Ukraine. If so, Putin’s machinations could boomerang on him. Lt. Gen. (Ret.) Ben Hodges, former commander of U.S. Army Europe, in an interview with Times Radio, suggested the “incoherence and hatred” between Shoigu, Gerasimov and Prigozhin “guarantees [the Russians] will not have a coherent defensive plan,” thereby hastening Russia’s demise on the battlefield.

Prigozhin’s withdrawal from Bakhmut was also telling — he may be preserving his force for a run at the regime, in the event that Russia is defeated. For now, however, the heavy fog of war remains and it is too early to know who was behind the drone attack against Moscow. It could well be a Russian false flag operation to justify the Kremlin’s ordering a full mobilization. It could be the Ukrainians. “Mission: Impossible”-like raids are becoming Zelenskyy’s signature card; the psychological impact on the Russian audience has been profound.

Russia has accused Kyiv, but Ukraine denies it. According to the BBC, Mykhailo Podolyak, an adviser to Zelenskyy, did acknowledge that his country “enjoyed watching events unfold and predicted an increase in such incidents.” No doubt, after days of blistering drone and missile strikes on Kyiv, Ukraine — including Kyiv’s Mayor Vitali Klitschko — would like to see Moscow getting a taste of its own bloody medicine.

Prigozhin likewise may have enjoyed watching it, too. We cannot discount that he could have been behind Tuesday’s drone attack on Moscow, and possibly the earlier attack on the Kremlin Grand Palace as well. After all, Prigozhin is curiously complex: Shrewd, yet petulant. Forgiving, yet vindictive. Plotting, yet impulsive.

Stretching the myriad of Prigozhin’s personality contradictions, to go from the “Hero of Bakhmut” to, potentially, Putin’s traitor is not a bridge too far. The drone attack could have been a down payment — or the mafia-like horse’s head delivered to Putin’s apartment in Rublyovka. It also could have been intended to settle other scores against Moscow’s elite and their military enablers: reprisal for the assassination of Vladlen Tatarsky in a St. Petersburg café that Prigozhin purportedly owns, or retribution against the Russian Defense Ministry for failing to adequately supply ammunition to his Wagner paramilitary forces during the long, bloody fight for Bakhmut that Prigozhin blames for necessitating high Russian casualties.

What is nearly certain, however, is why all of this Russian kinetic jockeying is occurring. Except for Putin, leaders in Moscow likely know the war in Ukraine is lost.The players in and around the Kremlin are developing contingency plans to survive the power vacuum in a post-Putin Russia. Prigozhin is focused on weakening Shoigu and Gerasimov — and likely will avoid the FSB for as long as he can, in a game of “last man standing,” given that Bortnikov is in a power struggle of his own with National Guard (Rosgvardiya) Director Viktor Zolotov.

The curious case of Yevgeny Prigozhin will become less curious and more certain if he finally takes on the FSB — that is, if Putin lets him survive that long. One way or the other, it will soon be “sledgehammer time” in Moscow; likely sooner than later, if Ukraine militarily repatriates the Crimean peninsula. All would be best served to remain on ground floors and avoid any tea served Alexander Lukashenko-style.

Mark Toth (@MCTothSTL) writes on national security and foreign policy. Previously an economist and entrepreneur, he has worked in banking, insurance, publishing and global commerce. A former board member of the World Trade Center, St. Louis, he has lived in U.S. diplomatic and military communities around the world.

Army Col. (Ret.) Jonathan Sweet (@JESweet2022) served 30 years as a military intelligence officer. His background includes tours of duty with the 101st Airborne Division and the Intelligence and Security Command. He led the U.S. European Command Intelligence Engagement Division from 2012-14.