We’re no longer in a state of emergency, but some things we did during the pandemic have left us with after-effects that continue to threaten public health. One of these is the overuse of antimicrobial chemicals, as businesses and individuals may find it hard to let go of the disinfecting habit.

The increasing use of a particularly popular class of antimicrobials called quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) motivated us to review the science on their risks, collaborating with two dozen scientists (across universities, nonprofits and the government). What we found was alarming (and recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Science and Technology).

More than 1 million pounds of QACs are produced or imported in the U.S. per year for use in cleaners, hand sanitizers, wipes, personal care products and paints (as antimicrobials, preservatives, surfactants, anti-static and softening agents and more).

Although QACs have been around for decades, their increased use now includes embedding them directly into high-touch surfaces such as fabrics, furniture, menus and airline brochures. Many products do not have ingredient labels, so it’s hard for individuals or even our research team to identify all the different uses of QACs.

Levels in human blood samples are rising — due to inhaling spray products, ingesting contaminated house dust, and hand-to-mouth behaviors such as eating with our fingers. This increases our risk of health problems. Asthma, allergic-contact dermatitis, and immune effects have been tied to QAC exposure. Animal studies have shown infertility, reproductive problems, birth defects and other signs of developmental toxicity. QACs that wash down the drain in our homes and that are emitted from industrial plants pose a threat to aquatic life, too. Antimicrobial resistance, which creates superbugs, is a serious problem that QACs contribute to — rendering QAC-containing disinfectants as well as lifesaving antibiotics ineffective.

But there is good news: Reducing the overuse of QACs can, and should, begin immediately. To address antimicrobial resistance, the medical community began prescribing antibiotics only when truly needed. Unnecessary uses of antimicrobial QACs in consumer products can be similarly discouraged by government agencies. For example, by requiring product labeling, such as “Use this product only when disinfection is necessary and not for general cleaning.” Businesses and schools can remove QAC-containing products from commercial cleaning protocols established during the pandemic. When disinfection is needed, such as in some hospital settings, safer products that are effective against SARS-CoV-2 and other pathogens are readily available and already being used by many organizations.

The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) can take other immediate actions to remove unnecessary uses of QACs.

In 2016, the FDA banned 19 antimicrobials in over-the-counter hand and body washes. Initially, two QACs were also part of the proposed ban. However, FDA deferred this rulemaking requesting additional data on safety and effectiveness of the two QACs. FDA should finalize this rulemaking without further delay, especially if evidence of the added benefits of the two QACs remains lacking. Other antimicrobial uses of QACs that have not been shown to reduce the transmission of disease should also be discontinued, and manufacturers should be prohibited from implying health benefits that have not been proven.

These steps are critical to reduce the immediate threats. Meanwhile, we can get a better understanding of this large class of chemicals by requiring manufacturers to disclose what products contain QACs, why they are used and in what quantities they are produced. QACs can then be prioritized for research and policy actions such as monitoring their presence in the environment and people, as well as thoroughly assessing their hazards. We don’t yet know all the possible hazards they pose. Our review indicates both EPA and FDA should establish a more rigorous process to ensure that findings of adverse health effects are used to inform policy.

Given that many uses of QACs are unnecessary, ineffective, replaceable — or all three — the Biden administration can and should act on this problem swiftly. The longer we postpone common-sense measures to manage QACs, the more they will contaminate the environment and our bodies, posing serious threats to our health.

Carol Kwiatkowski and Anna Soehl are scientists at the Green Science Policy Institute. Their analysis and recommendations on the use of antimicrobials known as quaternary ammonium compounds (QACs) were recently published in the peer-reviewed journal Environmental Science and Technology.