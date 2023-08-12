In recent weeks, Vice President Kamala Harris has emerged from obscurity to attempt a political comeback. Facing low poll numbers, she has barnstormed political events around the country to carry the message of the Democratic Party — and to attempt to reclaim the luster that made her a historic candidate in 2020.

Notably, she has visited Black events to tout the Biden administration and condemn Republican efforts to suppress voting rights. In doing so, Harris may be engaging in a ritual stirring of voter anxiety earlier than necessary, rather than using the occasion to promote new ideas for the development of the Black community.

On July 29, at the 114th annual NAACP convention in Boston, Harris highlighted aspects of the Biden agenda — such as maternal mortality and prescription medications for seniors — before calling on attendees to mobilize voter turnout.

She noted, “Because of what you did in 2020, Joe Biden got elected president of the United States and I got elected the first Black woman to be vice president of the United States.” (She avoided mention of her South Asian ancestry.)

On Aug. 1, in a speech to a women’s convention of the African Methodist Episcopal Church in Orlando, Fla., Harris spoke out against the state’s controversial standards for teaching Black history in public schools.

She used the occasion to stir Black voter anxiety, saying, “In states across our nation, extremists attack the freedom to vote. They pass laws to ban drop boxes, to limit early voting, to make it illegal to offer food and water to people who are standing in line for hours to simply cast their ballot.”

She omitted her own role in the failed effort to protect voting rights. In 2022, President Biden turned to her to troubleshoot Congress for passage of the Freedom to Vote: John Lewis Act, which extended protections of the 1965 Civil Rights Act undercut by the Supreme Court. Harris was unable to persuade two colleagues in the Democratic-controlled Senate, West Virginia’s Joe Manchin and Arizona’s Krysten Sinema (now an independent), and she was unable to win over any Republican moderates.

Whether Harris could have done more is open to debate — she speaks little about the incident these days, even as she attacks the lack of a voting rights law. The question, at this point, is whether she can do more than merely incite anxieties to mobilize Black voters?

Vice President Kamala Harris speaks at a signing ceremony in the Indian Treaty Room of the Eisenhower Executive Office Building, next to the White House in Washington, on July 25, 2023. MANDEL NGAN/AFP via Getty Images

Fostering Black Political Unity

Harris’s effort to renew political relevance demonstrates a disconnect with core voting blocs in the party. Most distressing, she has missed opportunities to call for a much-needed Black political unity summit.

The Black community desperately needs to craft an agenda for survival in the 21st century. It needs respected leaders who are willing to devise a constructive — and independent — policy agenda before the 2024 election.

What Harris offers instead are the targeted talking points of the Democratic Party. After speaking about voting rights at the predominantly Black events, she shifted to touting broadband expansion when addressing predominantly white audiences in Wisconsin a few days later. Then she touted policies on gun violence prevention to a predominantly Black audience in Chicago on Friday.

The policies she carried to Black audiences appear designed to benefit the party while avoiding significant resources in the development of the larger community — and especially men. For years now, the party has distanced itself from the economic and cultural investments that Stacey Abrams called the "Black Men's Agenda." Instead, it has offered the drumbeat of important but ultimately low-investment criminal justice reform.

As such, Harris may not be the emissary to kickstart a new agenda of economic and cultural development. And for that reason, among others, her role in Black political history is reaching an end point. Looking ahead, Democratic leaders — and the national Black political class — should begin the process of vetting replacements for the Biden second term. A new vice president — and the selection process therein — could inject excitement in a team that has gone stale and new hope in the Black community.

Of course, it is rare for a president to change vice presidents these days. Perhaps the best-known figure to run with different VPs was Franklin Delano Roosevelt. During his four terms in office, FDR had three vice presidents: John Nance Garner of Texas (March 4, 1933 to Jan. 20, 1941), Henry Wallace of Iowa (Jan. 20, 1941 to Jan. 20, 1945), and Harry Truman of Missouri (Jan. 20, 1945 to April 12, 1945). It means there is a precedent for such things.

The Democratic Bench of Veep Alternatives

So, who would be the potential alternative candidates on the Democratic bench? Here are five party stalwarts with backgrounds — either institutional or political — to serve as a stabilizing vice presidential presence.

Michelle Obama: As the only Black American first lady, Michelle Obama fostered one of the most welcoming and inclusive White House cultures in history. She initiated the “Let’s Move” program to combat childhood obesity, “Joining Forces” to rally support for military families, and “Reach Higher,” an initiative to encourage young people to pursue vocational and college educations. No doubt she would quell the disgruntled supporters of Harris — and her endorsement of any alternative candidate would go far in the Black community.

Keisha Lance Bottoms: Keisha Lance Bottoms worked in the three branches of Atlanta government, including as a prosecutor, judge, city councilor and mayor. As the city’s 60th mayor, between 2018 and 2022, she worked to make Atlanta a more affordable, resilient and equitable city. Her political organization helped to make Georgia a critical swing state in the Deep South. In 2022, Biden appointed her as his senior adviser to the Office of Public Engagement and later to the President’s Export Council, which advises on matters of international trade.

Gretchen Whitmer: Michigan Gov. Whitmer would bring the experience of a state legislator and executive of a Midwest swing state. She is telegenic and should appeal to moderate suburban women voters. She has strong support within the state’s large Black community. And her selection would offer a consolation prize to Black Democratic supporters: It would elevate the role of Lt. Gov. Garlin Gilchrist II, a youthful Detroit native and rising star in state politics. He would become the first Black governor of a Midwest state, with time to prepare to run for a full term.

Jack Lew: Lew is an institutionalist with the talent to troubleshoot big problems. For the Democratic Party, he could play the role that James Baker played for the Republican establishment with an aging President Reagan. The GOP installed Baker, a Texas Democrat, as the “Mr. Fix-It” of the White House. Baker served as White House chief of staff in the first term, 1981-1984, and as the secretary of Treasury and chairman of the President’s Economic Council in the second term. Lew has served in the administrations of two presidents: He was director of the Office of Management and Budget under President Clinton from 1998-2001, and then Obama’s chief of staff (2012-2013) and Treasury secretary from 2013-2017.

Deval Patrick: Patrick went from the South Side of Chicago to becoming a graduate of Harvard College and Law School. He was an attorney with the NAACP Legal Defense Fund, and then Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights in the Clinton administration. He oversaw the Department of Justice investigation of Black church burnings. From 2007-2015, he was governor of Massachusetts, the state’s first Black executive. Patrick expanded access to health insurance, improved public schools and infrastructure, and launched biotech and clean energy initiatives. Massachusetts emerged from the Great Recession to achieve a 25-year high in employment.

No doubt, Democratic Party leaders will think of other viable candidates to be vice president, or will make a compelling case for retaining Harris. What is critical for the party, though, is that discussions occur before Biden enters the primary elections next year.

Roger House is associate professor of American Studies at Emerson College and the author of “Blue Smoke: The Recorded Journey of Big Bill Broonzy” and “South End Shout: Boston's Forgotten Music Scene in the Jazz Age.”