The Climate Kids Are All Right — At Least in Montana, Following a Constitutional Victory

This week’s historic youth-led climate victory in Montana illustrates the power and potential of law and litigation to address climate change, particularly the power of the state’s constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment. The Montana trial court victory follows a Hawaiian Supreme Court climate victory earlier this year, which held that the right to a clean and healthy environment under the Hawaiian Constitution includes the right to a “life-sustaining climate system.” While these two victories are still the exception in the U.S., they join a growing number of successful cases around the world, including an increasing number of youth-led cases.

Over the last decade, the youth climate movement has grown in political strength and sophistication, and young people are now one of the most important political forces in efforts to protect the climate. Young people also are increasingly leading the charge on climate litigation in the U.S. and around the world, and they will be an even more potent force in the future.

The 16 youths in the Montana case waited more than three years for their hard-fought victory. After extensive discovery — which the judge noted “included the completion of thirty-six depositions, the exchange of twenty-two expert reports, the exchange of over 50,000 pages of documents, and responses to dozens of interrogatories” — the youth team presented their case over five days.

The factual record was impressive, as was the Montana judge’s command of the scientific facts. Judge Kathy Seeley’s "Finding of Facts” in the case, meaning her evaluation of facts in the case — which traditionally would be given deference during the inevitable review by the Montana Supreme Court — are a master class in climate science that will be invaluable for other judges. Her findings also make it clear what likely awaits all fossil fuel companies and other major climate polluters, as well as the states that harbor them.

Seeley correctly identified the Earth’s energy imbalance — "the difference in energy from sun arriving at the Earth and the amount radiated back to space” — as the “most critical scientific metric” for determining the amount of global heating and climate change we have already experienced and will continue to experience, confirming the “scientific certainty” that Earth’s energy imbalance, caused primarily by carbon dioxide from fossil fuel pollution as well as methane, will further warm the Earth and exacerbate warming impacts.

The judge presented detailed “Findings of Fact,” including that “each additional ton of [greenhouse gases] … exacerbates impacts to the climate … [and] the long-term severity of the heating and the severity of Plaintiff’s injuries …” and “risks locking in irreversible climate injuries” Without immediate climate action, the injuries will become “increasingly severe and irreversible,” and disproportionately impact children and youth. This is caused and contributed by Montana’s greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions, which “can be measured incrementally and cumulatively,” both locally and globally.

Seeley also found that Montana’s climate emissions “are not de minimis” but “nationally and globally significant” (similar to findings by courts in Australia and in The Netherlands), as climate change is a global problem that requires polluters to take partial responsibility to reduce its emissions through local actions.

When presenting her “Conclusions of Law,” Seeley observed that “the question presented to the Court by this case ‘is straightforward’”: has the Legislature met its obligation to provide adequate remedies to prevent potential future environmental harms when it “removes the only preventative equitable relief available to the public and … litigants concerned about GHGs and climate change, which are degrading Montana’s environment.”

Using a standard of “strict scrutiny” to review the youth’s fundamental rights, the court answered with a resounding “no” — the challenged laws are “facially unconstitutional,” and the legislature has not met its constitutional obligations.

Supporters gather at a theater next to the court house to watch the court proceedings for the nation's first youth climate change trial at Montana's First Judicial District Court on June 12, 2023 in Helena, Montana. William Campbell/Getty Images

The challenged laws promoting fossil fuels in Montana and preventing state agencies from considering climate change in its environmental impact statements were, in a sense, fairly easy pickings. Given the climate damage ravishing the U.S., including last week’s fire in Hawaii and last month’s floods in Vermont, it is immoral and now illegal — at least in Montana — for the government to stick its head in the sand and ignore climate change.

As Seeley concluded, allowing consideration of climate change “would provide the clear information needed to conform their decision-making to the best science and their constitutional duties and constraints, and give them the necessary information to deny permits for fossil fuel activities when inconsistent with protecting Plaintiffs’ constitutional rights.”

Of course, no conclusion of law on climate protection is ever easy in the political climate in the U.S., where fossil fuel companies continue to block many sensible and essential climate protection efforts, and where the history of their climate deception campaign runs deep.

But the youth plaintiffs had the benefits of a strong state constitution. Citing an earlier Supreme Court precedent interpreting the Montana constitution, the judge noted, “the right to a clean and healthful environment language in Montana's Constitution is ‘forward-looking and preventative language’ which ‘clearly indicates that Montanans have a right not only to reactive measures after a constitutionally-proscribed environmental harm has occurred, but to be free of its occurrence in the first place.’”

Seeley also concluded that Montanans’ right to a clean and healthful environment is complemented by an affirmative duty upon the government to take active steps to realize this right. Critically, the state’s constitution “explicitly directs the Legislature to ‘provide adequate remedies to prevent unreasonable depletion and degradation of natural resources.’”

The Montana case was spearheaded by Our Children’s Trust, a non-profit dedicated to protecting the climate system for present and future generations by representing young people to secure their legal rights to a safe climate, as well as the Western Environmental Law Center and McGarvey Law. Our Children’s Trust also represents and supports young people in active global and U.S. state climate litigation in Hawaii, Utah, Virginia and Florida, as well as the 21 youth plaintiffs in the landmark federal constitutional climate lawsuit, Juliana v. United States, which is back on track for trial.

Outside of the U.S., over 100 countries have constitutional protections for the right to a healthy environment that can support other climate cases. In Colombia, for example, 25 youth plaintiffs won a victory in the Supreme Court of Colombia, when the court held that the government’s failure to comply with its climate targets threatened the youth’s fundamental constitutional right to a clean and healthy environment, and it ordered the government to implement immediate measures to reduce deforestation.

Other cases have successfully relied on the related protection for the right to life in human rights treaties, including the landmark Urgenda case in The Netherlands, holding the state responsible for faster reductions of climate emissions under the European Convention on Human Rights. Another climate case brought by Portuguese youth will be heard in the Grand Chamber of the European Court of Human Rights next month.

While only four U.S. states (Hawaii, Illinois, Montana and recently, New York) have explicit constitutional rights to a clean and healthy environment, there are efforts in several other states to develop such rights. With the Montana victory under their belt, the youth movement in the U.S. will surely be doubling down on this strategy by encouraging their state governments to pass Green Amendments. Cementing the legal basis for future lawsuits is critical for ensuring intergenerational climate justice. As the Montana and Hawaii victories remind us, the right law can turn the tables on the fossil fuel industry and protect the planet, even if it’s one state at a time.

Durwood Zaelke is president of the Institute for Governance & Sustainable Development (IGSD) in Washington, D.C. and Paris. He is also an adjunct professor at the University of California, Santa Barbara Bren School of Environmental Science & Management.

Trina Chiemi is a founding co-chair of Fast Action on Climate to Ensure Intergenerational Justice (FACE Intergenerational Justice), a research associate at IGSD, and a JD candidate at Vermont Law & Graduate School.

This piece has been updated.