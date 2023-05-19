Miss Marple and James Bond aren’t who you thought they were… at least not if you read a recent edition. Agatha Christie and Ian Fleming are on a growing list of authors whose books have quietly been “updated” by the publishing industry with the help of “sensitivity readers.”

Sensitivity readers scour texts — both new and previously published — to find phrases they deem triggering, problematic or incompatible with modern mores.

Their purpose? To protect readers from ideas they might find upsetting or to ensure authors share their so-called “lived experiences” in an authentic fashion. That can mean bringing on a black sensitivity reader, for example, to edit material written by someone of a different race.

And they’re deployed by some of the world’s largest publishing houses.

So, no — that edition of Roald Dahl’s “Charlie and the Chocolate Factory” that you bought for your nephew is NOT the same as the one you read as a kid.

It too has been “updated” for a more sensitive age.

Most people expect the book they buy to be the same as the one they read previously. No more. The Times of London found changes in “over a dozen” books the popular “Goosebumps” youth horror series. Their surprise seems to have been surpassed only by that of the author: R.L. Stine.

One would think there’d be a hue and cry about such an Orwellian scheme to quietly change artists’ original work, but the literary world is mostly silent on the issue.

Star writers like Stephen King, Margaret Atwood, Judy Blume and others who weigh in all the time on hot-button issues via social media and media interviews, seem less interested in the fact that their voices could be altered once they’re gone — or, in the case of “Goosebumps” author Stine, while they’re still above ground.

Stine noted with shock that some of his books have been “updated” without his approval or consideration.

“Blonde” author Joyce Carol Oates addressed the matter with a virtual shoulder shrug and sniff of condescension, declaring “Agatha Christie is not revered as a stylist … changing her language will hardly matter as it would in a more literary writer.”

At least Salman Rushdie cares.

The author has been locked in a personal battle for free speech since enduring the 1989 “fatwa,” or death sentence, for writing “The Satanic Verses.” Last year, he nearly lost his life after a knife attack blinded him in one eye and left him with permanent nerve damage and an inability to type well.

Rushdie raged against the censorship of classic books to appease modern mores, calling sensitivity readers “bowdlerising sensitivity police.”

He’s suffered more than enough for his craft, and he’s still speaking out. Can his peers say the same?

Andrew Klavan, “Daily Wire” podcaster and celebrated author of “A Strange Habit of Mind,” says he’s “appalled” that so few have joined Rushdie in this matter. He’s also not surprised.

“Our artists are very loud about speaking truth to power, until it comes time to speak truth to people who have actual power in their own lives. Then they cringe and whine and surrender, almost all of them,” Klavan told me recently.

He calls sensitivity readers “cheap graffiti artists” who lack the talent of the writers they censor.

“They can't even look open-eyed at the life of the past without being blinded by their own self-righteousness.”

The problem extends beyond the literary world.

Cancel Culture-style attacks leave comedians uncertain of what jokes to tell next. Screenwriters fear offending select groups with their stories, opting to self-censor over pushing boundaries with their art.

Jeanine Cummins seemed like the next literary superstar when her “American Dirt” came out in 2020, complete with raves from both Stephen King and Oprah Winfrey. Then the Cancel Culture mob descended on her for not being the appropriate nationality to tell her tale, among other spurious charges, and she faced death threats for her work.

Again, very few artists spoke out in her defense or just to support free expression in general.

A recent, notable exception? Hollywood icon Steven Spielberg.

The “Jaws” director dismissed the sensitivity brigade while chastising himself for erasing elements of his own work. The Oscar winner re-edited his 1982 masterpiece “E.T. The Extra-Terrestrial” to take the guns out of the hands of the FBI agents pursuing the film’s young heroes. Now, they wield walkie talkies, a far less threatening tool.

Spielberg admits it was a mistake.

“No film should be revised based on the lenses we now are either voluntarily or being forced to adhere to,” he said. “I should have never messed with the archive of my own work, and I don’t recommend anybody really do that. All our movies are a kind of a measuring; sort of a signpost of where we were when we made them — what the world was like and what the world was receiving when we got those stories out there.”

Ironically, a superstar known for his Oscar-winning films more than his prose also stood tall against sensitivity readers. Tom Hanks recently agreed with Spielberg, notably while promoting his new novel, “The Making of Another Major Motion Picture Masterpiece.”

Hanks said: "Let me decide what I am offended by and what I'm not offended by. I would be against reading any book from any era that says 'abridged due to modern sensitivities.'"

Spielberg’s and Hanks’ comments rocked the news cycle, and for good reason. On some level we appreciate someone with gravitas to state the obvious. So why aren’t their peers doing the same?

Clooney? Streep? Blanchett? Scorsese?

How about our late-night satirists, the speak-truth-to-power brigade? Kimmel? Colbert? Oliver? Stewart? Meyers? (Bill Maher rages against woke overkill on a weekly basis.)

The recent Oscars ceremony offered a prime pulpit for an artist — any artist — to decry cancel culture, sensitivity readers and other modern forces corroding creative expression.

None dared. And it’s not as if today’s stars shrink away from public statements.

Kevin Bacon and wife Kyra Sedgewick might perform a social media shuffle to support drag queens, but they don’t say a peep about free speech under assault. The star of “Footloose,” the story of a town where dancing and rock music are prohibited, should have something to say on the subject, no?

Censoring art is hardly new.

The New York Times noted, back in 1969, how once upon a time, “students especially were protected from the real Shakespeare and the true Chaucer — the two most frequently expurgated authors in our language — by a variety of sanitizing devices ranging from outright substitution of ‘good’ phrases for ‘bad,’ to radical surgery of entire passages.”

It was a practice we learned to laugh at.

But now it’s back.

What’s different today? Artists have endless forums to express their outrage over censorship, from social media pages to the various late-night TV couches. Instead, they’re taking a page out of Bartleby the Scrivener’s playbook, the Herman Melville’s rebel who refused to perform as asked.

They, like Bartleby, prefer not to.

