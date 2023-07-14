Tech Friend or Foe? Augmented Reality Further Blurs the Line Between Reality and the Digital World

Since the Apple Vision Pro was released in early June, experts and educators in the tech sphere have been discussing the implications of this augmented reality headset. Where will a tool like this — with its artificial intelligence (AI) features and immersive technologies — lead us? And will that direction be positive, negative, or both?

Because this product is so new, the jury is still out on whether it will ultimately offer a more efficient way for humans to interact with computers. But it is already clear that there are some positives, and potential negatives, to consider when we look at the introduction of technology of this type to the public.

What is this type of technology, exactly? According to Apple, the headset (which resembles a pair of large, curved goggles, and retails for $3,499) is actually a “spatial computer that seamlessly blends digital content with the physical world, while allowing users to stay present and connected to others.”

The marketing images show something resembling the holographic screens in the Tom Cruise movie “Minority Report” of 20 years ago.

The design features a three-dimensional interface that users can control with their voices, eyes and hands; visionOS (the world’s first spatial operating system); an ultra-high-resolution display system with 23 million pixels across two displays; and a custom dual-chip design “to ensure every experience feels like it’s taking place in front of the user’s eyes in real time.”

In other words, the gadget transports the user into a fully immersive universe with no barriers between the device and the user (as occurs with a cell phone or an iPad in a hand). Instead of controlling the computer through a touch screen, mouse or keyboard, the user operates the tool via eye tracking and gestures — so much so that the Apple Vision Pro has a sort of predict-when-you-click capability that some observers have likened to “mind reading.”

Just when skeptics thought mobile devices were overly distracting or resulted in too much social disconnecting, the Apple Vision Pro is raising more eyebrows over tech ethics.

Currently, there is no regulation on augmented reality technology. Just like any other technology, including AI, it’s like the wild west right now, and tech is moving so quickly that policymakers have not been able to keep up.

Considering this lack of regulation, data collection on the scale of the Apple Vision Pro has certainly become an issue worth discussing.

Think about the amount of data that something like the Apple Vision Pro is actually collecting in terms of eye movement to personalize the experience for the user. This data could be used against someone to more effectively influence them, and it could perpetuate bias by presenting information in a way that reinforces certain beliefs and prejudices.

While someone is wearing the Apple Vision Pro, the system is collecting every detail of the user’s experience — taking in a panoramic view of the user’s living space, the user’s movements, and the user’s moods.

There is nothing that would stop this device from actually recording what it is gathering from the user — and that could be privacy issue.

Another concern is the potential addiction that might arise from overusing this type of technology — taking humans one step beyond the constant mobile phone immersion into further social isolation.

Walk into any public place now and it is common to see everyone looking at their cell phones. But people can easily glance up from those devices to engage with the real world. However, if someone is wearing a headset, they are engulfed in their own world. The Apple Vision Pro has a greater potential for negatives than mobile devices because it is so much more immersive; it creates a disruption of reality, and it blurs the line between what is real and what is fake.

On the upside, there could be numerous opportunities to use the Apple Vision Pro for educational purposes. This headset could enhance online education, where the user could — instead of just learning on a screen — be completely immersed in a classroom. Instead of a presentation showing up as a PowerPoint, it could be displayed as augmented reality, and that may be beneficial for students who are more visual learners.

It has only been a little more than a month since this new augmented reality headset has been on the market. With a $3,499 price tag, its use will likely be limited for a while, but as similar competing technology hits the market and prices drop, the pros and cons are likely to become more obvious.

Damon L. Woodard, Ph.D. is a professor in the Department of Electrical and Computer Engineering at the University of Florida (UF), and the director of the Florida Institute for National Security.