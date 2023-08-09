The ink was barely dry on Special Counsel Jack Smith’s latest indictment of former president Donald J. Trump – for trying to sabotage the results of the 2020 election – before platoons of commentators, including me, published speculations about how Trump might try to beat the rap. One outlet recapitulated no fewer than five principal lines of defense that Trump might pursue.

But I must confess that all of our esoteric, technical analyses of the principles of federal criminal law and First Amendment free-speech jurisprudence miss the mark. A jury trial is not an academic exercise. It is theater. Donald Trump knows this better than the average criminal defendant hauled into a trial court. He did not come to national prominence as the developer of overhyped apartment buildings (I lived in a cheesy “Trump Tower” 15 years ago). Instead, he acquired the core of his passionately committed fans — now termed his MAGA base — as a reality television show host on The Apprentice.

Trump appreciates the fundamental insight behind the famous dictum attributed to that other master showman, PT Barnum, that you can fool all of the people some of the time, and some of the people all of the time. In a jury of 12 carefully screened jurors, that is the secret to Trump’s defense should he eventually come to trial back in the Nation’s Capital.

So, Trump and his defense team will be heeding the cynical but practical advice of that courtroom wizard Billy Flynn: “Give ’em the old razzle-dazzle.”

Billy Flynn — no relation to Trump’s former campaign cheerleader and National Security Adviser Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn (whom Trump pardoned after Flynn had pleaded guilty to lying to the FBI about his contacts with the Russians ­— is the charming rascal of a lawyer in the award-winning musical Chicago. He was able to get Roxie Hart off from a murder rap, even though she was caught holding the smoking gun.

I am sure that the president, a consummate New Yorker, is familiar with Billy Flynn since the musical has been running on Broadway for more than 25 years and is the second-longest running musical in Broadway history.

Like Roxie facing a seemingly ominous fate, the former president confronts a daunting challenge. He is facing four felony counts elaborately supported by 45 pages of detailed narrative. The indictment describes the schemes that he allegedly helped to orchestrate to pressure Vice President Mike Pence into abandoning his constitutional duties; to fabricate “fake electors; to induce state officials to distort the presidential vote; and to suborn members of Congress to frustrate the certified results of the 2020 election, allegedly.

Former President Donald Trump dances after he spoke at the Turning Point Action conference as he continues his 2024 presidential campaign on July 15, 2023 in West Palm Beach, Florida. Joe Raedle/Getty Images

Despite Trump’s reputation for bravado and bluster, which has served him well in prior scrapes with the law, he may be getting a bit anxious about his impending rendezvous with a D.C. jury. Here is where the Bill Flynn approach comes in.

When a worried Roxie tells Billy that she is scared, with all the evidence facing her, Billy responds with confidence born of long experience manipulating jurors:

Roxie, you got nothing to worry about.

It's all a circus, kid. A three ring circus.

These trials- the whole world- all show business.

But kid, you're working with a star, the biggest!

Billy then lays out the grand strategy in words that seem apt for the challenge faced by the president’s team, including his lawyers who have issued their own “talking points” in the president’s defense.

Give 'em the old razzle dazzle

Razzle Dazzle 'em

Give 'em an act with lots of flash in it.

So, what the president needs to do is to get out on FOX News frequently to soften up the jury pool. Enlist his acolytes to spread the word that he can never get a fair trial in Washington where, in their view of the world, everyone is part of the malodorous “swamp” sucking all right-thinking — read, “MAGA Republican” — into the abyss.

Make a motion to change the venue of the trial out of Washington to some supposedly “impartial” jurisdiction such as West Virginia (which Trump is proposing and which he won massively in 2020). Although the federal trial judge, a former public defender, is likely to reject this gambit, the objection will set the stage for explaining away any eventual conviction and for delaying any prison sentence during years of appeals.

And the reaction will be passionate

Give 'em the old hocus pocus

Bead and feather 'em

How can they see with sequins in their eyes?

Razzle dazzle 'em

And they’ll never catch wise!

Play the victim . . . of someone, anyone. Two obvious scapegoats are in the chute.

First are Trump’s campaign lawyers, whom former Vice President Pence, himself a key witness, recently called a “gaggle of crackpot lawyers.” To undermine the government’s charge that Trump “corruptly” orchestrated an election fraud to steal the 2020 election, make the lawyers who were advising him the bad guys, the ones who gulled him into believing that he really won the election and was entitled to do what he and they did to keep him in power. After all, the indictment itself accuses these lawyers — listed for the moment simply as “unindicted co-conspirators” — as wrongdoers. They should have known a lot more than Trump did about whether there were electoral irregularities and what they law allowed Trump to do about it. Why should the jury blame him for taking their advice?

The second group toward whom to direct the jury’s focus: the prosecutors. Use the tried-and-true defense strategy of turning the trial into a trial of the cops — in this case, the FBI and the Justice Department. To see the big picture, the jury should not focus on particular incidents that led up to the counting of electors’ ballot in December 2020. The real story is the “weaponization” of the forces of federal law to retaliate against Republicans in general — and Trump in particular.

Give 'em the old flim flam flummox

Fool and fracture 'em

How can they hear the truth above the roar?

Change the focus. The case is not really about Trump’s effort to overturn the 2020 election. Rather, it is about President Biden’s misuse of his powers in order to interfere in the 2024 election. What more effective way to beat a powerful rival than to tie him up in bogus criminal trials, thus preventing him from getting his message out to voters during the campaign in the spring and summer of 2024?

Give 'em the old double whammy

Daze and dizzy 'em

Back since the days of old Methuselah

Everyone loves the big bambooz-a-ler

Give 'em the old three ring circus

Stun and stagger 'em

When you're in trouble, go into your dance

Wrap yourself in the Constitution. The flag makes a particularly good prop. Trump has often clung to it dramatically during his rallies. Do the same thing, virtually, before the jury.

The First Amendment protects the God-given right to freedom of speech and the right to petition for redress of grievances. All Trump was doing was trying to tell his story to the public about the problems with the 2020 election and to petition the Congress to take the time to get to the bottom of massive electoral distortions. It would be downright un-American to punish a candidate for trying to protect the integrity of the presidential election!

Show 'em the first rate sorcerer you are

Long as you keep 'em way off balance

How can they spot you've got no talent

Razzle Dazzle 'em

And they'll make you a star!

It worked for Roxie Hart. She walked out of court a free woman. Not a bad defense strategy for the former president.

Philip Allen Lacovara was deputy solicitor general of the United States for criminal and national security matters, counsel to the Watergate special prosecutor and president of the District of Columbia Bar.