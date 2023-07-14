Among the considerations upon which the legitimacy of the U.S. Supreme Court turns is respect for precedent. Such respect has been in short supply lately.

United States Supreme Court Associate Justice Clarence Thomas (L) and Chief Justice of the United States John Roberts (R) pose for their official portrait on Oct. 7, 2022. Alex Wong/Getty Images

Last year, in Dobbs v Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the court famously jettisoned precedent by overturning Roe v. Wade and announced that it would discern constitutional meaning by relying upon a novel and selective view of history. This year, in Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College, the court simply ignored precedent in holding that colleges and universities cannot consider a student’s race as a factor in admissions.

The point of stare decisis is consistency: like cases should be decided alike. It represents a commitment to the worth of precedent as a guide to future determinations. Without a respect for precedent, judicial rulings would be arbitrary, fueled by the whims of the deciding court. Stare decisis, in short, is the fulcrum upon which respect for the judicial system turns.

The court in Dobbs abandoned stare decisis because, Justice Samuel Alito said, the decision in Roe was “egregiously wrong.” Regardless whether this is true, at least he gets credit for not hiding the ball. Meanwhile, in Students for Fair Admissions, Chief Justice John Roberts sought to liken the use of race in admissions with the discrimination at issue in Brown v. Board of Education.

Since Brown, the court has understood the equal protection clause to be aimed at invidious racial discrimination imposed by government actors. Indeed, discrimination for the sake of discrimination — that is, discrimination on the basis of race unconnected to any compelling government interest — has been a central concern of equal protection for decades.

Whether discrimination on the basis of race is invidious depends on the facts, as shown by comparing Brown with Grutter v. Bollinger, the 2003 case in which the court upheld the limited use of race as a factor in higher education admissions. In Brown, the court concluded that the complete separation of all white and Black students for purposes of public education was invidious, not least because the separation was part of a systemic governmental effort to subjugate a group of Americans because of the color of their skin.

The context of Grutter was quite different. The admissions policies at issue in that case were voluntarily adopted by the schools involved, affected a relatively small number of students, and were not designed — and did not function — as part of a more comprehensive governmental scheme geared toward maintaining a hierarchical societal structure based upon race.

The distinctions between the contexts of the two cases exemplify Justice John Harlan’s dissenting view in Plessy v. Ferguson that the constitution is “colorblind.” Harlan did not leave it at that; he went on to explain that our constitution is colorblind in the sense that “there is in this country no superior, dominant, ruling class of citizens. There is no caste here.” He was railing, in other words, against invidious discrimination on the basis of race — discrimination for the sake of discrimination, embedded in efforts to create or to perpetuate a system in which some groups inevitably would be superior to others.

To say that the efforts of Harvard College and the University of North Carolina were not invidious under the court’s own precedents is to state the obvious. These schools chose to use race as a factor in the admissions process, and to use race in a way that would be potentially relevant in a relatively small percentage of instances, as in Grutter. The schools’ admissions policies did not resemble the kind of broad, systemic governmental effort to entrench a hierarchy of individuals in their respective communities on the basis of race.

Stare decisis demands that like cases be treated alike. On their facts, Brown and Students for Fair Admissions v. Harvard College are readily distinguishable. There is no moral equivalence, moreover, between the invidiously discriminatory mandate of “separate but equal” that the court struck down in Brown and the limited use of race as a factor in higher education admissions that the court upheld in Grutter. Until the decision in Students for Fair Admissions, there was no legal equivalence, either.

Now, in the view of Chief Justice Roberts and a majority of the court, admissions policies aimed at diversifying the student bodies of the nation’s most elite colleges and universities are no different from Jim Crow.



Lawrence Friedman teaches constitutional law at New England Law | Boston and is the author, most recently, of the third edition of Modern Constitutional Law.