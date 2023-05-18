The previously undisclosed financial support that Supreme Court Justice Clarence Thomas and his family have received from extremely wealthy and conservative “friends” has left commentators and legislators struggling with constitutional questions about the power of the Congress and the Executive Branch to respond to alleged breaches of judicial impartiality.

As a substantive matter, the scale and secrecy surrounding the largess Justice Thomas received from ideological donors certainly creates — at a minimum — an appearance of impropriety. This is a red line most judges would not approach, much less cavalierly cross.

The issue that remains more difficult, however, is what steps the House or Senate or the Executive Branch can take within constitutional parameters to promote a stronger commitment to judicial ethics among Supreme Court Justices.

Even minor actions are challenged. When Sen. Dick Durbin (D-Ill.) invited Chief Justice John Roberts to testify before the Senate Judiciary Committee, Roberts declined, asserting “separation of powers” concerns. Sen. Durbin responded that the countervailing constitutional principle of “checks and balances” supported his inquiry. Neither Roberts nor Durbin effectively explained how these two important constitutional mechanisms operate or fit together. That juxtaposition of structural mandates, however, requires further discussion.

The separation of powers system and the system of checks and balances serve a common overriding purpose: They are intended to prevent the centralization, aggrandizement, and, ultimately, the abuse of power by the national government. But they serve that purpose in different ways.

The separation of powers system is grounded on a principle of functional independence. Each branch of government can only exercise those powers that belong to it as determined by its nature. This is high school civics. The Legislature makes laws. The Executive Branch carries out those laws. And the Judicial Branch adjudicates disputes about the interpretation and application of those laws.

The system of checks and balances might be best described as a series of mandates requiring the coordinated interdependence of the branches of the national government. Here, even if a branch of the national government is properly operating within its assigned sphere of separate powers, it may not be able to effectively accomplish its goals without the acquiescence and support of other branches of government. Thus, one branch of government can check or balance the actions of another. When Congress enacts a law, for example, that is challenged as an abridgment of a fundamental right in federal court, Congress needs the Judiciary to rule in its favor before that law can be used to regulate the behavior of the American people.

Sometimes these two systems work in parallel to each other. That is, one branch can check another by exercising its separately assigned powers. To cite the most obvious example, both the Executive Branch and the Federal Judiciary need funds to do their jobs. But Congress controls the power of the purse and must legislate the appropriations that these other branches need to exercise their powers. The congressional power to make laws (including appropriation laws) is a check on the powers of others.

It is critical to understand, however, that the system of checks and balances is sometimes in stark tension with the separation of powers system. Indeed, in some important circumstances, the checks and balances system requires an explicit departure from the idea that each branch of government can only exercise those powers that belong to it by virtue of its nature.

Two examples demonstrate this point. First, Congress by its nature and the constitutional authority assigned to it is the branch of government with law-making power. But Article I, Section 7, Clause 2 empowers the president (the head of the Executive Branch) to veto laws he or she objects to – subject to an override by a two-thirds vote of both the House and the Senate. This veto power is a critical check on congressional overreach. It also directly involves the Executive Branch in the process of lawmaking, a power that according to the separation of powers should be reserved exclusively for the legislature. In this case, the separation of powers is subordinate to the system of checks and balances.

Second, the office of the president (and the Executive Branch) by its nature and the constitutional authority assigned to it is the branch of government that engages in executive functions. One of those quintessential executive functions is the appointment of primary officers of the United States. Put simply, executives are managers and, as such, appoint and remove the personnel working for them. However, Article II, Section 2, Clause 2 provides that the president’s appointment of primary officers of the United States is subject to the advice and consent of the Senate. Thus, the Senate, a lawmaking body, is directly involved in the executive process of appointing executive officers, a power that according to the separation of powers should be reserved exclusively for the executive branch. Here again, the separation of powers is subordinate to the system of checks and balances.

The separation of powers is an important constitutional system. Nothing in this brief essay is intended to suggest the contrary. But it is not sacrosanct. It is one part of a complex constitutional structure that also recognizes the critical importance of the system of checks and balances. According to Article III, Congress can control the creation of the lower federal courts and the funding of all the federal courts (although it cannot diminish the compensation of judges during their term of office.) It can regulate the appellate jurisdiction of the Supreme Court.

The power of Congress to monitor the work of the federal courts in order for it to properly implement these explicit powers would seem self-evident. Nor should this be the limit of the checks and balances applicable to the judiciary. The power of the federal courts is grounded in significant part on the confidence of the other branches of government and of the American people that the courts are not subject to undue influences when they adjudicate cases.

It would be as mistake to insist that the other branches of government (and the people) have no recourse to at least monitor the operation of the courts when that basic foundation of impartiality has been placed in dispute.

Alan Brownstein is a nationally recognized constitutional law scholar and professor of law emeritus at the University of California, Davis School of Law.