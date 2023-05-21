In his recent article, “Reparations Aren’t the Answer to America’s Moral and Spiritual Free Fall,” Robert L. Woodson Sr. argues that “the myopic focus on reparations is that it is a diversion from identifying and supporting solutions to the most critical issue affecting our nation.” In fact, he says, “The greatest crisis in America today is not racism, but moral and spiritual free fall — and it is taking its toll across all boundaries of race, ethnicity and income level.” While I appreciate Mr. Woodson’s commitment to addressing the spiritual issues facing Americans, I think he’s missing the point.

Now, I’m not interested in arguing about reparations or pointing out Mr. Woodson’s false dilemma in arguing that, somehow, the issue is about punishment as opposed to, you know, the making of amends for the wrong of slavery in America.

I’m not interested in the hasty generalization assumed in proposing that those who support reparations are driven by some need for vengeance. I’m not here to point out that, while he uses the Black Wall Street example to demonstrate how communities of color can thrive despite racism, he doesn’t mention that his chief example was burned to the ground by white supremacists in the 1921 Tulsa Massacre.

I’m not even here to point out that Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. famously argued that the fight for civil rights and equality was, after all, a moral struggle. So, it seems that it should be considered when you’re talking about a moral free fall.

But, again, I’m not here to talk about that.

What I do want to talk about is the fact that — while I don’t doubt Mr. Woodson’s commitment to the spiritual — he’s ignoring the practical. I mean, we all want to feel supported and included. We want to feel loved. But, at the end of the day, you can’t eat feelings.

You see, from police violence to disparities in health care to the income gap to lack of affordable housing, Black folks are experiencing some very real challenges every day — and those challenges directly impact our lives. To focus on the transcendental and immaterial at the cost of the immediate and practical is a serious mistake.

For example, right now, Republican leaders are ignoring the consequences of defaulting on America’s debt just so they can make a political point about party ideology. Does that make sense to anyone? I can’t be more clear: Failing to raise the debt ceiling would be devastating.

Even a short breach would result in nearly 2 million jobs lost and a roughly 42% jump in unemployment (from 3.5% to nearly 5%).

We’re talking about 66 million Americans, many of whom live hand-to-mouth on tight budgets, who wouldn’t receive Social Security checks when they need them. If you’re active-duty military, deliver mail for the Postal Service, or are among the roughly 9 million Americans who work for the federal government, you probably won’t get paid on time, if at all. Interest rates would skyrocket, particularly for small business loans and credit cards.

If the breach lasts longer, the White House predicts it will be much worse — nearly 8 million jobs lost, unemployment more than doubling, and the nation sliding into another Great Recession.

That’s bad enough, but we know full well that Black Americans would be hit harder than anyone.

For example, roughly 28% of the Black population relies on Medicaid for health insurance. What happens to them when the federal default delays Medicaid and Medicare payments? Typically, Black unemployment is twice the national unemployment rate. So, a 42% unemployment jump across America could translate to an 84% jump among Black Americans. Communities of color are already burdened with costlier and riskier debts. What do you think happens to those families when their interest rates skyrocket?

What happens when the default dries up the historic federal investments that have driven Black entrepreneurship to its highest rate in 26 years? What happens when they have to cut the $15 billion promised to replace lead water lines in marginalized communities? What happens to roughly $100 billion in federal contracts to small, disadvantaged and Black-owned businesses? That money disappears — and likely, so would those businesses.

This isn’t an intellectual exercise. This is our lives we’re talking about, and Republican brinkmanship is putting us at risk — so that they can make a political point. Isn’t that what we should be talking about instead of taking shots at a reparations straw man? We should be more worried about families being able to put food on the table, families that might lose their jobs and end up living in poverty.

Don’t get me wrong, spiritual threats are important. But the looming debt limit default represents an actual threat and deserves our attention first.

Antjuan Seawright (@antjuansea) is a Democratic political strategist, founder and CEO of Blueprint Strategy LLC, a CBS News political contributor, and a senior visiting fellow at Third Way.