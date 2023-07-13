The media and rhetoric surrounding today’s political landscape paints a dark picture of polarization between parties. Primarily driven by the common perception that Democrats and Republicans are more divided than ever, neither party is willing to look past extreme disagreements on key issues, leaving little room for collaboration.

Many Americans, however, may be surprised to discover that fellow citizens of the opposing party are more similar than they realize. A recent poll showed that Democrats and Republicans are actually more aligned when it comes to fundamental values than they perceive.

From encouraging more government accountability to desiring respect and compassion across differences, nine out of ten Democrats and Republicans agreed on six core values as being extremely important to them. They even both agreed that it’s important for the government to learn from the past in order to improve — which, in light of tumultuous political events that have divided Americans, should provide us all some hope that we can move forward as a country.

While these values may seem trivial, they inevitably make us question why it’s so hard for political parties to work together. This conundrum seems largely to hinge on misperceptions that the other side does not share similar values. In fact, only around one-third of Democrats and Republicans reported that they think the other party would hold the same six values “very” or “extremely” important. Meanwhile, a majority of these respondents — in both parties — ranked the importance of those values consistently.

In light of these perceived differences, we must convince Americans of both parties that they do share mutual beliefs, ideals, and goals for the future of this country.

Even more importantly, lawmakers must recognize that their electorate won’t vote against them for finding solutions.

Fear of losing reelection has infiltrated lawmakers’ decision-making process for far too long, making it inconceivable for them to reach across the aisle in support of a bill or colleague. When it comes down to the brass tacks of it all, if there’s a mutual benefit of a bipartisan bill, those in Congress should tap into the shared values of the American people to get that bill passed.

While hindsight is 20/20, the debt ceiling negotiations can give us reassurance that some form of solution to the most challenging but addressable economic crisis in recent years can be achieved, even if it’s days before the final buzzer. Despite the news media and members of Congress implying a deal would never be reached by Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) and Democrats, voters felt differently and actually encouraged Republicans and Democrats to work together on a bipartisan compromise.

Our own survey of these registered voters even found that they were supportive of connecting other issues to the deal if it meant a compromise was reached. It’s worth noting that some of these key issues voters supported as potential bargaining chips — spending, immigration, and permitting — are some of the most divisive policies before lawmakers in recent years. Nevertheless, voters didn’t foresee lawmakers shunning compromise as an option, and, fortunately, some lawmakers were able to put aside differences in order to put the issue to bed.

So, how do we chart a path forward?

It’s important that we continue to demonstrate that the American people’s tolerance for compromise is much higher than lawmakers might imagine.

While Congress actively debates some of the most urgent issues — like securing our energy infrastructure, reforming the immigration system, and ensuring fiscal responsibility so our children can have better futures — bipartisan solutions should be the first stop, not the last resort. If Republican and Democratic voters can agree on fundamental values, then shouldn’t we want those to be reflected in the policies passed by our elected officials?

Hyperbolizing the differences between different schools of thought only serves to stall compromise and inhibit impactful solutions — ultimately hurting the very people for whom the partisan ideologues on both sides claim to be fighting. By realizing the agreement that exists in this country, lawmakers can take a more confident first step in working together to advance common goals that will benefit the country as a whole.

Liam deClive-Lowe and Paolo Mastrangelo are the Co-Founders & Co-Presidents of American Policy Ventures Action, a new project intended to support members of Congress working to find bipartisan solutions to our nation’s most pressing issues.