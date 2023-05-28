A widely touted study published in Nature demonstrates how an individual with chronic tetraplegia was able to stand and walk naturally in a community setting, thanks to a digital bridge between the brain and spinal cord.

On the surface, this seems like a triumph of technology over neurological injury, but this is one patient with one condition who had a good outcome. Understanding this will help temper expectations on what technology can and cannot do to help patients suffering from neurological conditions.

As a physician and neurologist, understanding studies that are published and how they may apply to the patients is an integral part of my job. Not every drug or every device applies to every patient, and even with the promise of rapid advancements in technology, neurological conditions vary in where the injury occurs or how a condition progresses over time. What works for one condition may not work for another.

May is Stroke Awareness Month, and as a neurologist who specializes in stroke, I see this devastating condition on a daily basis. In the United States, 795,000 people suffer a stroke every year, which translates to an average of one stroke every 40 seconds.

Ischemic stroke treatment involves intravenous medication or a surgical procedure to remove a blood clot as quickly as possible to restore blood flow. Hemorrhagic stroke treatment involves reducing blood pressure or one of several surgical procedures to stop the bleeding. This is done as quickly as possible to minimize brain injury, because physicians know “time is brain” — up to 2 million neurons may die per minute.

A strategy tested with several trials are neuroprotectants, medications that can help preserve brain tissue until treatment is given, or to reduce inflammation and injury that can happen immediately after treatment.

Stem cells are another option to reduce inflammation or injury, and to promote regeneration of the damaged tissue. Unfortunately, despite promising early results, there are still no effective neuroprotectants or stem cell therapies shown to improve patient outcomes in stroke.

To be sure, the possibilities of a brain-computer interface may seem limitless with how quickly technology progresses. If technology, such as the worldwide web and cellular phones with immediate worldwide connectivity, has been possible in only a couple of decades, then shouldn’t it also lead to medical advances at the same rates?

The problem is not a technological one, but a biological one.

Implantable devices have inherent risks. The brain has a barrier to prevent infections, toxins and many substances from entering and causing havoc, such as immune responses, infections and tissue injury. Any procedure itself runs the risk of infections, bleeding and pain.

A technology that involves these risks must be weighed against the potential benefits of an implanted device. Using healthy individuals to control computers, such as Neuralink proposed by Elon Musk, brings up ethical concerns. One would have to consider the benefit of what could be achieved, judge how difficult it is to do, and then justify any harm the individual might face from having a brain implant. A solution could be wearable external technology that might produce the same results as implanted sensors.

The speed of medical progress also could be a limitation. Medical drug development typically produces many failures; successful development can take up to 15 years and less than 10% of drug candidates actually make it through trials and to market. Similarly, 90% of medical startups fail, according to data from 2019.

Taking a closer look at the patient in the Nature article, he suffered an incomplete cervical spinal cord injury — not a complete injury — and underwent early electrical stimulation rehabilitation to preserve some function, reaching a plateau of recovery after years of utilizing this method.

This unique situation of an incomplete spinal cord injury still requires an intact brain to send output signals, and functioning input in the spinal cord, nerves and muscles below the injury. Many neurological conditions result in damage and loss of brain tissue, spinal cord, nerves and muscle.

Perhaps in the future, a comprehensive approach to neurological injury will be possible. Perhaps there will be neuroprotectant medications or technology that will minimize damage at the time of injury, the use of stem cells or medications for repair and return of some lost function, and neuro-computer interfaces to fine-tune these restored functions to be close to or back to normal.

Until then, this can be seen as a step in the right direction — but we must emphasize it’s a step and not a leap, and a call to other creative minds to continue pushing this work forward.

Alejandro Vargas (@alexvargasmd), MD MS, is an assistant professor of neurology and a vascular neurologist at Rush University Medical Center. He is the medical director of the Mobile Telestroke Program at Rush University Medical Center and of the Primary Stroke Center at Rush Oak Park Hospital. He is a Public Voices Fellow of The OpEd Project.