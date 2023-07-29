We are witnessing a slow-motion approach to modern warfare by the West in Ukraine: weapons and ammunition delivered on an installment plan; promises of security assistance, but with indefinite schedules; rushing old equipment to the fight, instead of modern assets; delays in revitalizing contributing nations’ industrial base capabilities; trying to season troops by degrees; providing endless alibis for inadequate ammunition and equipment inventories; and displaying an arrogant lack of urgency as 25 Ukrainian lives, on average, are lost each day to Russia’s “special military operation.”

We still seem to be learning about European wars. Ukraine is fighting an attrition war, under even more unequal conditions than when Russia invaded on Feb. 24, 2022. Our military experts got it wrong on three counts. First, we advertised a big Ukrainian counteroffensive, knowing there were gaps in Ukrainian force training, lack of arms and a short-sighted strategy. Second, our senior military experts failed to listen to Gen. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, the Ukrainian commander on the scene who asked for F-16s, Reapers and precision long-range weapons. Third, we had the wrong person leading the Pentagon’s policy shop: Colin Kahl.

So far, President Biden has not chosen well when it comes to key military advisers, nor does he seem to take advice in selecting those directly responsible for the U.S. commitment to support Ukraine. Probably this latter problem is the most serious of the three. Soon, Biden is expected to nominate State Department counselor Derek Chollet to replace Kahl, who recently stepped down as Under Secretary of Defense for Policy. It would have been impossible to win the war against Russia with Kahl influencing our strategy. Many Pentagon experts consider the policy position to be the most important job after the Secretary and Deputy Secretary of Defense roles.

We still do not know what the overall U.S. and Russian objectives are for Vladimir Putin’s war in Ukraine, during which more than 9,000 Ukrainian civilians have been killed, including 500 children. The only thing we’ve heard from some observers is that “Ukraine cannot lose” and “Russia cannot win.” That is not a plan; it’s an aspiration. Purely defensive systems, as Kahl seemed to advocate, do not win wars. This is, quite simply, a war of dominating attrition now.

So, let’s review the three key mistakes that characterize the U.S. commitment so far:

First, we have a lot of spin coming from the Biden administration, and especially John Kirby, who heads national security-related communications at the White House. Besides having limited operational experience while serving as a career public affairs officer in the Navy, Kirby’s grasp of strategy imperatives eludes his experience. Kirby recently said all that Ukraine needs are the “four As” — artillery, ammunition, air defense and armored tanks. These restrictive, ground-centric observations likely were approved by seniors in the Pentagon.

Kirby also said that “defense is the stronger form of war.” Yet defense is not a principle of war. It is almost like reinventing the Maginot Line mentality of World War II — and we know how effective that was during Nazi Germany’s blitzkrieg. There are nine principles of war that are taught at military academies and institutions that study the art of war: Unity of command, objective, mass, maneuver, surprise, simplicity, economy of force, security and offensive.

With regard to our support for Ukraine, we appear to lack airpower expertise in the development of our strategy. Ukraine is the second largest country in Europe, consisting of over 230,000 square miles. Ukrainian soldiers are fighting on 600-mile fronts. You need air assets to project power over this kind of area.

Kirby joins a long list of administration officials who would minimize the vital contributions of airpower and long-range precision weapons. But Russia’s rear echelons and supply depots have become sanctuaries and Ukraine is suffering under merciless daily drone and missile attacks. It is clear that Russia’s forces have been weakened by their long advance and by the lengthening lines of supplies, so it seems essential to attack Russia’s logistics centers now.

The second mistake we make is not taking proper direction from the commander on the scene. Gen. Zaluzhnyi is a proven military leader who knows what his troops need. He has repeatedly asked for more ammunition, tanks, armor, F-16s and Reapers. Even the United States understands the synergistic effect of leveraging F-16s (manned fighter jets) and Reapers (MQ-9 drones) in conjunction with each other. These manned-unmanned operations are at the heart of the Collaborative Combat Aircraft concept and DARPA’s Mosaic Warfare project.

There is a credible hesitation to promote F-16s too strongly. The reason is that we will likely send Ukraine our older F-16 models with dated avionics. Their integrated radars will not see as far as the Russian SU-35 and their missiles will not have the range that the Russians have. It is likely that Ukraine will receive 40 to 60 Block 40/50 F-16s and not the improved Block 70/72s or F-16V.

The Reaper, or MQ-9, is a different story. The Reaper has over 8 million flight hours and the highest operational readiness capability of any aircraft in the U.S. Air Force inventory. One hesitates to compare the operational readiness of a Reaper with that of an M-1A Abrams tank. The Reaper also has a center mount and can carry various pods weighing up to 2,000 or 3,000 pounds. I have been told that weight and drag are considerations, but because of low indicated airspeeds, the aero effects are acceptable.

Both of these assets — F-16s and MQ-9s — can be used in air defense and air interdiction roles. For whatever reasons, we are slow-rolling requests from the Ukraine field commander and have reversed decisions at least seven times, regarding providing the requested systems and support resources.

The third mistake is likely President Biden’s most serious. It was a mistake to ask a controversial presidential appointee to support a conflict he did not believe in. Colin Kahl was confirmed to his Under Secretary for Policy position in the Pentagon with a 49-45 Senate vote along party lines. Kahl was the first such under secretary who did not have widespread bipartisan support.

Perhaps intimidated by Russia’s nuclear coercion tactic, Kahl wanted the U.S. to provide only limited support to Ukraine. He effectively stalled sending military support that Ukraine desperately needed — for example, Kahl testified that sending F-16s to Ukraine would take 18 to 24 months and cost $2 billion. It appears he did not want to support an air component, which would greatly assist Ukraine’s offensive capabilities and goal to win back territory in their country that Putin’s forces have overrun — which hit 20% last year.

Perhaps Chollet will do a better job in the policy role. It appears, however, that we do not have a unified team that is trying to achieve the best possible outcome for Ukraine in this war. It is unfortunate that so much time is required for the 54-nation Ukraine Defense Contact Group to develop its full power in support of Ukraine.

The fact remains, it is the last battle that counts — and that battle will require F-16s, MQ-9s and long-range precision munitions, utilized in a timely manner and in sufficient numbers. It is an unenviable task trying to form an objective judgment as a non-combatant, 4,860 miles away from where many lives hinge on whatever decisions are made in the Pentagon. Supporters of Ukraine risk losing the race against time.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth R. Israel is a veteran of the Vietnam War and former director of the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office (DARO).