Sen. Tim Scott’s ‘Kill Them With Kindness’ Approach is a Model for All Politicians

Inspiring American political leaders used to campaign on inspiring stories about the American dream and our entrepreneurial spirit. Those days seemed to have passed us by and now politics is riddled with attention-grabbing rants and below-the-belt attacks. Could 2024 be the year our nation sees leaders emerge who will demonstrate a certain level of civility, compassion and respect?

There is one candidate who has emerged with an inspiring American story to tell. It is an example more of our politicians should follow.

Sen. Tim Scott’s (R-S.C.) announcement on Monday launching his presidential campaign could spark a nationwide conversation about leadership, ideas, values and contributions to our country. To me, a guy far from politics, he seems to be one of the few policymakers who has tried to get things done in Congress and not just get booked on cable TV. Whether or not he wins his party's nomination or the White House, his positive “kill-them-with-kindness approach” could bring the nation some things we haven’t had in national politics, especially, a long time — unity and civility.

As an entrepreneur, I have been impressed by Scott’s ability to produce results in Congress that impact people nationwide. Most notably, his work on Opportunity Zones exemplifies his commitment and ability to transform this country as we continue to battle inequality and injustice.

If you don’t know what Opportunity Zones are, you’re not alone. But if you travel the country as much as I do, you’ve probably seen quite a few cranes dotting the city skylines of many of our urban areas. Many of those cranes are there because of the Opportunity Zones legislation that Scott sponsored, and which has provided financial support to economically distressed areas. It has allowed the best type of investment — private investment — that is encouraged through tax incentives with the goal of stimulating economic growth, creating jobs and ultimately improving the quality of life for those living in the area.

Scott's bipartisan Opportunity Zones initiative drew billions of dollars in private investment to thousands of low-income areas across the United States. In a recent press release, he noted, “Opportunity Zones embody the good work leaders can do for communities across the country when government gets out of the way and allows us to work together … I’ll never stop fighting to build on the incredible work this program has done and help create a better future for all Americans.”

His initiative has been instrumental in spurring economic growth in areas that have faced neglect for decades. Since 2017, the Opportunity Zone initiative has generated approximately $100 billion in investment capital. New businesses, affordable housing, improved infrastructure and job creation in these formerly neglected zones are among the many benefits of Scott’s work. Since the beginning, he has been a leading advocate for the initiative, and he has demonstrated his exceptional leadership by working closely with his colleagues in Congress to promote its expansion and continuation.

As we look ahead to the future, it is crucial we have leaders who are committed to creating opportunities for all Americans, regardless of their background or circumstances. Scott's work on Opportunity Zones and kill-them-with-kindness approach to life is a testament to his commitment to this goal and serves as a model that should be emulated and encouraged. His approach to leadership has been a refreshing change from the negativity and divisiveness that we see far too much of in politics today.

This campaign may be the opportunity for him to break through and tell this story. It’s hard to get headlines talking about policies, but it’s policies like this which unite our nation and generate economic growth during a period of downward trends. I hope Scott can highlight his major policy achievement and lay out a positive vision of creating more opportunities and a brighter future for all Americans, whether or not he wins the White House.

Arvin Patel is an American inventor, innovator and entrepreneur. Patel currently serves as Nokia’s Chief Licensing Officer of New Segments. He has decades of experience in the technology and entertainment sectors and is an IP industry veteran and held senior leadership roles at TiVo, IBM and Technicolor. He most recently served as Intellectual Ventures’ Chief Operating Officer for the Invention Investment Fund — a portfolio dedicated to investing and working with the world’s best minds and businesses.