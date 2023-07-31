Security, Religion, Science: What Is the Real Impact of Possible Extraterrestrial Evidence?

Without direct evidence, a family living in isolation might imagine being alone on the street. Under such circumstances, imagine stepping out to the backyard and coming across a tennis ball thrown by a neighbor among all the familiar rocks out there. Would you hide the information that you have neighbors from your family members? Keeping it a secret would make little sense because the neighbors might have other effects on your family’s life and could be knocking on your front door one day.

A better approach would be to inform your family members of the finding so that they would adapt to the reality of having neighbors. This will allow them to behave accordingly both at home and on the street. They might decide to maintain their privacy by closing off the window curtains, or they might visit the neighbors and learn more about their nature. If the neighbors happen to be intelligent and more knowledgeable, they could teach your family members new truths and inspire you to do better. Given these benefits, hiding the existence of neighbors from your family members would not be a good policy.

Adapting to the reality we share is for our benefit. It made no sense to place Galileo Galilei in house arrest four centuries ago and hide the inference from his telescope that our home planet, the Earth, is not at the center of the universe. Human-made spacecraft would have never reached Mars if launched under the unsubstantiated belief that Mars orbits the Earth.

For the same reasons, it would be inappropriate for the U.S. government to hide information about our cosmic neighbors or Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena (UAP) from other earthlings. Any related data should be shared with all humans as scientific knowledge. If such exists, interstellar extraterrestrial spacecraft that started their journeys thousands of light years away do not care how we split the land on Earth, in the same way that distant neighbors on your street have no business interfering with the allocation of rooms to your family members.

It was, therefore, surprising to witness what David Grusch, the former national reconnaissance officer representative at the UAP Task Force within the Department of Defense, stated during a recent hearing in the U.S. House of Representatives on July 26. Grusch said that the U.S. government maintains secret programs of retrieval and reverse engineering of alien spacecraft. If true, hiding information about our cosmic neighbors from the general public makes little sense.

Are there any good reasons for the government to keep such activities secret? The only reasons I can imagine are maintaining technological advantages relative to rival nations or commercial benefits, but neither is justified. Gladly, we are not at the mercy of the government to tell us what lies in interstellar space by surveying our backyard — the sky and our oceans are not classified.

My research team is currently studying the composition of the 717 spherules from the first recognized interstellar meteor documented to reach Earth, IM1, that were retrieved in the expedition that I led last month to the Pacific Ocean. If the high material strength and high speed of IM1 originated from an extraterrestrial interstellar probe — like NASA's Voyager probe — then its molten droplets would appear to have different properties from those of familiar meteorites that are naturally occurring in our solar system. Materials from interstellar space are of no relevance to national security and should be shared with scientists who can make sense of the findings.

Of course, discussions of possible alien technology and spacecraft also entice the curiosity of meeting its pilots. Would an encounter with extraterrestrials be good for humanity? I am optimistic that if such an encounter happens — and is not kept secret — that the inspiration from the actions of our neighbors may change our priorities from conflicts within our home planet to a peaceful cooperation of our fellow humans in exploring our cosmic neighborhood. Plenty of people are pessimistic that humans would ever change their affinity to conflicts and competition. However, I believe that science offers an opportunity for an infinite-sum game instead of the past zero-sum games we are used to. Since a peaceful future is part of the Messianic forecast, I have suggested that perhaps the Messiah may be coming from another planet.

Ryan Graves, executive director of Americans for Safe Aerospace, David Grusch, former National Reconnaissance Officer Representative of Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena Task Force at the U.S. Department of Defense, and Retired Navy Commander David Fravor take their seats as they arrive for a House Oversight Committee hearing titled "Unidentified Anomalous Phenomena: Implications on National Security, Public Safety, and Government Transparency" on Capitol Hill 26, 2023 in Washington, DC. Drew Angerer/Getty Images

The theologian and existential philosopher Martin Buber noted that Christians claim that the Messiah has already come and are now awaiting his second coming, while the Jews maintain that the Messiah has yet to come. So, it's simple, reasoned Buber: When the Messiah finally gets here, as both sides agree, we'll just ask him, "Have you been here before?”

Similarly, there is no point in arguing about classified data or testimonies and fuzzy images from pilot cockpits as evidence for extraterrestrials. If the evidence for extraterrestrials will be absolutely clear in the future, we can check whether they visited us already, just as in the case of the Messiah.

Considering such things raises the question of whether evidence of extraterrestrials might be threatening to religious beliefs, but in my view, exploring our cosmic neighborhood can only amplify our sense of awe about the cosmos. We are better prepared to appreciate the qualities of a car after studying its engine under the hood. Moreover, an advanced technological civilization could serve for secular people as an approximation to God. Its technological products would appear miraculous, perhaps akin to a cave dweller visiting Times Square in New York City.

Altogether, the discovery of neighbors would provide us with a sense of community and improve our feelings of cosmic belonging in the otherwise lonely cosmos.

Avi Loeb, Ph.D., is a theoretical physicist with a focus on astrophysics and cosmology. He is the head of Harvard University's Galileo Project, undertaking a systematic scientific search for evidence of extraterrestrial technological artifacts. Loeb is the former chair of the astronomy department at Harvard University (2011-2020). He is a former member of the President’s Council of Advisors on Science and Technology and a former chair of the Board on Physics and Astronomy of the National Academies. He is also the bestselling author of “Extraterrestrial: The First Sign of Intelligent Life Beyond Earth,” and a co-author of the textbook “Life in the Cosmos,” both published in 2021. His latest book, “Interstellar,” is scheduled for publication in August.