Ahead of his trip to Beijing for climate negotiations, U.S. climate envoy John Kerry answered questions last week from members of Congress about the State Department’s overall climate agenda under the Biden administration.

Kerry’s approach to climate has been seemingly ineffective and, frankly, divisive. While jetting around the world, Kerry has advocated for heavy-handed, top-down climate action that ultimately penalizes everyday Americans. Meanwhile, extremist climate activists have themselves delayed clean energy projects, including lobbying to shut down nuclear plants, which account for about 20% of electricity in the U.S.

With this in mind, Republicans on the House Foreign Affairs Subcommittee on Oversight & Accountability had no shortage of hostile questions for Kerry, but things were especially tense with House Freedom Caucus Chairman Scott Perry (R-Pa.).

Perry’s climate skepticism was on full display as he accused Kerry of trying to solve a “problem that doesn’t exist.” In an especially heated moment, Perry suggested that Kerry’s emphasis on climate change in his career was nothing but a “grift.”

Perry is wrong on climate. Climate change is happening, human activity plays a significant role, and we must act in the face of this challenge. Not acknowledging climate change is out of line with the American people, point blank. In April, a majority of Americans viewed climate change as a major threat. Additionally, it’s not in line with the voters Perry’s party couldwin over. In late 2019, a majority of moderate Republicans and GOP-leaning independents said that the federal government was doing too little to address climate change.

Tackling climate change will require realism, innovation and collaboration — not alarmism, destructive activism and partisanship. As is all too common in political exchanges these days, the truth about climate change and what we should be doing to address it falls in the middle of where Kerry and Perry stand.

In the context of last week’s hearing to understand the State Department’s climate strategy ahead of Kerry’s climate negotiations with China, it was far from unreasonable for House Republicans to question Kerry about China’s abysmal climate record. After all, China leads the world in both emissions and global coal plant financing.

To suggest that the United States needn’t worry about climate because China doesn’t, though, is absurd. The United States has long been an example for the rest of the world, and that comes with the responsibility to set a positive example. Fortunately, doing so offers America a unique opportunity to dominate the clean energy economy and supply chains of the future.

There needs to be a balance here that our elected leaders have failed to strike. The world is not ending in 12 years, nor should we stop using the likes of oil and natural gas for energy in the short term. Yet, there is clear evidence that our natural environment is suffering from the effects of rising global temperatures. Ask anyone, from a coastal resident in Florida to a farmer in the Midwest. The way forward here is action, but action that is innovative, balanced, and economically sound — not top-down mandates and unreasonable targets.

Republicans and Democrats should be able to agree on those points and negotiate solutions from there. Fortunately, there is growing momentum for solutions like permitting reform to unleash clean energy, expanding nuclear power, and using nature to fight back against climate change. Yet, polarizing voices like Perry's hurt conservatives’ climate momentum and stifle significant progress.

Americans want bold leaders who prioritize the health of our natural world. After the November midterms, voters were more likely to support candidates who advocated for “immediate action on climate” by a 2-to-1 ratio. Among voters under 30, this ratio expanded to 4-to-1. The time for both climate skepticism and alarmism is over. Americans want real solutions and real leaders.

Christopher Barnard is the vice president of external affairs at the American Conservation Coalition.