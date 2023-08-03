Russia recently launched a new set of missile strikes on residential areas — apartments and university buildings — in Dnipro and Kryvyi Rih, hometown of Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The strikes are just the latest development of Russian attacks on non-military targets in Ukraine.

Throughout the war, Russian forces have attacked civilian areas. Thousands of Ukrainian citizens have perished, and numerous cities and villages have been reduced to rubble. In the eastern city of Kharkiv, the Russians used cluster munitions to kill hundreds of civilians in a residential area.

As Ukrainian forces continue to liberate Russian-occupied parts of the country, Russian atrocities have become more apparent.

They were bad already. A series of massacres were uncovered last year. When Ukrainian forces pushed the Russians out in northern and eastern Ukraine, they found dead civilians scattered throughout the streets of many towns. Many civilians were found to be bound, tortured, and mutilated, and others had execution wounds. In other parts of liberated Ukraine, Ukrainian soldiers found mass graves left behind by the Russian occupiers. Hundreds of innocent civilians had been killed, and it soon became undeniable that the Russians were doing unspeakable things.

Russia has continued these practices.

Rescuers carry the body of a resident retrieved after a nine-storey residential building was partially destroyed as a result of Russian missiles strike in Kryvyi Rih on July 31, 2023, amid the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Six people were killed including a 10-year-old child after a Russian missile attack on the central Ukrainian city of Kryvyi Rih, officials said. ANATOLII STEPANOV/AFP via Getty Images

Russian missile strikes have been frequent in city centers, recreational areas, nursing homes, schools, and hospitals. In the southwestern city of Odesa, several UNESCO World Heritage Sites recently were damaged, such as the Opera House and the nineteenth-century Tolstoy Palace. Elsewhere in eastern Ukraine, the Russians bombed a pizzeria, killing eight civilians. Even in the western city of Lviv, the Russians fired upon an apartment complex, injuring 40 civilians.

These missile strikes did not target Ukrainian military installations. They weren’t “stray” munitions, the result of shoddy equipment or poor aim. They are an attempt to demoralize the Ukrainian people.

Russia knows that it is losing in Ukraine, and it is getting desperate.

Over the past 19 months, Ukrainian forces successfully pushed the Russians out of northern Ukraine. The Ukrainians liberated cities and villages and they secured the area. They also have reclaimed thousands of kilometers of territory in southern and eastern Ukraine. While progress to some may be slow, the Ukrainians are calculating their every move, ensuring high probabilities of success. Thousands of Ukrainian men and women have also given their lives defending and liberating this territory.

The Russians have dug anti-tank ditches and put-up barricades and have heavily mined areas in southern and eastern Ukraine to delay the ongoing Ukrainian counteroffensive.

They have also sought to commit environmental catastrophes. To date, the Russians have set fire to Ukrainian wheat fields to burn crops. They established a blockade on the Black Sea to prevent the shipment of grain to regions outside of Ukraine. They destroyed the Nova Kakhovka dam, and “more than one million hectares of land … [became] unusable.”

These are not tactics designed to fight an army; they are attempts to destroy a nation.

Ukraine has clearly and successfully shown progress in defending itself. The Ukrainians have shown grit and determination, and the international community has continued to provide aid, which has helped Ukraine during its fight for survival.

The Ukrainians are on course to defeat Russia.

The Russians know this, and they know now they cannot win the land war — so they strike civilian targets.

These are tactics designed to destroy a nation.

It is imperative that the international community provide Ukraine with all the necessary capabilities to defend against these attacks. Any hesitation in providing additional defense capabilities will only lead to the continuing loss of innocent lives, as well as a prolonged war.

The Ukrainians have already shown that they can learn quickly — and that they can use Western weaponry efficiently and effectively.

Ukrainian forces need additional air defense systems and long-range missiles to help protect their cities and to shoot down missiles and destroy drones used by Russian forces. Providing additional long-range missiles will allow the Ukrainians to target Russian ammunition depots and command posts, thus denying the Russians the ability to strike civilian targets.

The Ukrainians have come a long way in defending their territory, but all of this could come undone if the Ukrainian skies are not protected.

Ukrainians are not asking for foreign soldiers to help them win their fight, nor are they asking the international community to spare lives for the war. The Ukrainians are simply asking for the tools they need to defend their homeland and defeat Russia.

It is time to finish the job. Giving the Ukrainians the defense capabilities they need will help them win the war — and end Russia’s ongoing atrocities and attacks on civilian targets.

Mark Temnycky is an accredited freelance journalist covering Eastern Europe and a nonresident fellow at the Atlantic Council’s Eurasia Center. He can be found on Twitter @MTemnycky