Get used to the new maritime normal, America; it’s much the same as the old normal, familiar to anyone who served at sea during the Cold War. Sailors take joy in appearing off the coasts of hostile powers. The U.S. Navy does it, and has for decades. In so doing, it reinforces its reputation for prowess at sea, helping deter aggressors, comfort allies and friends, and uphold the international law of the sea. The Russian and Chinese navies delight in it as well, albeit for reasons we in the West regard as base. But we have little standing to object so long as they play by the rules of the game. They do what we do.

The sooner the U.S. government, the armed forces, and the larger society reconcile themselves to stubborn realities of geopolitical competition short of war, the better they will play the great game at sea.

That we need some reacclimating is clear. This past weekend, Alaska’s Republican Sens. Lisa Murkowski and Dan Sullivan released a joint statement deploring a sally by 11 Russian and Chinese warships into seaways near the Aleutian Islands. Four U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyers sortied for escort duty, assuring the Russo-Chinese contingent complied with the law of the sea — as it did, according to the Pentagon. U.S. naval leaders flourished a reminder in steel that the leadership in Washington remains vigilant and resolute about seaward defense. The Russo-Chinese flotilla went away, and that was it.

Challenge, reply.

Still, Sen. Roger Wicker (R-Miss.) interpreted the incursion as a “stark signal” that it is time to commit “generational investments in U.S. shipbuilding and ship maintenance to maintain deterrence.” In other words, maintains Wicker, the U.S. Navy has too few ships in its inventory to execute all missions assigned it by policymakers, and it’s struggling to maintain those it does have in fighting trim. It has already fallen behind China’s navy in brute numerical terms, fielding 299 ships of war to China’s 340. Extrapolating from recent shipbuilding patterns, the numerical gap will yawn even wider in the coming years.

Hence the senators’ strident tone.

The navy leadership and the defense industry need to get routine upkeep and overhauls right to wring maximum performance from those 299 ships, while Congress needs to add new hulls to outcompete Russia, China and other denizens of the “wretched hive of scum and villainy.” A force that tries to accomplish everything, everywhere on the map, tends to accomplish little, anywhere. It stretches itself thin trying to do it all. Washington can either ask less of the sea services — the U.S. Navy, Marine Corps and Coast Guard — which it seems ill-inclined to do, or it can furnish them more assets.

Stretching the U.S. sea services thin while broadcasting capability and resolve was the point for Moscow and Beijing. The paybacks they expected from the Aleutians expedition were several.

First, ordering out a combined flotilla trolled the American government, society, and armed forces in hopes of triggering an overreaction. Never underestimate mischief-making as an actuator for foreign policy and strategy. Vladimir Putin and Xi Jinping resent the U.S. naval presence off their shores, in waters like the Eastern Mediterranean, Baltic Sea or South China Sea. They regard it as a relic of the Cold War, an attempt at bullying them, and an affront to what they consider their nations’ rightful prerogatives in nearby seas.

The USS Benfold (R), shown here in a joint exercise in April 2023 with Japan and South Korea, was one of four destroyers deployed near the Aleutian Islands in response to 11 ships sent by Russia and China. South Korean Defense Ministry via Getty Images

Putin and Xi reason that if the U.S. sea services see fit to prowl off Eurasian coasts, the Russian and Chinese navies can do the same off U.S. and NATO shorelines. And they’re correct. Turnabout is fair play so long as everyone abides by international law. This is how the game is played.

Second, deploying a naval task force near North American coasts in peacetime signaled the capability to menace those coasts in wartime. The perceived ability to do harm has psychological impact. The fleet’s voyage put the United States and NATO on notice that Russia and China have viable options at sea. The demonstration also hinted broadly that Americans wouldn’t like the results should authoritarian leaders exercise their seaward options. Moscow and Beijing, then, can hope warships lurking off U.S. seashores will deter Washington from, say, sending vessels into the icy North Atlantic or through the Taiwan Strait. At a minimum, it might prompt the U.S. leadership to reduce its naval presence off Eurasia, to Russian and Chinese advantage.

Putin and Xi hope a kind of silent reciprocity will take hold at sea, whereby the rivals stay out of one another’s home waters.

Third, the deployment telegraphed Russo-Chinese solidarity and steadfastness of purpose. On the eve of the Russian invasion of Ukraine, Putin and Xi proclaimed a “no-limits” strategic partnership that sprawls into the military and naval realm. Western commentators such as yours truly took to wondering how durable this arrangement would prove under stress. Sending a detachment to Aleutian waters is Russia’s and China’s way of announcing to the United States and the world that they are prepared to send their navies to potential battlegrounds ready for action. The White House must take that prospect seriously.

The odd couple — Putin and Xi — will stand together behind common strategic purposes.

And fourth, deployments like last weekend’s could siphon U.S. forces away from Eurasian hotspots. Carrying geopolitical competition to the Western Hemisphere could redirect Western leaders’ attention and energies to home waters while discouraging them from reinforcing forward-deployed forces such as the U.S. Sixth Fleet in the Mediterranean Sea or the Seventh Fleet in Japan. In short, applying naval pressure on the United States at home eases the pressure on Russia and China in their own home waters. Four U.S. Navy destroyers shadowing a Russo-Chinese squadron off the Aleutians is four destroyers not poised to pummel a Chinese armada crossing the Taiwan Strait.

Weakening their chief rival is a bonus for Russia and China as they play the great game.

Plainly, then, authoritarian leaders expect to reap abundant geopolitical benefits from a low-cost endeavor like sending 11 ships to North American waters. That’s why such moves are so commonplace in tense times such as our own.

And so they will remain.

James R. Holmes is J. C. Wylie Chair of Maritime Strategy at the Naval War College and a Distinguished Fellow at the Brute Krulak Center for Innovation & Future Warfare, Marine Corps University. The views voiced here are his alone.

