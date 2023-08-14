Rubber-Stamping Biden’s Pentagon Politicization Makes Austin Appear Weak

When I think of iconic Department of Defense secretaries, a retired four-star general comes to mind: George Marshall. He is, perhaps, the only one I would label “iconic.” And in more recent years, in my estimation, Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and former Defense Secretary James Mattis do not seem to have the same kind of strategic sense. Austin and Mattis were both successful commanders of U.S. Central Command, but such experience does not translate directly into being an accomplished Secretary of Defense.

However, their appointments may illustrate how much emphasis two White House administrations have placed on having a leader with hands-on military experience related to the Middle East Area of Responsibility (AOR). This AOR emphasis caused the vastly different Biden and Trump administrations to seek waivers to the law that requires a seven-year gap between one’s military service and service as Defense secretary.

Even then, there seems to be a huge difference between Mattis and Austin when it comes to accountability. Mattis resigned over his disagreements with President Trump regarding troop withdrawals from Syria and Afghanistan. Austin has taken a different approach: He seems to be ambivalent, supporting President Biden on the one hand and, on the other, acknowledging mistakes made during the withdrawal with which top military commanders said they disagreed. Is playing it both ways supposed to make us feel better about his strategic judgments?

And regrettably, it has been proven time and time again, if you have no loyalty to your own beliefs, there is no compass to guide you in challenging times.

For those in high positions at critical times, whether in military or civilian roles, the decision about whether or when to resign or to refuse directives can be the most difficult of all responsibilities. Secretary Austin appears to have chosen to keep supporting policies he supposedly disagrees with.

Four other situations make Austin’s performance disappointing:

Flip-flopping on support for Ukraine. Austin has reversed himself several times on the U.S. commitment to aid Ukraine. He initially rejected sending Abrams tanks but then changed his mind. He rejected sending NASAMS (National Advanced Surface-to-Air Missile Systems) and changed his mind. He rejected sending HIMARS (High-Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems) but changed his mind. He continues to drag his feet on sending F-16 fighter jets and Reaper drones, both of which could augment Ukraine’s air defense capabilities and perhaps change the war’s outcome.

Leadership often requires taking bold action. The atmosphere in the Biden administration seems to prioritize loyalty over taking a stand on any controversial issue. But consider this: Our ambivalent stance on Ukraine has inadvertently emboldened a unified resistance by Russia and China against our erratic approach to Ukrainian military assistance. So, now we face a far more formidable combination than we did when Russia invaded in February 2022.

Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin holds a briefing about the U.S. military drawdown in Afghanistan on Sept. 1, 2021. Saul Loeb/AFP via Getty Images

We also have damaged our global leadership standing. China, France and Saudi Arabia are leading Ukraine peacekeeping initiatives, which is notable whether they ultimately succeed or not. For the United States, it’s a classic case of leading from behind. Russian forces control 16-20% of Ukraine and have dislocated or killed around 30% of its pre-war population.

Making costly mistakes on Afghanistan. The August 2021 U.S. troop withdrawal was a disastrous mistake. Within six months of our pulling out of Afghanistan, Vladimir Putin attacked Ukraine, likely spurred on by what he saw as spiraling weakness in the U.S. defense establishment. President Biden had ordered the chaotic troop withdrawal despite strong objections. Even Austin’s experience in Central Command likely had led him to a different end-game solution.

Thirteen Americans lost their lives to a suicide bomber during the mass evacuation in Kabul, and America abandoned an air base in Afghanistan and hardware worth more than $7 billion. Austin has called those who died “heroes,” but he has stayed on as Biden’s senior military representative so he must agree with the administration’s overall approach regarding military priorities. That means loyalty must preempt his own sound military judgments.

Promoting social change over military capability. Unbridled enthusiasm for directing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives throughout the Defense Department has replaced President Clinton’s “don’t ask, don’t tell” policy with open endorsement of talking about gender identity, gay rights, political correctness and other social activism. Recently, Air Force Gen. Charles Q. Brown Jr. — Biden’s nominee to be the next chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff — stated that our military should reflect society’s demographics. Representation is an important goal but not to the exclusion of test scores, skills, expertise and other factors that show one’s potential among those we recruit to the armed forces.

The argument that certain matters found on the left-leaning agenda “affect readiness” is growing tired: In the minds of progressive Democrats, climate change affects military readiness, abortion constraints affect readiness, lack of diversity affects readiness, promotions affect readiness, and so on. It makes one wonder whether, behind closed doors, Austin and Biden ever discuss the underfunding of our military, leadership problems, inadequate training cycles, and serious lapses in recruitment.

We should be worried. Our military’s capabilities have fallen from “marginal” to “weak” in the Heritage Foundation’s recently released 2023 Index of U.S. Military Strength. Not one war-fighting combatant commander has certified that they have the capacity or capability to execute our national military strategy. It’s worrisome that we no longer may have the means to fight two regional conflicts simultaneously.

Keeping the Space Command headquarters in Colorado. Biden’s decision not to move the command to Alabama, as Trump had decided, has all the markings of a decision made because of a perceived political advantage. Biden’s decision overrides Austin’s expressed support two years ago for the Air Force choice regarding basing. It appears to be a partisan decision, favoring Colorado with its two Democratic senators over Alabama with its two Republican senators. The administration’s cited reason, of course, was “readiness impact.” Heck, we may even someday change the names of bases because of readiness impact.

The point is, Austin oversees a military that the Biden administration is politicizing. What might it take for him to take a stronger stand against politicization? I remember former Defense Secretary Bill Perry’s decision to step down in 1997. It spoke volumes over his growing frustrations with partisan congressional decisions impacting purely military matters. In this administration, however, President Biden has found a loyal, pliable secretary. The problem is, as former Defense Secretary Robert Gates said of Biden in his book, Duty: Memoirs of a Secretary at War: “I think he has been wrong on nearly every major foreign policy and national security issue over the past four decades.”

From the outside looking in, it appears that Austin has lost his nerve to confront Biden’s weak support of our military. And Biden evidently does not care what Austin thinks as a strategist, as long as he promotes policies aligned with the administration’s progressive priorities.

Those who study the business of war will debate the benefit of having a strong or weak Secretary of Defense. But right now, with Austin’s apparent weakness, it is difficult to determine who has supreme direction on national security issues. The next phase of Russia’s war in Ukraine will likely heavily involve air power and it’s not clear when Secretary Austin might approve full-up air and space dominance to ensure Ukraine’s victory.

It is always tempting to speculate on what might have happened if things had been done differently — what if, for example, we had sent F-16s and Reapers to Ukraine earlier to neutralize the current lopsided aggression by Russia? If we had fully mobilized our defense industrial base from the start, would we still be facing shortages of munitions?

The Senate confirmation vote for Austin was 93-2 and he has turned into the kind of Defense secretary that Biden hoped for. But to paraphrase President Harry Truman, exactly where does our military buck stop?

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth R. Israel is a veteran of the Vietnam War and former director of the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office (DARO).