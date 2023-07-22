Ukraine, a sovereign country with 43.7 million citizens, is fighting for its freedom and security. Recognized as a country during the 1945 United Nations conference negotiations in San Francisco, Ukraine recently won NATO’s promise for long-term support but still no clear path to membership. While the NATO summit was underway, Russia attacked Kyiv with missiles and drones.

For more than 500 days, in fact, we’ve seen an almost daily mix of Shahed drones and Kalib cruise missiles raining down on Ukrainian territory. Russia’s phony justification for this air assault is that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy had the audacity to ask the international community for a foundation of security and independence for his country.

Every war gets labeled with the equivalent of a modern-day chyron to characterize the prominent military capability that dominated the conflict: The tank in World War I; the atom bomb in World War II. In Vietnam, it was precision weapons, and the Gulf wars were characterized as the first “space wars.” Perhaps the Ukraine war will be remembered as the rise of the “anything-goes drone” or “robotic” war.

A military unmanned aerial vehicle, or UAV, is pictured at sunset. Drones are becoming more commonplace in military conflicts, including the Ukraine war. Anton Petrus/Getty Images

No conflict has seen such a massive deployment of unmanned systems by both sides — with losses on both sides, as well. According to one report, Ukraine is losing as many as 10,000 drones a month; Russia is losing some 200 drones a month. These amazing losses reflect the extent of their use.

Modern unmanned aerial vehicles, or UAVs, have gone through a dramatic transformation over the past 25 years. Now, more than 60 countries manufacture drones and more than 120 countries possess them. Drones have multiple applications, and numerous types of customers — from nation-states to terrorists. Used for civilian and military purposes, drones come in varying sizes and shapes.

Russia and Ukraine strategists have decided to take drone technologies to the next level: They’ve become ubiquitous in Ukraine. They’re relatively cheap, extremely dangerous, and therefore useful to both sides. New drone tactics, techniques and procedures are also on display. For example, Russia is coordinating and integrating multiple drones to support commanders who have authorization to apply fire. Ukraine is primarily utilizing its drones to locate mobile targets and assess damage from bombs.

Future military planners are even now developing concepts to field more robots to complement manned systems. The manned-unmanned mix is a key operational construct for future forces, to offset foes who have more manpower or to seek advantages in certain environments. One can follow the progress of the manned-unmanned concept in the Collaborative Combat Aircraft program and DARPA’s “mosaic warfare” project.

Russia is basically using Iran as its source for lethal and reconnaissance drones to fly in Ukraine. These include the Shahed 191, Shahed 129, Shahed 136 and the Mohajer 6. Ukraine relies primarily on Turkey’s TB2 Bayraktar to provide its loitering munitions asset. The United States is providing additional airborne reconnaissance/attack drone-garnered information from its Global Hawk and Reaper fleets. The U.S.-built Switchblade loitering munitions drones are also being utilized in Ukraine.

It is ironic to see both Russia and Ukraine using China’s DJI Mavic 3Ts for reconnaissance and surveillance missions. This war has turned into a marketplace for any global drone company that wants to make an impact and participate in the seemingly open-ended resource pool supporting this conflict. Drone companies in both Russia and Ukraine are also ramping up domestic production.

Of course, overreliance on any specific weapon can bring about a backlash or counter-response to that system. And in Ukraine, that’s no different: Both sides are trying to turn a strength into a vulnerability. We are also witnessing an unregulated spurt of counter-drone systems flooding into Ukraine. These highly classified but effective systems include cyber attacks, lasers, precision artillery, missiles and directed-energy capabilities. There are reported successful drone engagement rates of over 80%. However, the drones that do “leak” through still cause a lot of damage and loss of life.

Then there is the problem of reverse-engineering of deployed drone technology. We remember how Iran captured the U.S. RQ-170 (Sentinel) in 2011, near the Northeast city of Kashmar. The Iranians used cyber units to take control of the vehicle, land it safely, and begin to reverse-engineer its design. The RQ-170 design led to several Iranian drone products.

Technology exploitation may be why the United States is dragging its feet in sending Ukraine the Reaper. The U.S. lost a Reaper over the Black Sea in March when two Russian SU-27s intercepted it. The U.S. immediately changed its reconnaissance orbits and for Russia, this was a mission accomplished. Russia has gone to great lengths to retrieve the Reaper’s wreckage for potential exploitation.

Military leaders know that nothing can take the place of proper direction by a commander on the spot. Ukraine’s commander, Gen. Valery Zaluzhnyi, has asked for F-16 fighter jets and Reaper systems but has been turned down, time and again. I believe that F-16s and MQ-9 Reapers would be game-changers for Ukraine. These critical assets would allow Ukrainian forces to launch deep attacks against Russian rear echelons and large storage areas and greatly mitigate the attrition warfare path we are on.

Make no mistake, robotics and innovative manned-unmanned force mix concepts are forever changing the character of war, helped by lessons learned in Ukraine. Marrying artificial information algorithms with unmanned system designs will become commonplace in tomorrow’s battlespace. The integration of robotics and artificial intelligence will enable drones to develop new, enhanced operational features that make them even more effective in highly contested, multi-domain environments.

In tomorrow’s conflicts, robotics and AI will provide the victor with four things:

Speed — of decisions, not just of platforms;

Stealth — the ability to operate within an adversary’s network without detection;

Precision — not increased precision, but assured precision; and

Persistence — not just eight hours a day but 24/7, anywhere in the world.

The cardinal attributes of robotics are that a robot never tires, never quits and can learn to improve operational effectiveness. The Ukraine war has ushered in a new construct involving drones and robotics that will have a central place in future conflicts.

Retired Air Force Maj. Gen. Kenneth Israel is a veteran of the Vietnam War and former director of the Defense Airborne Reconnaissance Office (DARO).