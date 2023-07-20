Speaking to a raucous crowd at a Christian school near Tampa earlier this year, Florida’s Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis said he was committed to a singular task: saving trans children from mistreatment at the hands of unscrupulous doctors and oblivious parents.

“This will permanently outlaw the mutilation of minors," DeSantis said in the March speech.

Then DeSantis signed a package of anti-trans legislation — which many critics call cruel and bigoted — that bans gender-affirming medical care for minors, makes it illegal for trans people to use bathrooms matching their gender identity in government buildings and restricts drag shows. Another provision would prevent trans and non-binary teachers, faculty and students in public schools from using their preferred pronouns.

Florida is far from alone in targeting trans kids — a vulnerable population that suffers from disproportionately high rates of depression and suicide. At least 17 other states have passed legislation banning or heavily restricting gender-affirming medical care for trans kids. Some of those laws have been blocked by federal judges or tied up in litigation, but we fear many will eventually take effect in some form.

From a distance, it’s easy to think that the right is just waging war on trans kids — but what is often lost in the political debate over those bills is that it won’t end with them.

Put bluntly, right-wing politicians, largely from the Republican Party, are restricting the rights and freedoms of children based on imaginary threats while doing nothing to protect them from real ones. If communities of all backgrounds don’t stand together now to fight back, the damage to our nation’s kids might be irreversible.

Beyond the trans restrictions, red states across the country have loosened child labor laws, banned books, cut sex education from school curricula, as well as restricted history, art and mathematics courses. Meanwhile, those very politicians and legislatures have dramatically loosened gun laws, slashed funding from programs designed to fight childhood hunger, opposed efforts to combat climate change and instituted strict abortion bans that will force pregnant people — regardless of the dangers to their health — to bear children against their will.

As a Black trans woman and as a queer Black parent raising eight-year-old twin boys, these dangerous and disturbing measures are deeply personal to us. (Stacey and her family moved from Texas to Washington because of the state’s increasingly harsh anti-LGBTQ+ laws and climate.) And while we know that these efforts disproportionately impact Black and brown communities, we also recognize that they put all young people at risk. There is still time for parents to elect politicians who will work to reverse policies that can hurt our kids under the guise of protection.

Take gun safety, which is being rolled back by Republican politicians across the country. After the massacre of 19 children in Uvalde, Texas, Republicans in the state have passed legislation allowing people to carry handguns without licenses or training while rebuffing even modest limits on the sale of the assault rifles used in the attack and purchased legally.

The inevitable result of making it easier to buy guns is that children are being hurt and killed by guns like never before. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reported earlier this year that guns have become the leading cause of death for children in the United States, with 3,600 kids killed by guns in 2021 alone. And the number of kids directly exposed to gun violence soared from 187,000 in 2018 to 338,000 so far this year. Those numbers are certain to rise.

Or take abortion, where kids are again faced with uniquely horrific challenges from new bans and restrictions that have been implemented since the Supreme Court overturned Roe vs. Wade last year.

The case of the 10-year-old rape victim in Ohio who was forced to leave the state to get an abortion made international headlines, but that’s one outrage among many. Most kids and teens lack the resources to travel across state lines, which means many in such situations will be forced to keep their pregnancies against their will. Pregnant teens, in turn, are more likely to drop out of school, less likely to find or keep steady employment or access the reproductive health care they need, given the physical toll of pregnancy and childbirth.

Amid ongoing efforts to reduce funding for childhood anti-poverty programs like food stamps and free lunch at public schools, right-wing opposition to meaningful efforts to fight climate change also harms our children. Kids and teens will suffer the most from the weather-related devastation that will intensify in the coming decades as the earth continues to warm.

Taken together, right-wing attacks on kids are not limited to trans children and teens, and that community won’t be the only one to suffer as these policies continue.

For the sake of our nation’s kids — and the parents desperate to protect them — we need to be clear-eyed about the magnitude of the threat and the urgent need to address it. In a tragically literal sense, the lives of our kids depend on it.

Toni Newman, a policy expert and longtime advocate for LGBTQ+ equality, is the director of the National Minority AIDS Council’s Coalition for Justice and Equality Across Movements.

Stacey Stevenson, a former corporate executive, is the first Black CEO of Family Equality, a national advocacy organization for LGBTQ+ families.