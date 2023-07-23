Democrats were positively outraged this past week over Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s remarks that COVID was a man-made biological weapon. “COVID-19. There is an argument that it is ethnically targeted,” Kennedy said during a dinner in New York City, according to a video obtained by the New York Post. “… COVID-19 is targeted to attack Caucasians and Black people. The people who are most immune are Ashkenazi Jews and Chinese.”

Kennedy has since said his comments were misinterpreted and he was simply citing an 2021 National Institutes of Health study on the matter, but the damage was done:

New York Times: “Robert F. Kennedy Jr. Airs Bigoted New Covid Conspiracy Theory About Jews and Chinese"

Newsweek: "Robert Kennedy Jr. Called Out By His Sister for 'Deplorable' Remarks"

Politico: “White House calls antisemitic Covid conspiracy theory voiced by RFK Jr. ‘vile’"

What was the reaction after Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called one of our closest allies, Israel, "a racist state" just as Israeli President Isaac Herzog was arriving in Washington? How, for example, did the New York Times react on its op-ed pages, after referring to RFK's comments as bigoted?

From the Times: “The Hysterical Overreaction to Jayapal’s ‘Racist State’ Gaffe."

And Newsweek? “Rep. Jayapal Was Right: Israel Is a Racist State."

How about Politico? “Politico: Congressional Progressive Caucus chair walks back comment on Israel being ‘racist’"

There are a few things to unpack here. For starters, the Times piece describing the reaction to Jayapal’s "gaffe" as an "hysterical overreaction" was written by Michelle Goldberg, who also authored this piece for the Times in 2022: "Antisemitism Increased Under Trump. Then It Got Even Worse."

The Daily Beast somehow blamed (checks notes) Republicans for having the audacity to condemn Jayapal in a story headlined, "GOP Seizes on Pramila Jayapal’s Israel Misstep to Split Democrats."

“When Progressive Caucus Chairwoman Rep. Pramila Jayapal (D-Wash.) called Israel ‘a racist state,’ she was quick to apologize and walk back her comment. But Republicans weren’t going to just let a good controversy die," the story (somehow not labeled an opinion piece) reads.

But Jayapal's comment, made onstage during a Netroots Nation conference, wasn't just a matter of misspeaking. She clearlymeant it. We know this because she didn’t attend Israeli President Herzog's subsequent address to Congress, citing a scheduling conflict.

A pattern of anti-Israel remarks has clearly unfolded among certain House members in recent years. Rep. Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.), for example, once declared that "Israel has hypnotized the world," adding: "May Allah awaken the people and help them see the evil doings of Israel.”

She also suggested that Jewish people are buying political support through bribery. “It’s all about the Benjamins baby,” she tweeted to her nearly 3 million followers in 2019, before being condemned by Democratic leaders and forced to apologize.

On Tuesday, nine House Democrats voted against a resolution brought to the floor that declared Israel is not a racist state, in response to Jayapal’s remark: Reps. Omar, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), Jamaal Bowman (D-N.Y.), Summer Lee (D-Pa.), Cori Bush (D-Mo.), Andre Carson (D-Ind.), Delia Ramirez (D-Ill.), Ayanna Pressley (D-Mass.), and Rashida Tlaib (D-Mich.), who again accused Israel of practicing apartheid, as she has said multiple times.

Did the Times condemn Tlaib for repeating such an outlandish remark? Nope. Instead, here’s part of its most recent profile on the House “Squad” member from earlier this year: "Tlaib has been criticized, sometimes viciously, by Republicans and pro-Israel Democrats for calling Israel an 'apartheid regime,' and for her support of the Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions movement, which aims to end military occupation by exerting economic pressure on Israel.” The portrayal of Tlaib as a victim of "vicious" attacks after making such comments is truly something to behold.

As for AOC, she perfectly encapsulates the double standard here. On one hand, she stated this past week that RFK Jr. has "trafficked in antisemitism." So if that's the case, surely she would condemn Jayapal for her outlandish comments about Israel, right? Of course not. Instead, AOC has stayed silent and reportedly embraced Jayapal with a big hug on the House floor in a show of solidarity.

More than half of Americans, 55 percent, have favorable views of Israel, while 41 percent say they have unfavorable views, according to Pew Research.

“They need to do something about it,” House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) said of Democratic leaders during a Monday press conference. “Because they’ve defended these individuals time and again. The only time action has ever been taken is when we had to take the action. This is a role for the leader, Hakeem [Jefferies, D-N.Y.], to prove that no, they’re not antisemitic.”

On Thursday, during an explosive Select Subcommittee on the Weaponization of the Federal Government hearing, RFK Jr. was a target of his own party once again.

Before the hearing, 102 congressional Democrats signed a letter saying he should not be afforded the platform to speak while accusing him of being an antisemite. Some members of Kennedy's own family denounced his remarks, while White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre called his comment “vile.”

But Jean-Pierre sidestepped when asked if President Biden would address Rep. Jayapal’s comments with the visiting Israeli president. "I mean, the president has been very clear, right?” she said. “And I kind of stated this at the beginning, the United States and Israel's relationship is a special one. There's a special bond, there's a commitment.”

RFK Jr. took offense to his fellow Democrats attempting to prevent him from speaking on Capitol Hill while giving a full-throated defense of the First Amendment.

"This itself is evidence of the problem that this hearing was convened to address. This is an attempt to censor a censorship hearing," Kennedy said while holding up the letter calling for his testimony to not occur.

“Censorship is antithetical to our party,” he added. “It was appalling to my father [former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy], my uncle [former President John F. Kennedy], FDR [former President Franklin Delano Roosevelt], [former President] Harry Truman, to [former President] Thomas Jefferson.”

"I know many of the people who wrote this letter,” he said. “I don’t believe there’s a single person who signed this letter who believes I’m antisemitic.”

It's all selective outrage, and it's beyond phony.

The Squad is the highest-profile faction in the Democratic Party, and its media coverage has been as favorable as it gets since it came into existence following the 2018 midterms. But Democrats have shown a strange tolerance for its members saying blatantly antisemitic things.

So the next time you hear them accuse someone of being an antisemite, just remember the tolerance they show when members of their own party repeatedly engage in the same rhetoric.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.