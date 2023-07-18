Beginning in 1965, less than a year after President Lyndon Johnson pledged during his 1964 campaign not to send “our boys” to fight in Vietnam, he dispatched a whopping 50,000 American “boys” to South Vietnam.

The political result? Widespread discontent on his left flank, which soon resulted in an active anti-war movement leading to civil discontent.

Yes, a majority of Americans, including a majority of Democratic voters, continually supported the Vietnam War. But on the far left, a new movement was underway. And it would continue to grow and manifest itself in now-infamous acts of civil disobedience, demonstrations and, ultimately, deadly violence.

Of course, it was opposition to the draft that initially fueled this burgeoning political movement, perhaps best summarized by heavyweight boxing champion Muhammad Ali when he refused induction into the U.S. Army: “I ain’t got no fight with them Viet Cong.”

Ali was a gigantic cultural figure who helped meld the civil rights movement, led by Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., with the anti-war movement into what became known as the New Left, symbolized by actress Jane Fonda and by Tom Hayden, Abbie Hoffman and the other Chicago Seven defendants.

Besides being anti-Vietnam War, they also were anti-authority, anti-FBI and police, anti-military (who can forget demonstrators spitting on soldiers and shouting “Baby-killer!” at airports as troops returned from Vietnam), anti-tradition, anti-free enterprise and anti-corporations.

The New Left embraced revolutionary figures such as Che Guevera, Fidel Castro and Ho Chi Minh. Some traveled to Moscow, Havana and Hanoi to praise the so-called successes of “pure socialism.”

In 1968, the violence following the assassinations of Dr. King and Sen. Robert F. Kennedy (D-N.Y.) led to horrific scenes in the streets of Chicago during the Democratic National Convention, all shown on national television. The violence led Chicago’s Democratic mayor, Richard Daley, to order a police crackdown on demonstrators — many of whom, ironically, wore surplus U.S. Army fatigues and bell-bottom jeans a la the U.S. Navy.

The New Left fractured the Democratic Party’s chances of retaining the White House in 1968. Those televised scenes paved the way for Republican Richard Nixon — a reviled, divisive figure to many in the media and the political establishment, who was coming off back-to-back losses for president in 1960 and governor of California in 1962 — to win the presidency.

In fact, the New Left caused Nixon to seem like something he had never been: a unifier. During the election, “Bring Us Together” signs were seen at Nixon rallies and became a campaign slogan.

Four years later, the New Left had conquered the Democratic Party. They nominated Sen. George McGovern (D-S.D.), who suffered a stunningly huge defeat in November against President Nixon, despite continuing problems in the Vietnam War and the burgeoning Watergate scandal.

Now, let’s take a look at the current iteration of the Republican Party.

In an echo of the New Left’s anti-corporate attitude, today’s top two GOP presidential candidates — former President Donald Trump and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis — have adopted an anti-business platform.

DeSantis began a war against the cruise-ship industry, the Tampa Bay Rays and, of course, Disney; Trump, too, went after any corporation that didn't follow his positions, such as Harley-Davidson. Sen. Josh Hawley (R-Mo.) has declared war on corporate America. House Speaker Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) will not talk to the Chamber of Commerce. (You heard that right: The Republican Speaker of the House will not even take a phone call or meet with the U.S. Chamber of Commerce.)

The party which, for 40 years, stood up to the Soviet Union now brags about standing up to Mickey Mouse.

Some Republicans, echoing the New Left’s embrace of Mao, Fidel and Che in the 1960s and ’70s, are in the thrall of anti-democratic autocrats: Hungary’s Viktor Orbán, Brazil’s Jair Bolsonaro, Russia’s Vladimir Putin, among others.

In 1968, the Republican answer to violence in America’s streets was “law and order,” and Republican politicians and voters revered law enforcement. Today, Trump and DeSantis are critical of the FBI, and their House acolytes have actually introduced bills to "defund" the FBI and the Department of Justice.

Much of today’s Republican Party was birthed in another radical element 30 years ago, this time on the Far Right. Waco, Ruby Ridge and Oklahoma City culminated in the violence at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Donald Trump embraced this far-right militia movement personified by the Proud Boys and the Oath Keepers, making it a central element of his political coalition.

Even in appearance, Trump’s Jan. 6 insurrectionist acolytes bear a strong resemblance to the New Left demonstrators of 1968 — dressing in surplus military gear, sporting beards, chanting expletives, as they fought with uniformed D.C. and Capitol police officers.

In another twist, it is the Democrat — President Biden — who wants to increase defense spending during a time of international threats in Europe and China. It is Speaker McCarthy and the GOP’s Trump wing who oppose increased defense spending and funding for Ukraine to fight against Russia.

On race, the GOP was the key to passing President Johnson’s landmark Voting Rights Act and bringing Black voters into the political system. Nixon won 15% of the Black vote in 1968; today’s GOP appears desperate to keep minority voters away from polling places. In 2022’s midterms, the Republican Party received only 5% of the Black vote, similar to levels of support in 2020, 2018 and 2016. Black voters made up 9% of the electorate in both 2022 and 2018 and 11% of the electorate in 2020.

The GOP, the party that used to say “We don’t want the government in your bedroom,” has morphed into a rabid anti-all-abortion party, causing many women voters to flee it. Republican leaders across the nation — Iowa being just the latest — are implementing draconian six-week abortion laws that will doom the GOP presidential nominee in 2024 the same way McGovern went so far left to get nominated in 1972 that Nixon made mincemeat out of him.

Sad as it is to say, today’s GOP has morphed into a reincarnation of the 1970s’ New Left.

And the political result of that?

Just as that New Left inadvertently made Richard Nixon into a “unifier” in many minds, today’s radicalized GOP element has made Joe Biden into “Mr. Bipartisanship.” Biden has seized the opportunity to pass popular bipartisan legislation, which will be the cornerstone of the Democratic campaign in 2024.

Trump and DeSantis’s radicalism will reelect Biden, despite problems with his age, his son’s legal baggage, and his controversial vice president. And today’s Republican Party will remain as out-of-the-mainstream as the New Left was 50 years ago, and suffer politically because of it.

John LeBoutillier was a member of the House of Representatives from New York’s Sixth Congressional District, 1981-1983, and is the author of “Harvard Hates America” (1978).