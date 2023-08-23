As Republican presidential candidates prepare for the Milwaukee debate stage, political advisers are no doubt looking for ways to set their candidate apart in a crowded field. The standard fare for these advisors: resorting to tired tropes and recycled talking points, sometimes lazily relying on dated “tough-on-crime” rhetoric. But in this new era of politics, voters are on to these games and demanding more.

Candidates who are ready to lead their party, earn voters’ trust and stand apart from the crowd will listen to those voters and outline a plan to improve public safety by modernizing our criminal justice system with bold, data-driven policies.

Consider this: 8 out of 10 voters – including 74% of Republicans – want evidence-based criminal justice reforms, yet few elected leaders are talking about what actually works to reduce crime, instead of what their campaign advisers think might garner headlines and reactions in the media.

In fact, it is reactive policy-making that made our country less safe.

In the late 1980s and early 1990s, partisan beltway politicians led radical modifications to America’s criminal justice system. They established mandatory sentencing laws and followed up with a three-strikes law, both designed to lengthen prison sentences in the errant belief that lengthy, one-size-fits-all prison sentences were the only way to respond to crime. And in the process Americans’ sentiment that prisons were meant for rehabilitation over punishment plummeted from 53% in 1980 to 25% by 1993, pulling both parties into a cycle of flashy campaign promises and failed crackdowns.

As taxpayer dollars were increasingly diverted to fund prison construction and operate facilities once built, voters lost faith in the system.

America’s prison population (and taxpayer expenditures) grew radically from 329,000 in 1980 to 1.5 million in 1995, finally peaking in 2009.

What changed after 2009? Bold leadership and policies that aligned with voters’ desires. Specifically, many conservative leaders realized they didn’t have to play into fear-mongering rhetoric about crime to score political points and instead could shape safer communities using a truly radical approach: relying on research, evidence, and facts; continuing to support law enforcement; and using the same conservative watchful eye that we’ve long focused on other tentacles of the government.

Both of the most recent leaders of the Republican party recognized this. In 2004, Republican President George W. Bush saw the failures of tough-on-crime policies of the time as well as Americans’ lack of faith in prison for prison’s sake and called for improved rehabilitation and a focus on reducing recidivism. His efforts led to the passage of the Second Chance Act four years later.

In 2018, President Donald Trump signed the historic and transformational First Step Act into law. That measure sought to turn around the federal prison system by focusing on the unique causes of crime in each case and directly respond to and intervene in those causes. Despite attacks from defenders of the bureaucratic status quo, the bill has already made communities safer by driving down recidivism rates to 12.4% among program participants — a clear improvement from the average of 43% for other federal prison releasees.

And that track record of success — and leadership — is not limited to the federal system. Red states and conservative leaders across the country have adopted similar policies and created safer communities.

Oklahoma’s Republican Gov. Kevin Stitt led that state to reduce incarceration by 20% while also driving down the state’s recidivism rate to 18.6%, one of the lowest in the nation. The governor and supermajority Republican legislature delivered these results with evidence-based reforms and by increasing individuals’ access to employment after incarceration. The governor even won re-election by a wider margin than his original race after issuing the largest commutation in state history.

Likewise, in 2021, Tennessee’s Republican Gov. Bill Lee began restoring a rehabilitative focus to the criminal justice system in that state by signing comprehensive re-entry and recidivism reduction bills. Meanwhile, Georgia’s back-to-back Republican leaders in Gov. Nathan Deal and Gov. Brian Kemp boldly led Georgia through multi-year justice system improvements, focusing on adult, juvenile, accountability courts, reentry, and employment policies, leading to a 46% reduction in the total crime rate since 2015.

Not only did these conservative leaders make their states and their country safer and more prosperous, they were overwhelmingly supported by the voters and their party, at margins of 73%, 80%, even 97%.

Candidates taking the stage in Milwaukee can show voters they are paying attention and committed to what works by identifying the strategies enacted in red state after red state to put public safety at the forefront of the criminal justice system: prioritizing proven interventions designed to reduce recidivism; increasing the availability of mental health and substance abuse treatments; halting the waste of taxpayer dollars; and clearing the way for gainful employment for more people would be a strong, evidence-based start.

The desires of voters are clear, and the path has been paved for continued conservative leadership to create a safer, stronger and greater American landscape. The candidates that ignore beltway consultants and instead show voters they are capable of this endeavor are the ones that will stand out on the debate stage — and at the ballot box.

Jenna Bottler is president of Justice Action Network.