A lot of Republicans are talking a lot about abortion these days:

“When is an unborn baby worth protecting? Or are there no limits?" — Iowa Gov. Kim Reynolds (R) after signing a state bill that bans abortions six weeks after conception.

"We are proud to support life and family in the state of Florida." — Florida Gov. DeSantis after signing a state bill that also bans abortions six weeks after conception.

“If you look at what DeSantis did, a lot of people don’t even know if he knew what he was doing. But he signed six weeks, and many people within the pro-life movement feel that that was too harsh.” — Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump, who is leaning towards a 15-week ban on abortion.

"Having been given this second chance for Life, we must not rest and must not relent until the sanctity of life is restored to the center of American law in every state in the land.” — Former Vice President and current GOP presidential hopeful Mike Pence.

“I think we should have a law at the federal level that would say, after 15 weeks, no abortion on demand except in cases of rape, incest or to save the life of the mother. And that should be where America is at." — Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.).

“Any conversation about banning abortion or limiting it nationwide is an electoral disaster for the Republicans.” — New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu, a self-described “pro-choice” Republican, who signed a state law banning abortions in the state after 24 weeks.

It's hard to believe that all of these different viewpoints and policies all come from prominent members of the same party. But that's the current divide among Republicans, who can't seem to agree on what could very well be the deciding issue not just in the 2024 presidential election but in which party controls the House and Senate in what will be — and this isn't the usual hyperbole — the most consequential election of our lifetimes.

Gallup's most recent polling on what issues matter most to Republicans shows that abortion comes in 9th overall, behind issues such as the economy (No. 1), the government/poor leadership (No. 2), immigration (No. 3), crime (No. 4), and even poverty/hunger/homelessness (No. 7), which is becoming more rampant in cities such as San Francisco and Los Angeles, to the point that residents and businesses are leaving both cities in droves.

So, if abortion is that low on the list of voter priorities, how could it matter so much in 2024?

Gallup polling, which asked voters whether they are pro-life or pro-choice in 2019, showed more respondents being pro-life (49%) vs. pro-choice (46%). In 2021, it was still basically even, with a slight plurality to the pro-choice side.

But in 2023, in the post-Dobbs world that struck down Roe V. Wade in the Supreme Court, the sentiment has shifted more drastically than at any time in Gallup's history as well as other reputable polling outfits.

Taylor Edwards breaks down outside of the courtroom at the Travis County Courthouse in Austin, Texas on July 20, 2023, where Texas state court heard arguments in a lawsuit filed on behalf of 13 Texas women denied abortions despite serious pregnancy complications. Edwards, who is also a plaintiff in the lawsuit, said that because there was no exception, she was forced to leave Texas for an abortion to terminate her unviable fetus. SUZANNE CORDEIRO/AFP via Getty Images

"After one of the most disruptive Supreme Court decisions in generations, many Americans — including women, young people, and Democrats — are reporting more liberal views on abortion than major pollsters have seen in years," reported FiveThirtyEight recently.

"The share of women, young people (ages 18-34), and Democrats who think abortion should be legal in the first and second trimesters of pregnancy rose between 10 and 20 percentage points in just five years, a huge amount of movement for an issue that’s historically been quite stable," the report adds.

At the ballot box, we're witnessing this seismic shift in real time.

In Kansas, for example, not long after Roe v. Wade was struck down in 2022, voters rejected a proposed state constitutional amendment that called for no right to an abortion in that deep-red state. And the referendum wasn't even close, with those opposed at 59% versus 41% who backed the measure.

The same non-fiction movie played out in the 2022 midterms, when Democrats faced what many political experts felt would be a red-wave election.

Remember the conditions at the time: President Biden was polling lower than any president in polling history. Inflation was nearly six times higher than it was when Biden took office, sitting at 7.7 % in October. Crime in American cities was (and still is) out of control, making it one of the top issues. Biden's handling of the border sat in the 20s in poll after poll. Just 17% of Americans were satisfied with the country’s direction.

The GOP should easily have won back the Senate and built up a nice majority in the House. But as we know, that never happened. Democrats gained a seat in the Senate, breaking the 50-50 split going into that election. Republicans did take back the House, yes, but barely.

Biden ended up doing a victory lap afterward for, basically, avoiding the disaster so many had predicted.

Exit polls quickly told the story. Per NBC News, 27% of voters said abortion was the most important issue when casting their vote, making it a close second behind inflation (31%), which was near a 40-year high.

Many races in swing districts seemed to come down to 3 percentage points or less. And those who chose abortion as their No. 1 issue broke more than 3-to-1 for the Democratic candidate, with 67% voting for the blue while just 23% went red. In all of those close races, abortion proved to be the difference.

The final piece of evidence for just how important abortion has become — and why it is critical for Republicans to have a cohesive, consistent, easy-to-absorb message on the issue — came this month in Ohio, which has become decidedly red in recent years. On Aug. 8, Buckeye State voters soundly rejected a GOP-backed measure, Issue 1, that would have made it more difficult to enshrine abortion rights in the state constitution. And by “soundly,” we're talking a 57% to 43% smackdown.

If Republicans want to win back the same power they had when Trump took office in 2017 (House, Senate, Oval Office), the messaging on abortion must not only be streamlined, but an attempt must be made to put Democrats on the defensive when it comes to what Americans think about abortions performed after 15 weeks.

According to Gallup, just 37% of Americans say abortion should be legal in the second trimester (which begins Week 13 after pregnancy) while 55% believe it should be illegal at that point. But when asked if abortion should be legal in the first trimester, 69% support that.

So there's the sweet spot for Republicans: Settle on the 15-week point on abortion. Make it the party platform heading into 2024, and — specifically — the Republican National Convention. Then challenge the media to challenge Democrats more on supporting abortions not only beyond the first trimester but in the second and even third trimester.

Democrats and the media have shaped the abortion narrative up to this point. The tide is shifting in this post-Dobbs world. And if the GOP doesn't get its messaging together, fast, that tide will become a blue wave in 2024 that sweeps Republicans out of power completely for the foreseeable future.

Joe Concha is a media critic, politics and sports commentator, and a contributor on Fox News.