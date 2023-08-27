Pundits and lawyers continue to debate the merits and perils of prosecuting a former president, Donald Trump, who continues to be indicted for alleged crimes. It’s all a bit much, and surely it’s going to get worse as “rubber meets road” in Republican primaries and criminal trials commence. The legal and jurisprudential disputes will persist, but what’s becoming less debatable is the question of Trump’s fitness for office.

It seems fair to say that for many observers in the political establishment, Trump appeared unfit from the moment he descended the escalator at Trump Tower in 2015. The groundswell of popular support that carried him toward the White House, however, prompted some to say with a delirious thrill, “Why not?” The rest of the Republican establishment quickly figured out that the train had left the station and correctly calculated that the path to survival included falling in line behind Trump’s voter base.

A few conservatives refused to drink the Kool-Aid, and a small subset of those conservatives refused even to pretend to drink it. These so-called “Never Trumpers” had an answer to the question, “Why not?” The answer was that Trump is reckless and erratic with no apparent interest in or understanding of the U.S. Constitution. They judged he was only interested in the presidency as a vanity project, a means of promoting his brand.

Given the platform and the power of the office, this was a disaster waiting to happen, the Never Trumpers cried in 2016. Whatever simple policy victories Trump could deliver — beyond what any Republican president could do with GOP control of both houses of Congress — arguably would be outweighed by the price the party would pay once the American people saw Trump for who he is.

The Never Trumpers, alas, failed to make a dent in the views of most Republican voters.

Former President Donald Trump looks on during a rally in Waco, Texas in March 2023. A few Republicans have begun acknowledging Trump’s wretched behavior on Jan. 6, 2021. Brandon Bell/Getty Images

Since the events following the 2020 election, however, a few Republicans gradually have begun acknowledging Trump’s wretched behavior.

While there are many high-profile Republicans we could consider in this context, one of the most impressive is Trump’s attorney general, William Barr. Even for the most devoted MAGA apologists, it would be hard to impugn Barr’s conservative Republican bona fides. Beyond his party credentials, Barr’s fulsome defense of Trump during most of his administration — including the huge favor he delivered by strangling the Mueller report in its crib — makes Barr pretty much bulletproof against the usual barrage of MAGA insults.

Barr has criticized Trump since resigning from the Department of Justice in December 2020 under pressure from Trump to declare the election fraudulent. In a recent interview on Fox News, Barr expressed his judgment that Trump’s conduct during and after the 2020 election likely was criminal — and definitely is indicative of unfitness.

Barr acknowledges that, while the New York case against Trump is unserious and the Georgia case is too sprawling, the two federal cases brought by special counsel Jack Smith appear to be solid, alleging significant criminal conduct and demonstrating “moral turpitude.” In the matter of the Florida documents case, Barr says Trump engaged in “outrageous behavior in which anyone would be prosecuted.” He called the case “simple” and “egregious,” and said, “I don’t know of any attorney general who could walk away from it.”

Barr says Trump “crossed a line” after the 2020 election, engaging in more than just “rough-and-tumble politics.” According to Barr, “It was a calculated and deceitful plan to remain in office by nullifying and negating certified legal votes.” The fig-leaf defense that Trump really did think the election was rigged and that he was robbed carries no weight with Barr — who says he is dubious that Trump could actually believe this, given that everyone around him told him it wasn’t true. But even if he did believe it, this would not be a defense against using illegal means to rectify the situation. Barr gives a pithy analogy: “If you think the bank is unfairly keeping your money, there are many things you can do to get it back. You can’t go and rob the bank.”

Wherever we come down on the question of whether Trump should be prosecuted, it’s difficult to deny that he’s unfit for office. Barr observes the irony of House Republicans making an issue of the alleged “weaponization” of the Justice Department when, according to Barr, Trump “has made it very clear that he wants to weaponize the DOJ.”

The question that Republicans now confront is how to climb down. Perhaps it can’t be done. Perhaps the GOP will have to ride this rocket all the way to rubble. If there is a way out, however, it will involve leadership.

Fear of losing Trump’s voter base cannot continue to be the dominant consideration if the Republican Party is serious about getting free of this mess. Prosecuting Trump might seem like a way out, but the real problem is the chaotic popular upheavals in the body politic and the MAGA lackeys in Congress who profit from chaos. Senior members must find the courage to exert party discipline and resurrect some sense of shame.

The GOP establishment should follow the lead of people like Barr, former Congresswoman Liz Cheney, former New Jersey governor and current presidential candidate Chris Christie, and a few other Republicans who have acknowledged that the “emperor has no clothes.” Republican senators, party leaders, right-leaning media outlets and conservatives cable news celebrities need to overcome their fear and begin saying publicly what they really think. Perhaps then sanity can be restored to this troubled party.

Jonathan N. Badger, Ph.D., is a professor of literature and philosophy at St. John’s College, Annapolis, and a writer, composer and musician. He is the author of “Sophocles and the Politics of Tragedy” (2012) and posts at Idiosocratic on Substack.